Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
Markets underestimate risk that inflation will be higher than models predict -ECB’s Knot
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – Markets seem to be underestimating the risk that inflation will be higher than models currently predict, European Central Bank (ECB) governing council member Klaas Knot said on Monday. Knot said there is a significant chance inflation in 2024 will be higher than the 2.3% the ECB...
104.1 WIKY
Australia hopes to fend off recession despite global economic dangers-Treasurer
SYDNEY (Reuters) – The Australian economy will likely avoid a recession despite the world economy being in “a dangerous place right now”, Treasurer Jim Chalmers said on Tuesday, ahead of the government’s first budget in two weeks. Speaking to reporters, Chalmers warned the global economy was...
104.1 WIKY
Oil takes a breather, eases off 5-week highs
SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Oil prices slipped on Monday, easing off five-week highs, as the market took profits following strong gains last week on expectations of tighter supplies following OPEC+ cuts and ahead of the European Union embargo on Russian oil. Brent crude futures fell 81 cents, or 0.8%, to...
104.1 WIKY
China’s holiday home sales fall 37.7% y/y – private survey
BEIJING (Reuters) – Chinese new home sales by floor area fell 37.7% year-on-year over the week-long National Day holiday starting from Oct. 1, a private survey showed on Saturday, as tough COVID-19 curbs further dented fragile demand. The property market has lurched from crisis to crisis, with slumping sales...
RELATED PEOPLE
104.1 WIKY
London Stock Exchange sets listing rules for carbon cutters
LONDON (Reuters) – The London Stock Exchange has become the first major bourse to set listing rules for companies that finance carbon reduction projects, as part of efforts to grow the market and make it more transparent, its chief executive told Reuters. Demand for carbon offsets, generated through projects...
104.1 WIKY
France taps strategic fuel stocks to avoid sugar factory stoppages
PARIS (Reuters) – France has released strategic fuel reserves for sugar producers after they warned that a lack of diesel impacting the harvesting of sugar beet could lead to factory stoppages, producer group SNFS said on Monday. Strikes over wages at TotalEnergies and Exxon Mobil refineries have disrupted refining...
104.1 WIKY
China says U.S. abusing trade measures with chip export controls
BEIJING (Reuters) – New U.S. export controls targeting Chinese chip manufacturers are an abuse of trade measures and designed to maintain the country’s “technological hegemony”, China’s foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Saturday. The U.S. government published a sweeping set of export controls on...
104.1 WIKY
Tesla sells record China-made vehicles in September following Shanghai factory upgrade
(Reuters) – Tesla Inc sold 83,135 China-made vehicles in wholesale in September, smashing its record of monthly sales in China, the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) said on Sunday. (Reporting by Krystal Hu in San Francisco and Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
IN THIS ARTICLE
104.1 WIKY
China urges U.S. to stop hurting its chip sector – commerce ministry
BEIJING (Reuters) – China firmly opposes U.S. export controls on semiconductor chips and urges the country to stop immediately, the commerce ministry said in a statement on Monday. The decision by the United States not only hurts Chinese companies but also the commercial interests of U.S. exporters , according...
104.1 WIKY
Diagnostics firm Bio-Rad in talks to merge with Qiagen – WSJ
(Reuters) – California-based diagnostics company Bio-Rad Laboratories is in talks to merge with Qiagen NV, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter. Talks between the two companies have been going on for a while but an agreement unlikely for another few weeks, the...
104.1 WIKY
France not yet planning to ration petrol despite refinery strikes
PARIS (Reuters) -The French government will not ration petrol for drivers or restrict the use of service stations in response to supply problems linked to refinery strikes, Environment Minister Christophe Bechu said on Saturday. “We haven’t reached this point yet,” Bechu told franceinfo radio when asked if the government would...
104.1 WIKY
Monte dei Paschi to hold board meeting on cash call on Tuesday – source
MILAN (Reuters) – The board of Monte dei Paschi di Siena will meet on Tuesday over a planned 2.5 billion euro ($2.4 billion) new share sale, a person close to the matter said, while it is still unclear whether the state-owned bank can proceed with the capital raising. Monte...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
104.1 WIKY
TotalEnergies says it is ready to hold wage talks in October
PARIS (Reuters) – French energy group TotalEnergies on Sunday proposed annual wage negotiations to start this month, subject to the end of industrial action that continues to restrict output at some of its sites. “TotalEnergies calls on everyone to act responsibly so that the company can supply the French...
104.1 WIKY
Bank of France’s Villeroy: ECB engaged in bringing down inflation to 2% in two to three years from now
PARIS (Reuters) – The European Central Bank (ECB) is engaged in bring down inflation to 2 percent in “two to three years” from now, ECB member and Bank of France head Francois Villeroy de Galhau told France Culture radio on Monday. “I also note, in passing, that...
104.1 WIKY
French government favours raising taxes on private jets -minister
PARIS (Reuters) – The French government is in favour of raising taxes for private jets next year by aligning the taxation of aviation fuels with that of fuels used by cars, environment minister Christophe Bechu said on Saturday. “The government supports this amendment,” Bechu told franceinfo radio after some...
104.1 WIKY
India declines to disclose upcoming U.N. vote on Ukraine
SYDNEY (Reuters) – India does not want to say in advance how it will vote at the United Nations General Assembly on a likely draft resolution condemning Russia’s proclaimed annexation of parts of Ukraine, Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar said on Monday. “As a matter of prudence and policy,...
104.1 WIKY
Gazprombank to discontinue Swiss operations
ZURICH (Reuters) -Russia’s Gazprombank has decided to cease operating in Switzerland after “a strategic review of various options”, it said on Monday. The bank had been one of the last remaining channels for financing trade flows between Russia and Switzerland because other major Russian banks are subject to sanctions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
104.1 WIKY
Britain’s DS Smith sees annual performance ahead of expectations
(Reuters) -British cardboard maker DS Smith on Monday forecast overall annual performance to be ahead of its expectations, helped by strong revenue growth and cost-cuts. The London-based company, which provides packaging, paper and recycling services, has seen its volumes fall after a fruitful 2022 fiscal year where it tapped growing demand for recyclable boxes and benefited from a boom in online shopping.
104.1 WIKY
Lloyd’s of London says no evidence found of data compromise from cyberattack
(Reuters) – Lloyd’s of London said on Monday that its investigation into a possible cyberattack had found no evidence of data compromise. “The investigation has concluded that no evidence of any compromise was found and as such Lloyd’s has been advised that its network services can now be restored,” a company spokesperson said in an email.
104.1 WIKY
Airbus nine-month deliveries reach 437 jets
PARIS (Reuters) – Airbus deliveries sped up in September, bringing the number of jets supplied so far this year to 437 and leaving the European planemaker what one analyst called a manageable task in the traditionally busy fourth quarter, despite supply chains snags. Airbus SE said it had handed...
Comments / 0