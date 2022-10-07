Read full article on original website
French central bank trims third-quarter growth outlook
PARIS (Reuters) – France’s economy likely grew by 0.25% in the third quarter compared with the previous three months, the country’s central bank said in its monthly economic outlook on Monday, slightly downgrading a previous 0.3% forecast mainly due to poor industrial activity. “In an economic environment...
China’s holiday home sales fall 37.7% y/y – private survey
BEIJING (Reuters) – Chinese new home sales by floor area fell 37.7% year-on-year over the week-long National Day holiday starting from Oct. 1, a private survey showed on Saturday, as tough COVID-19 curbs further dented fragile demand. The property market has lurched from crisis to crisis, with slumping sales...
Tesla sells record China-made vehicles in September following Shanghai factory upgrade
(Reuters) – Tesla Inc sold 83,135 China-made vehicles in wholesale in September, smashing its record of monthly sales in China, the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) said on Sunday. (Reporting by Krystal Hu in San Francisco and Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
Oil prices slide as dollar strengthens, China COVID-19 woes dampen demand
SINGAPORE, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Tuesday, extending nearly 2% losses in the previous session, as a stronger U.S. dollar and a flare-up in COVID-19 cases in China increased fears of slowing global demand.
Markets underestimate risk that inflation will be higher than models predict -ECB’s Knot
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – Markets seem to be underestimating the risk that inflation will be higher than models currently predict, European Central Bank (ECB) governing council member Klaas Knot said on Monday. Knot said there is a significant chance inflation in 2024 will be higher than the 2.3% the ECB...
China says U.S. abusing trade measures with chip export controls
BEIJING (Reuters) – New U.S. export controls targeting Chinese chip manufacturers are an abuse of trade measures and designed to maintain the country’s “technological hegemony”, China’s foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Saturday. The U.S. government published a sweeping set of export controls on...
Chinese chip makers’ shares slump after U.S. publishes new export rules
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Shares in Chinese semiconductor companies slumped on Monday, following the latest U.S. crackdown on China’s chipmaking industry to slow Beijing’s technological and military advances. The Biden administration published a sweeping set of export controls on Friday, including a measure to cut China off from...
S.Africa’s Kumba Iron Ore says Transnet strike will hit exports
(Reuters) – South Africa’s Kumba Iron Ore’s production and exports will be hampered by a strike at state-owned logistics company Transnet, the miner said on Monday. Transnet, which operates South Africa’s freight rail network and all of the country’s ports, declared force majeure at its ports on Thursday after some workers began a strike over wages.
China urges U.S. to stop hurting its chip sector – commerce ministry
BEIJING (Reuters) – China firmly opposes U.S. export controls on semiconductor chips and urges the country to stop immediately, the commerce ministry said in a statement on Monday. The decision by the United States not only hurts Chinese companies but also the commercial interests of U.S. exporters , according...
Oil takes a breather, eases off 5-week highs
SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Oil prices slipped on Monday, easing off five-week highs, as the market took profits following strong gains last week on expectations of tighter supplies following OPEC+ cuts and ahead of the European Union embargo on Russian oil. Brent crude futures fell 81 cents, or 0.8%, to...
Monte dei Paschi to hold board meeting on cash call on Tuesday – source
MILAN (Reuters) – The board of Monte dei Paschi di Siena will meet on Tuesday over a planned 2.5 billion euro ($2.4 billion) new share sale, a person close to the matter said, while it is still unclear whether the state-owned bank can proceed with the capital raising. Monte...
Marketmind: The song remains the same
(Reuters) – A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. Another day, another stock market sell-off and round of Asian currency weakness kicked off what is shaping up to be another volatile week. Russia’s bombing of Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities on Monday darkened what...
Gazprombank to discontinue Swiss operations
ZURICH (Reuters) -Russia’s Gazprombank has decided to cease operating in Switzerland after “a strategic review of various options”, it said on Monday. The bank had been one of the last remaining channels for financing trade flows between Russia and Switzerland because other major Russian banks are subject to sanctions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
France taps strategic fuel stocks to avoid sugar factory stoppages
PARIS (Reuters) – France has released strategic fuel reserves for sugar producers after they warned that a lack of diesel impacting the harvesting of sugar beet could lead to factory stoppages, producer group SNFS said on Monday. Strikes over wages at TotalEnergies and Exxon Mobil refineries have disrupted refining...
France not yet planning to ration petrol despite refinery strikes
PARIS (Reuters) -The French government will not ration petrol for drivers or restrict the use of service stations in response to supply problems linked to refinery strikes, Environment Minister Christophe Bechu said on Saturday. “We haven’t reached this point yet,” Bechu told franceinfo radio when asked if the government would...
Airbus nine-month deliveries reach 437 jets
PARIS (Reuters) – Airbus deliveries sped up in September, bringing the number of jets supplied so far this year to 437 and leaving the European planemaker what one analyst called a manageable task in the traditionally busy fourth quarter, despite supply chains snags. Airbus SE said it had handed...
Germany: 952,000 people arrived from Ukraine in Feb-Aug period
BERLIN (Reuters) – Some 952,000 people arrived in Germany from Ukraine in the February-August period of this year, the Federal Statistics Office said on Monday. Most arrived in March (431,000) and April (198,000) — the first two months after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the office added. (Writing...
Britain’s DS Smith sees annual performance ahead of expectations
(Reuters) -British cardboard maker DS Smith on Monday forecast overall annual performance to be ahead of its expectations, helped by strong revenue growth and cost-cuts. The London-based company, which provides packaging, paper and recycling services, has seen its volumes fall after a fruitful 2022 fiscal year where it tapped growing demand for recyclable boxes and benefited from a boom in online shopping.
French government favours raising taxes on private jets -minister
PARIS (Reuters) – The French government is in favour of raising taxes for private jets next year by aligning the taxation of aviation fuels with that of fuels used by cars, environment minister Christophe Bechu said on Saturday. “The government supports this amendment,” Bechu told franceinfo radio after some...
New Zealand to price agricultural long-lived gases, methane separately
WELLINGTON (Reuters) – The New Zealand government on Tuesday confirmed it plans to price agricultural long-lived gases and biogenic methane separately when agricultural emissions are priced from 2025. The government on Tuesday released its proposed plan on agricultural emissions pricing, which when introduced will make New Zealand, a large...
