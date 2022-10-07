ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, Darren Bailey face off in heated 1st debate

By Craig Wall via
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n3shU_0iPPG8hS00

Governor JB Pritzker and Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey squared off Thursday night in their first head-to-head televised debate.

The candidates traded punches on crime, abortion, gun control and more at Illinois State University in Normal, and the debate often devolved into a shouting match.

The debate was marked by the candidates frequently talking over one another, and calling each other liar, and showcasing their sharp differences on the key issues at stake in the election.

Illinois General Election: Meet the candidates

Pritzker and Bailey tackled tough issues tonight. The controversial SAFE-T Act put Pritzker on the defensive when pushed for what he would change.

I think there are clarifications, as you know the Republicans have put out a lot of disinformation," he said.

The governor called Bailey a hypocrite.

"Governor Pritzker is obviously lying about everything he just said," Bailey countered.

The tension mounted as the candidates talked about budgeting.

"JB's an arrogant liar, this budget to him is a shell game and he thinks we're all patsies or buying it," Bailey said.

"Over and over again you've heard Darren Bailey lie for the last 10 minutes of this debate," Pritzker said.

On abortion Pritzker, went on the attack over what has become his key campaign issue.

"Darren Bailey wants to eliminate a woman's right to choose, he wants to take away women's reproductive freedom," Pritzker said as Bailey talked over him.

"Illinois has the most permissive abortion laws in the nation. Nothing's going to change when I'm governor," Bailey claimed.

The two candidates also debated gun control in the wake of the Highland Park mass shooting.

"I believe we ought to ban assault weapons and high capacity magazines in the state of Illinois," said Pritzker.

"The Highland Park shooting, it shouldn't have happened because of the laws that are on the books but when Governor Pritzker doesn't follow or obey these laws, these things happen," Bailey accused.

The most dramatic moment of the debate came when Bailey went after Pritzker over the speculation he may run for president. Bailey pledged not to run for another office if he's elected governor.

"I want to ask you if you're interested that same pledge to only run, that you won't run for another office," Bailey sad. "Matter of fact I have the pledge right here if you're interested in signing."

"I intend to serve four years more as governor if reelected, and I intend to support the president, he's running for reelection," said Pritzker.

After the debate Pritzker took a few questions from reporters reiterating his claims that Bailey lied about many things during the debate.

Bailey did not come out. Instead his spokesman Joe Debose acted as a surrogate with a drive by statement claiming Bailey won and saying that that "winners don't need spin."

Comments / 142

ANGRYASHELL‼️
3d ago

If priztker was saying this now, WHY didn’t he do any of it. So he’s a liar!!!! We really don’t have much of a choice, so, who’s it gonna be🤷‍♀️priztker had how many years to change things and what did he do???? Covid, so he didn’t do anything!

Reply(2)
33
Kiki Panni
3d ago

We need to vote for something different from what we currently have if we don't want the same old stuff.

Reply(30)
44
Illinois Lifer
3d ago

JB is the master of avoiding an answer. Vote for ANYONE running against him

Reply(2)
58
Related
Daily Northwestern

Illinois gubernatorial candidates Pritzker and Bailey debate cash bail

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) spent much of Thursday night’s gubernatorial debate debating Republican candidate Darren Bailey about the SAFE-T Act, a sweeping criminal justice reform package that will abolish cash bail in Illinois starting January 1. WGN9 TV moderators asked the candidates about the outcomes of the act...
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Attendees react to Pritzker-Bailey debate

NORMAL, Ill. (WCIA) — As Governor Pritzker and Darren Bailey debated on the Illinois State University campus Thursday night, they did so in an auditorium full of people watching. As those people filtered out of Braden Auditorium once the debate was over, I spoke with several of them on how they thought the debate went […]
ILLINOIS STATE
ourquadcities.com

Salvi expects ‘surprise’ win over Duckworth in Illinois Senate race

Duckworth has 100 times more cash on hand than GOP challenger. This morning we focus on the U. S. Senate race in Illinois. This race features incumbent Democrat Tammy Duckworth being challenged by Republican Kathy Salvi. There’s a big disparity financially between the two: Duckworth with almost $8 million in...
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Elections
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Highland Park, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

National attention intensifies for Illinois’ 13th Congressional District race

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — One congressional race in Illinois, viewed by many as a toss-up, is gaining national attention on both sides. Voters will soon head to the polls to send either Democrat Nikki Budzinski or Republican Regan Deering to Congress to represent Illinois’ 13th Congressional District, which includes parts of Springfield, Champaign-Urbana, Decatur and […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darren Bailey
WQAD

In their own words: Meet the candidates running to replace Cheri Bustos

MOLINE, Ill. — Illinois voters will head to the polls for the 2022 midterm elections on Tuesday, Nov. 8. For the first time in a decade, Rep. Cheri Bustos will not be on the ballot for Illinois' 17th congressional district. Instead, either Esther Joy King (R) or Eric Sorensen (D) will be elected to the U.S. House of Representatives.
MOLINE, IL
CBS Chicago

With cash bail ending in Illinois, Cook County judge explains how she decides defendants' bonds

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The battle over no-cash bail is heating up in Illinois. There are lawsuits and fiercely divided opinions on the law that could allow most people charged with a crime to remain free until their trial. Bond court judges are left in the middle. CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov talked to one Cook County judge about how she decides who gets out and who doesn't.Seven days a week, for several hours a day, Courtroom 100 inside the Leighton Criminal Courts Building is filled with lawyers, computer monitors with defendants on Zoom, their relatives, and judges. Associate Cook...
COOK COUNTY, IL
suburbanchicagoland.com

Illinois is not safe under Pritzker

Democrats and the leftwing media are doing everything they can to push back on the Safe-T Act and the damage it causes to the safety of law abiding citizens. The truth is, the law turns safety concerns upside down making the priority concerns for the criminals more than for the law abiding citizens. The removal of automatic cash bail for suspects applies to all suspects including felony criminals charged with rape and murder. Instead of making it mandatory, it gives a judge the discretion to decide, a decision that could as easily release a suspected rapist or murderer as require them to post bond.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics State#Politics Governor#Election State#Republicans
Washington Examiner

Illinois's public education system ought to be burned to the ground

The public education system in Illinois is so egregious that families who send their children to its schools might as well not send them at all. That’s the takeaway from a new report highlighting the many educational failures in the state’s schools, which were struggling to meet basic standards of learning well before the COVID-19 pandemic began.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Illinois GDP hits $1 trillion

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The state’s annual GDP has reached $1 trillion dollars. In a new report published by University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign School of Labor and Employment Relations, Illinois joins California, New York, Texas and Florida as the fifth state to have an economy producing $1 trillion in Gross Domestic Product. While many Illinois […]
ILLINOIS STATE
newschannel20.com

Illinois lawmaker wants special session to address SAFE-T Act, gas tax

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — State Representative Dan Caulkins, R-Decatur, is urging lawmakers to return to Springfield for a special session to address two issues: the SAFE-T Act and the state's gas tax. The SAFE-T Act, also known as the Pre-Trial Fairness Act, takes effect in January. It allows only...
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
1440 WROK

Vandals are Sadly Destroying Illinois’ Historic Covered Bridges

This is why we can't have nice things. A new video share reveals that vandals are being allowed to deface and in some cases destroy many of Illinois' historic covered bridges. A YouTuber who frequently visits historic places just dropped this new video of a covered bridge in Illinois. This is the Thompson Mill Covered Bridge that connected Springfield to Effingham, Illinois many decades ago. Here's the sad backstory he shared of what he found:
SPRINGFIELD, IL
massachusettsnewswire.com

Illinois Politics: Dan Robin, Attorney General Candidate, Offers Best Possible Challenge to Pres. Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Dan Robin, Libertarian Party (LP) candidate for Illinois Attorney General (AG), intends to file a lawsuit against the student loan servicers for fraud if they follow President Biden’s forgiveness plans. “President Biden’s student loan forgiveness executive order is illegal,”...
ILLINOIS STATE
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
106K+
Followers
15K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy