SAN FRANCISCO - AM radio station KGO 810 is no longer running its talk radio programming. The station replaced the local news shows with pop music and promotions. The station issued a message on its website and on Twitter, saying in part: "Over the last 80 years, KGO has been here for Bay Area listeners covering and discussing all the news that has impacted our world and local communities. We thank you for your loyalty and for trusting KGO to be your source of information."

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO