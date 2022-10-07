‘Law & Order: SVU’: Rollins Is Still Struggling to Fight Her Monsters (RECAP)

Read full article on original website
Fans React to Kelli Giddish’s Replacement on Law & Order: SVU
Writers for Law & Order: SVU are setting up Amanda Rollins to leave the 16th… The post Fans React to Kelli Giddish’s Replacement on Law & Order: SVU appeared first on Outsider.
‘Law & Order: SVU’ EPs Promise Rollins & Carisi’s ‘Love Will Prevail’ in Season 24
Law & Order: SVU Season 24’s second episode finds Benson in the Bronx for a sex-crimes case involving gang activity. As she tangles with the unit’s chief (Maurice Compte) over jurisdiction, she notices how skillfully his detective Grace Muncy (Molly Burnett, Queen of the South) empathizes with a young female victim. Impressed, says exec producer David Graziano, “Benson brings her into the SVU.”
'Law & Order: SVU': Key Mariska Hargitay Scene Cut From Premiere After Airing
The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit team got the short end of the screentime stick during the major Law & Order three-show crossover that aired last week. They had even less screentime if you did not see the three-hour epic as it aired on NBC on Sept. 22. That's because an important scene featuring Mariska Hargitay and Peter Scanavino was trimmed out of the streaming version. Spoilers follow!
Detective Grace Muncy Is a New Addition to the 'Law & Order: SVU' Family
Some things may change, but as long as Mariska Hargitay is still on Law & Order: SVU, they're going to keep making it. Naturally, that means that the rest of the cast is going to change quite a bit, and it already has. Now in its 24th season, SVU is still introducing new cast members. This season, one of those new cast members is Molly Burnett, who plays Detective Grace Muncy.
'Law & Order: SVU' Fans Slam NBC Series for 'Insulting' Kelli Giddish Comment
Law and Order: SVU fans have already been upset over the show's decision to part ways with long-term cast member Kelli Giddish. Giddish has starred as Det. Amanda Rollins since Season 13. After initial reports surfaced that she'd been exiting the show this season, she took to Instagram to confirm. In a lengthy post, she wrote: "I wanted to address the chatter I've seen online and let everyone know that this will, indeed, be my last season on Law & Order: SVU. Playing Rollins has been one of the greatest joys and privileges of my life. I've been so fortunate to be a part of the Law & Order family for the last 12 years. There is simply no other character on TV like Rollins. She's grown and changed, and I have as well. I started on this show when I was in my late 20s, and I'm grateful I got to spend so many of my adult years with Rollins in my life."
Missy Peregrym Is Finally Coming Back to 'FBI,' so What Does That Mean for Shantel VanSanten's Nina Chase?
We haven't seen Missy Peregrym's Agent Maggie Bell since the Season 4 finale of FBI but that's about to change. Missy herself went on maternity leave ahead of the birth of her second child and also left her character on the edge of a cliffhanger. Maggie accidentally inhaled a toxic dose of deadly sarin gas and barely made it out alive, with the help of OA (Zeeko Zaki).
Chicago Med fans furious after star’s surprise exit during season 8 premiere and blast show’s ‘abrupt cast changes’
CHICAGO Med fans have been left heartbroken after a fan-favorite cast member made a surprise exit during the season 8 premiere. Viewers are furious as the star had not been on the show for long, making the departure feel “abrupt.”. During Wednesday’s season 8 premiere of Chicago Med, fans...
‘Blue Bloods’ Season 13 Premiere Sneak Peek: Jamie Is Tired of Being ‘the Quiet One’ (VIDEO)
In the Blue Bloods Season 13 premiere, Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan) gets to see a new side to her brother Jamie (Will Estes) — one that reminds her of another member of the family — and TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek. In “Keeping the Faith,” airing...
‘Chicago P.D.’s Jesse Lee Soffer Exits: Halstead Leaves In Gut-Wrenching Goodbye
The October 5 episode of Chicago P.D. begins with Halstead avoiding Upton pretty much at all costs. Halstead responds to a drug store shooting and crosses paths with a fellow veteran, Lenny Gibson, trying to help. Lenny is shot trying to save a pregnant woman, while Halstead continues to pursue the robbers who manage to escape.
Chicago Med's Nick Gehlfuss Reacts to Jesse Lee Soffer's P.D. Exit: I Think Will Is Going to Be 'Extremely Lonely'
With Jesse Lee Soffer’s Chicago P.D. exit looming on the horizon this fall, one can’t help but wonder if Jay Halstead and his Med brother Will will get to share a moment before Soffer bids adieu to the #OneChicago universe. “I hope so. I really do,” Nick Gehlfuss, who plays Will, tells TVLine’s Keisha Hatchett in the above video interview from a recent #OneChicago Day press junket. “I really enjoyed working with Jesse. I’ll never forget how he welcomed me into the whole franchise,” Gehlfuss continues. “This show changed my life, and Jesse really took me under his wing, and I’ll never...
Meet the Blue Bloods season 13 cast: who's who in the police drama
After 13 years, its fantastic how much of the Blue Bloods season 13 cast is still intact from the show's early day. Let's get reacquainted with them.
‘Chicago P.D.’s Jason Beghe Admits Halstead’s Exit Feels ‘Like A Death In The Family’
Chicago P.D. returns for season 10 on September 21 and significant changes are ahead. Jesse Lee Soffer, who plays Det. Jay Halstead, will be leaving the hit NBC series at some point in the upcoming tenth season. Jason Beghe explained how Halstead’s exit will impact all of Intelligence. “For...
‘Chicago P.D.’: What We Know About Jesse Lee Soffer’s Exit & When It Could Happen
Intelligence is about to say goodbye to a detective who has been with Chicago P.D. since Fire introduced its characters for the spinoff. While we wait for the day Jesse Lee Soffer’s Jay Halstead is no longer with the team, we’re preparing ourselves with everything we know about what’s to come. (His final episode has yet to be set; we just know it’s in the fall.)
‘Fire Country’: What Did You Think of Max Thieriot’s New CBS Drama? (RECAP)
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Fire Country series premiere.]. When he can’t get parole, Bode (Max Thieriot) — who robbed an innocent man at gunpoint — chooses his only way out: Cal Fire, inmates fighting fires. Unfortunately for him, that takes him to the last place he wants to be in the Fire Country series premiere.
‘NCIS’ Showrunner Steven D. Binder Claims Newcomer Teri Polo ‘Isn’t Going to Be Able to Hide Her Shenanigans Very Long’
The ‘NCIS’ Season 20 premiere will pick up right where season 19 left off with Gary Cole’s Agent Parker on the run with his ex-wife played by Teri Polo.
‘Grey’s Anatomy’s’ Dropped a Significant Plot Twist About Derek Shepherd’s Sisters
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 19, Episode 1 of Grey’s Anatomy. Loyal Grey’s Anatomy viewers have seen multiple doctors come and go. Some characters exit Grey Sloan Memorial for a new job or an old flame, while others leave following a tragedy or death. The latter situation happened to Meredith Grey’s (Ellen Pompeo) husband and the other half of #MerDer, Dr. Derek “McDreamy” Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey).
‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Sound Off on Season 13 Premiere
Blue Bloods kicked off its 13th season, and fans took to social media to voice a myriad of opinions about their beloved show’s return. The season began with some heavy material. The episode put a Reagan in the hospital early on. Two of his relatives are on a mission to bring the guilty party to justice. Some fans were up in arms about the drama, while others found it a welcome return.
New Grey's Anatomy Cast Members In Season 19 And Where You've Seen Them Before
Grey Anatomy has added to its main cast for Season 19, so who are the new doctors, and where else have you seen them?
Chicago P.D. Star Jesse Lee Soffer Shares Message with Fans After Series Exit: 'I'm Just Grateful'
"Thank you for going on this journey with me," Jesse Lee Soffer tweeted following his final episode Wednesday night Jesse Lee Soffer is paying tribute to loyal Chicago P.D. viewers after his final episode aired Wednesday night. Millions of fans tuned in as he handed in his badge and headed to the airport. In August, the 38-year-old Chicago P.D. star — who plays Detective Jay Halstead on the NBC cop drama — announced that he will be leaving the series early in season 10. On Wednesday, Soffer tweeted, "For anyone that's ever been...
Law & Order SVU's Mariska Hargitay shares heartfelt tribute to David Graziano
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Mariska Hargitay has paid tribute to showrunner David Graziano with a heartfelt message. In a post on Instagram, Hargitay, who plays Detective Olivia Benson on the show, shared a snap of the whole cast. “#AboutLastNight Welcome @davidgraziano.tv. We're so fortunate to have you,...
