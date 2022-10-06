Read full article on original website
The city of Alameda holds its first Pride festival
The City of Alameda is holding its first ever, full-fledged Pride Festival on October 8th. Activities include a pre-party Friday night, while the main events occurred Saturday, such as a morning fun run, family-friendly "Pride in the Park" at Chochenyo Park, and evening block party. Sunday features a post-party at Alameda Comedy Club. Alameda Pride Festival founder Jeramie Andehueson joined "Mornings on 2" to discuss seeing all of his hard work finally pay off.
Bay Area astronaut - and 1st Native woman - leads crew to space
MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. - A new crew of astronauts led by a Bay Area woman has arrived at the International Space Station. Nicole Mann, commander of the SpaceX Dragon, also became the first Native American woman to live and stay aboard the space station. She's a Marine Corps pilot and...
Bay Area radio station KGO says goodbye to talk-show format
SAN FRANCISCO - AM radio station KGO 810 is no longer running its talk radio programming. The station replaced the local news shows with pop music and promotions. The station issued a message on its website and on Twitter, saying in part: "Over the last 80 years, KGO has been here for Bay Area listeners covering and discussing all the news that has impacted our world and local communities. We thank you for your loyalty and for trusting KGO to be your source of information."
Blue Angels cancel their Sunday air show at Fleet Week
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., - The Blue Angels canceled their Sunday air show at San Francisco Fleet Week because of weather. In a Tweet, the Blue Angels said "we are unable to perform today at the San Francisco Fleet Week Air Show. We want to send a special thank you to the city of San Francisco for the hospitality and we are looking forward to clearer skies next year, at San Francisco Fleet Week 2023!"
Bay Area physicist wins a Nobel Prize
Bay Area physicist John Clauser is celebrating being named as one of three winners of this year's Nobel Prize in physics. Clauser joined KTVU's "Mornings on 2" to discuss his prestigious honor, and how 50-plus years of research was recognized with the most famous, international award in science.
San Francisco Fleet Week's Parade of Ships enters the Bay
SAN FRANCISCO - The USS Harpers Ferry – named for the West Virginia town where abolitionist John Brown attacked a Union Armory, one of the main events setting off the Civil War, the Navy ship is a well-armed utility ship that provides many fleet and ground troop support activities. While this ship may not have the cache of an aircraft carrier or a submarine, it is, nonetheless, an important combat ship that delivers the personnel and their equipment to the battle.
Fifth anniversary of the deadly Tubbs fire is this weekend
The fire killed 23 people in Sonoma County. It burned 36,807 acres and destroyed 6,957 structures, reducing to ash scores of homes in the Coffey Park and Fountaingrove neighborhoods in Santa Rosa and in the community of Larkfield-Wikiup, north of Santa Rosa.
The meaning behind SF's famed Fleet Week
San Francisco, California - What people see at Fleet Week is the tip of a gargantuan organization we call the United States Navy, the 247-year-old military branch that's on display this week. Fleet week celebrates the purpose, the power and the people of America's Navy. By sheer volume, the U.S....
Berkeley man shot at by catalytic converter thief after trying to stop him
BERKELEY, Calif. - A Berkeley man said he wasn't thinking about the 60-year-old Oakland general contractor who was killed this week when he confronted catalytic converter from his Glenview neighborhood when a similar theft happened to him. The man, who asked to be identified only as Joe, said he saw...
Oakland Parents: guns and violence in schools unacceptable
Oakland - Police confirmed that a gun was found on the campus of a high school Friday morning in Oakland. They say fortunately, it did not escalate to violence. Oakland Unified School District and the school itself did not release details, other than the incident happened at Dewey Academy. It's...
Magnitude 2.6 earthquake strikes Peninsula
A magnitude 2.6 earthquake struck northern San Mateo County late Friday afternoon. The quake struck at approximately 4:27 p.m. It was centered about three miles north of Pacifica and about three and a half miles south-southwest of Daly City. There have been no reports of damage or injuries.
Berkeley man interrupts catalytic converter thieves by throwing objects, gets shot at
A Berkeley man says he's lucky he wasn't hurt when he interrupted an attempted catalytic converter theft. He threw rocks and a propane tank at the thieves, but they retaliated with gunfire. The suspects didn't get the goods, but they got away.
Non verbal, autistic adult missing in San Carlos
The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a missing autistic adult in San Carlos. Officials say Robert Cambell was last seen at the San Carlos Art & Wine Festival on San Carlos Ave. on Saturday around 3:15 p.m. Cambell, 35, is described as a...
One dead, three injured in shooting near UC Berkeley
Berkeley Police are investigating a deadly overnight shooting that happened near the UC campus and just outside student dorms. Shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday, shots rang out on Telegraph Avenue and Durant. One student told KTVU the streets were busy because frat parties had just ended. Late-night diners at a...
Beginning of the end for San Jose park homeless encampment
SAN JOSE, Calif. - On Friday, the grating sound of front end loaders and wildcats pushing debris signaled the beginning of the end for San Jose’s Columbus Park homeless encampment. "They’re cleaning up. And they’re getting rid of some of the cars that are illegal, or they don’t run,"...
Bay Area demonstrators continue to fight for change in Iran
The death of a young Kurdish woman in Iran continues to reverberate around the world. Protests do not seem to be losing steam and are headed into their fourth week. There was a large gathering of several hundred outside San Francisco’s City Hall Sunday afternoon. Nadine Ravani was one of them.
Oakland city leaders promote "Love Life" to reduce gun violence
OAKLAND, Cali. - Just after 9:00 a.m. Saturday, a number of Oakland City Council members stood in front of city hall, asking for change. They were remembering and morning those killed by gun violence this year. Speakers and poets took the podium for about 30 minutes near Frank Ogawa Plaza....
KTVU game of the week: San Ramon vs. Mack
Mack took on San Ramon in KTVU's High School Football Game of the Week. The high scoring game was tied 42 all at the end. But, Mack was able to find their way into field goal territory and took the game 45-42.
Sister of Oakland homicide victim tied to Stockton serial killings speaks out
Juan Miguel Vazquez Serrano, shot and killed in East Oakland last year, is the first known victim of an apparent serial killer who's on the loose after fatally shooting five other people in Stockton in recent months. The victim's sister says her brother was kind and would help others.
Pleasant Hill Police looking for missing 17-year-old
PLEASENT HILL, Calif., - Police are asking for the public's help to find missing 17-year-old Angel Ruiz. He was reported missing by his family at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday. Officials say Ruiz packed a change of clothes in a backpack he was carrying. Ruiz has Type 1 Diabetes and requires...
