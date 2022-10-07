Read full article on original website
Related
WIFR
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30
(CNN) – WWE wrestling star Sara Lee is dead at the age of 30, according to a social media post from her mother. Lee’s last Instagram post indicated she was feeling well enough to go to the gym, after suffering from a sinus infection. The wrestler came to...
WWE・
ETOnline.com
Valerie Bertinelli Recalls 'Sobbing' Over Son Wolfgang's Wembley Stadium Performance (Exclusive)
Valerie Bertinelli is one proud mama! ET's Kevin Frazier spoke to Bertinelli and Mackenzie Phillips at the Norman Lear: 100 Years Of Music & Laughter celebration event, where the Hot in Cleveland actress gushed over watching her son, Wolfgang Van Halen follow in his late father's musical footsteps. "I was...
Why Luke Bryan's Sons Could Push the Country Singer to "Slow It Down"
Luke Bryan can strip it down, but can he slow it down?. Before returning to judge American Idol in 2023, the country singer is hitting the road for the Farm Tour and continuing his residency at Resorts World Las Vegas. But as his kids Thomas "Bo", 14, and Tatum, 12—whom he shares with wife Caroline Boyer Bryan—continue to grow up in Nashville, the 46-year-old is trying to focus on his musical dreams, while also being the best father possible.
Jody Miller death: Grammy-winning country musician dies aged 80 of Parkinson’s-related complications
Grammy-winning country singer Jody Miller has died, aged 80. The “Queen of the House” musician died on Thursday (6 October) in Blanchard, Oklahoma, due to complications relating to Parkinson’s disease. Miller was diagnosed with the condition seven years ago. The news was announced on the Facebook page...
RELATED PEOPLE
Jody Miller, Grammy-winning 'Queen of the House' country singer, dies at 80
Country singer Jody Miller, who won a Grammy in 1966, has died at age 80. Miller passed away Thursday at her home in Blanchard, Okla., due to complications from Parkinson's disease, reports the Associated Press. In addition to "Queen of the House," which peaked at No. 12 on the Billboard...
Comments / 0