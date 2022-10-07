ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
104.1 WIKY

Oil takes a breather, eases off 5-week highs

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Oil prices slipped on Monday, easing off five-week highs, as the market took profits following strong gains last week on expectations of tighter supplies following OPEC+ cuts and ahead of the European Union embargo on Russian oil. Brent crude futures fell 81 cents, or 0.8%, to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
China’s holiday home sales fall 37.7% y/y – private survey

BEIJING (Reuters) – Chinese new home sales by floor area fell 37.7% year-on-year over the week-long National Day holiday starting from Oct. 1, a private survey showed on Saturday, as tough COVID-19 curbs further dented fragile demand. The property market has lurched from crisis to crisis, with slumping sales...
REAL ESTATE
London Stock Exchange sets listing rules for carbon cutters

LONDON (Reuters) – The London Stock Exchange has become the first major bourse to set listing rules for companies that finance carbon reduction projects, as part of efforts to grow the market and make it more transparent, its chief executive told Reuters. Demand for carbon offsets, generated through projects...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
France taps strategic fuel stocks to avoid sugar factory stoppages

PARIS (Reuters) – France has released strategic fuel reserves for sugar producers after they warned that a lack of diesel impacting the harvesting of sugar beet could lead to factory stoppages, producer group SNFS said on Monday. Strikes over wages at TotalEnergies and Exxon Mobil refineries have disrupted refining...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
China says U.S. abusing trade measures with chip export controls

BEIJING (Reuters) – New U.S. export controls targeting Chinese chip manufacturers are an abuse of trade measures and designed to maintain the country’s “technological hegemony”, China’s foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Saturday. The U.S. government published a sweeping set of export controls on...
FOREIGN POLICY
China urges U.S. to stop hurting its chip sector – commerce ministry

BEIJING (Reuters) – China firmly opposes U.S. export controls on semiconductor chips and urges the country to stop immediately, the commerce ministry said in a statement on Monday. The decision by the United States not only hurts Chinese companies but also the commercial interests of U.S. exporters , according...
U.S. POLITICS
Diagnostics firm Bio-Rad in talks to merge with Qiagen – WSJ

(Reuters) – California-based diagnostics company Bio-Rad Laboratories is in talks to merge with Qiagen NV, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter. Talks between the two companies have been going on for a while but an agreement unlikely for another few weeks, the...
BUSINESS
France not yet planning to ration petrol despite refinery strikes

PARIS (Reuters) -The French government will not ration petrol for drivers or restrict the use of service stations in response to supply problems linked to refinery strikes, Environment Minister Christophe Bechu said on Saturday. “We haven’t reached this point yet,” Bechu told franceinfo radio when asked if the government would...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Monte dei Paschi to hold board meeting on cash call on Tuesday – source

MILAN (Reuters) – The board of Monte dei Paschi di Siena will meet on Tuesday over a planned 2.5 billion euro ($2.4 billion) new share sale, a person close to the matter said, while it is still unclear whether the state-owned bank can proceed with the capital raising. Monte...
MARKETS
TotalEnergies says it is ready to hold wage talks in October

PARIS (Reuters) – French energy group TotalEnergies on Sunday proposed annual wage negotiations to start this month, subject to the end of industrial action that continues to restrict output at some of its sites. “TotalEnergies calls on everyone to act responsibly so that the company can supply the French...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
French government favours raising taxes on private jets -minister

PARIS (Reuters) – The French government is in favour of raising taxes for private jets next year by aligning the taxation of aviation fuels with that of fuels used by cars, environment minister Christophe Bechu said on Saturday. “The government supports this amendment,” Bechu told franceinfo radio after some...
INCOME TAX
India declines to disclose upcoming U.N. vote on Ukraine

SYDNEY (Reuters) – India does not want to say in advance how it will vote at the United Nations General Assembly on a likely draft resolution condemning Russia’s proclaimed annexation of parts of Ukraine, Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar said on Monday. “As a matter of prudence and policy,...
WORLD
Gazprombank to discontinue Swiss operations

ZURICH (Reuters) -Russia’s Gazprombank has decided to cease operating in Switzerland after “a strategic review of various options”, it said on Monday. The bank had been one of the last remaining channels for financing trade flows between Russia and Switzerland because other major Russian banks are subject to sanctions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
BUSINESS
Britain’s DS Smith sees annual performance ahead of expectations

(Reuters) -British cardboard maker DS Smith on Monday forecast overall annual performance to be ahead of its expectations, helped by strong revenue growth and cost-cuts. The London-based company, which provides packaging, paper and recycling services, has seen its volumes fall after a fruitful 2022 fiscal year where it tapped growing demand for recyclable boxes and benefited from a boom in online shopping.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Lloyd’s of London says no evidence found of data compromise from cyberattack

(Reuters) – Lloyd’s of London said on Monday that its investigation into a possible cyberattack had found no evidence of data compromise. “The investigation has concluded that no evidence of any compromise was found and as such Lloyd’s has been advised that its network services can now be restored,” a company spokesperson said in an email.
MARKETS
Airbus nine-month deliveries reach 437 jets

PARIS (Reuters) – Airbus deliveries sped up in September, bringing the number of jets supplied so far this year to 437 and leaving the European planemaker what one analyst called a manageable task in the traditionally busy fourth quarter, despite supply chains snags. Airbus SE said it had handed...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

