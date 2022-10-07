ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WIFR

WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30

(CNN) – WWE wrestling star Sara Lee is dead at the age of 30, according to a social media post from her mother. Lee’s last Instagram post indicated she was feeling well enough to go to the gym, after suffering from a sinus infection. The wrestler came to...
E! News

Why Luke Bryan's Sons Could Push the Country Singer to "Slow It Down"

Luke Bryan can strip it down, but can he slow it down?. Before returning to judge American Idol in 2023, the country singer is hitting the road for the Farm Tour and continuing his residency at Resorts World Las Vegas. But as his kids Thomas "Bo", 14, and Tatum, 12—whom he shares with wife Caroline Boyer Bryan—continue to grow up in Nashville, the 46-year-old is trying to focus on his musical dreams, while also being the best father possible.
Jesus

