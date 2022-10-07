Read full article on original website
Related
406mtsports.com
2022 Blocktober Classic volleyball tourney to feature 25 teams
BUTTE - The 2022 Blocktoberfest will feature some of the best Montana Class A and B volleyball talent in the state of Montana on Friday and Saturday in Butte. The field will consist of 22 Class A schools and three Class B schools. The pool format is first to 30...
406mtsports.com
Helena's Colter Petre commits to Montana State for football
BOZEMAN — Colter Petre has attended countless Montana State football games, but none were like Saturday's. Petre, a senior at Helena High, announced his commitment to MSU a few hours before attending the Bobcats' homecoming game against Idaho State at Bobcat Stadium. The lifelong MSU fan will soon become a member of his favorite college team.
406mtsports.com
Sidelines with Synness: Jeremy and Annie Williams win state O-Mok-See titles
This week Sidelines highlights the local-area O-Mok-See club’s state meet results, and a first-time National Finals Rodeo qualifier. Jeremy and Annie Williams led the District II riding club with a pair of state high points titles at the recent Montana Saddle Club Association’s O-Mok-See championships in Townsend. Clubs making up District II at state were Western Valley Wind Riders, Helena Valley Blues and Anaconda Saddle Club.
Anaconda, October 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Florence-Carlton High School football team will have a game with Anaconda High School on October 10, 2022, 15:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
406mtsports.com
Great Falls wins weekend NA3HL series over Butte
The Butte Cobras and Great Falls Americans began their weekend series on Friday night at the Great Falls Ice Plex. Silas Hughes’ second goal of the game at 27 seconds of overtime lifted Great Falls to a 4-3 win over the Cobras. Russ Rasmussen put the Americans on the...
406mtsports.com
Butte drops heartbreaker at Kalispell Glacier
KALISPELL - The Butte Bulldogs looked to shake off the memories of a rough week in Helena with a bounce-back trip to Kalispell to take on the Glacier Wolfpack at Legends Field on Friday. Down by 13 points just before halftime, Kash Goicoechea’s 21-yard interception return for a touchdown spearheaded...
406mtsports.com
Frenchtown blanks Butte Central on Senior Night
The Butte Central Maroons celebrated Senior Night at Bob Green Field as they hosted the Frenchtown Broncs. The Broncs scored 15 points in 57 seconds toward the end of the second quarter en route to a 36-0 Friday night in Butte. “I thought that our kids fought hard,” Butte Central...
Four Favorable Pheasant Friendly Areas for Montana Hunting Opener
Montana anglers have their "honey holes." Maybe Montana hunters will find some fertile pheasant fields flourishing this weekend. First, good luck to all of Montana's pheasant hunters on opening day this Saturday, October 8. And while there is probably no such thing as a sure thing, four of the state's Wildlife Management Areas are getting a boost from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.
IN THIS ARTICLE
4 Great Steakhouses in Montana
What do you usually order when you go to a nice restaurant with your friends and family members? If the answer is a nice steak with some vegetables on the side, then you are definitely in the right place because that's all this article is about. Below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Fairfield Sun Times
Fuel Fitness closes it's doors in Helena and Butte
HELENA, Mont. - This week community members in Helena and Butte woke up to find their gym, Fuel Fitness, had closed down without warning. The closings came to light on October 2, as employee's and members showed up to both locations to see wood covering the doors and windows; along with a note saying the location was permanently closed.
FUELed by what? Fuel CEO 4 Page Rant On Butte and Helena Closure
You may remember the other day, an article I wrote about Fuel Fitness in Butte and Helena. It’s Not Working Out? Fuel Fitness Shutters Doors in Butte, Helena. Billings next?. They suddenly closed their doors this past weekend, leaving their customers AND employees high and dry, seemingly with no response coming. However, yesterday, all media outlets in the state that wrote on this received a FOUR PAGE statement from the CEO himself. Let's dive into it. (If you want the direct PDF of his complete response, you'll find a button at the bottom of this article.)
“Ghost Signs” of Uptown Butte still haunting the hill
With Halloween at the end of the month, October in Butte always brings out stories of Butte's famous haunted locations and spirits of the past that still may roam today. The Dumas Brothel. The Centerville Ghost. The Cabbage Patch. But what about Butte's ghost...signs? Uptown Butte was once one of the Northwest's most vibrant economical and cultural centers and as such her streets were adorned with, well, customers. Here is a look at some of the signs from the past you'll find in Uptown Butte advertising businesses, products and services that are still visible, and in some cases still around, today.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Travel Channel's Ghosts of Devil's Perch finale to screen at Mother Lode Theatre
The Ghosts of Devil’s Perch, the paranormal investigation show that takes place in Butte, is having a weekend extravaganza that ends with a screening of the show’s finale at the Mother Lode Theatre.
Char-Koosta News
TikTok sensation Doggface reflects on life, internet fame
HELENA — Over the past weekend, actor and viral internet sensation Nathan Apodaca, also known by his online-alias Doggface, attended the Last Chance Powwow in Helena. His attendance was in keeping with his goal of attending as many powwows as possible. “Especially as they reopen them in different states. You know, it’s been cool to go out and actually meet a lot of people. I went to Canada for the first time in my life this year,” says Apodaca. He also attended the Sho-Ban Powwow, which is held on the Fort Hall Reservation. Apodaca is from Idaho falls, so Fort Hall is the reservation he lived closest to and visited most often when growing up. He also attended the Northern Arapaho Powwow held on the Wind River Reservation in Wyoming. Apodaca’s father is Mexican and his mother is Northern Arapaho. Apodaca grew up about five hours away from the Norther Arapaho reservation. Apodaca says, “It’s just cool to go out and just see people and meet people and like I said, just touch base with Native roots, I haven’t been to a powwow in like years, you know what I mean, so just being able to go out and meet people, it’s just dope.”
montanarightnow.com
Missing 14-year-old last seen Friday located
HELENA, Mont. - A search is ongoing for 14-year-old Lazarus Koger-Ortloff who was last seen Friday, Sept. 30, according to the Helena Police Department. Anyone with information is asked to call HPD at 406-457-8865, or leave an anonymous tip with Crimestoppers at 406-443-2000, online at www.helenacrimestoppers.com or with the P3 Tips app.
I was born and raised in Montana. These are the 10 most common mistakes I see tourists make when visiting the Big Sky state.
Many travelers to Montana pack incorrectly, get too close to wildlife, make a mess, and skip lesser known areas when vacationing in the Big Sky state.
Comments / 0