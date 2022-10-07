4A Oregon high school football statistical leaders through Week 5
Class 4A football statistical leaders through Week 5, based on information provided by coaches and statisticians.
Passing yards
Paul Hobson, Baker - 1,180 yards (79 for 130)
Jojo Harrower, Ashland - 1,118 yards (93 for 147)
Cody Leming, Stayton - 901 yards (61 for 116)
Heath Nichol, Sweet Home - 892 yards (82 for 129)
Lamar Cuellar, Klamath Union - 806 yards (34 for 44)
Jackson Davis, Pendleton - 803 yards (72 for 109)
Kaden Harris, Milwaukie - 803 yards (53 for 98)
Gavin Sandoval, Crook County - 795 yards (50 for 81)
Shaw Stork, Henley - 783 yards (42 for 68)
Tanner Hoskins, Tillamook - 769 yards (50 for 83)
Cole Hansen, North Bend - 690 yards (38 for 86)
Dru Boyle, Madras - 618 yards (57 for 118)
Jackson Gibeau, Marist Catholic - 612 yards (37 for 52)
Max Nowlin, Scappoose - 591 yards (67 for 101)
Tyler Tolles, St. Helens - 585 yards (29 for 55)
Kenji Johnson, Parkrose - 568 yards (45 for 128)
Gunner Rothenberger, Junction City - 558 yards (29 for 54)
Passing touchdowns
Paul Hobson, Baker - 14 (4 interceptions)
Jojo Harrower, Ashland - 12 (6 interceptions)
Shaw Stork, Henley - 12 (2 interceptions)
Tyler Tolles, St. Helens - 10 (3 interceptions)
Dru Boyle, Madras - 8 (8 interceptions)
Cody Leming, Stayton - 8 (6 interceptions)
Max Nowlin, Scappoose - 8 (4 interceptions)
Tanner Hoskins, Tillamook - 8 (3 interceptions)
Lamar Cuellar, Klamath Union - 8 (1 interception)
Gunner Rothenberger, Junction City - 7 (3 interceptions)
Kaden Harris, Milwaukie - 7 (3 interceptions)
Cole Hansen, North Bend - 7 (2 interceptions)
Jackson Gibeau, Marist Catholic - 7 (1 interception)
Kaden Muir, Philomath - 6 (5 interceptions)
Cory James, Estacada - 6 (3 interceptions)
Heath Nichol, Sweet Home - 6 (1 interception)
Rushing yards
Jacob Bell, Cascade - 977 yards (145 carries)
Logan Whitlock, Henley - 820 yards (72 carries)
Daniel Iwamizu, Hidden Valley - 655 yards (88 carries)
Judah Werner, Tillamook - 550 yards (74 carries)
Palmer Smith, Crook County - 506 yards (95 carries)
John Lemmons, Marshfield - 493 yards (83 carries)
Trevor Anderson, Mazama - 481 yards (53 carries)
Jake White, Seaside - 475 yards (64 carries)
Ty Beyer, Woodburn - 471 yards (83 carries)
D’Angelo Macedo, Scappoose - 418 yards (70 carries)
Drew Salinas, Marist Catholic - 407 yards (48 carries)
Waylon Riedel, Estacada - 405 yards (53 carries)
Joshua Morris, Parkrose - 393 yards (47 carries)
Cory James, Estacada - 389 yards (61 carries)
Payton Lambert, Pendleton - 363 yards (57 carries)
Drew Prickel, Marist Catholic - 361 yards (37 carries)
Austyn Klingler, Hidden Valley - 355 yards (44 carries)
Brett McKee, Junction City - 353 yards (68 carries)
Rushing touchdowns
Logan Whitlock, Henley - 12
Ty Beyer, Woodburn - 11
Jacob Bell, Cascade - 9
Daniel Iwamizu, Hidden Valley - 8
Drew Prickel, Marist Catholic - 8
Jake White, Seaside - 8
Nolan Abrams, Cascade - 8
Palmer Smith, Crook County - 8
Payton Lambert, Pendleton - 8
Trey Dieringer, Scappoose - 8
Tyson Van Gastel, Mazama - 8
John Lemmons, Marshfield - 7
Levi Walker, Junction City - 7
Waylon Riedel, Estacada - 7
Cory James, Estacada - 6
D’Angelo Macedo, Scappoose - 6
Receiving yards
Tony Ortiz, Klamath Union - 561 yards (21 receptions)
Zeyon Hurliman, Tillamook - 420 yards (20 receptions)
Andrew Sargent, Marist Catholic - 405 yards (19 receptions)
Rasean Jones, Baker - 401 yards (22 receptions)
Eddie Freauff, Crook County - 383 yards (17 receptions)
Hudson Spike, Baker - 368 yards (22 receptions)
Luke Bennett, Henley - 339 yards (16 receptions)
Malaki Myer, Baker - 336 yards (24 receptions)
Mitchell George, Marshfield - 328 yards (32 receptions)
Cael White, Madras - 303 yards (24 receptions)
Kaleb Burnett, Junction City - 295 yards (14 receptions)
Brady Nichols, Sweet Home - 290 yards (15 receptions)
Crosby Lehnerz, Ashland - 272 yards (22 receptions)
Gavin White, Ashland - 267 yards (21 receptions)
Owen Cheynne, Henley - 267 yards (17 receptions)
Jason Padgett, North Bend - 247 yards (7 receptions)
Marcelo Saturen, Ashland - 247 yards (17 receptions)
Eli Freauff, Crook County - 243 yards (11 receptions)
Junior Bradford, Parkrose - 238 yards (17 receptions)
Benito Jennings, Pendleton - 237 yards (22 receptions)
Jace Aguilar, Stayton - 236 yards (17 receptions)
Receiving touchdowns
Andrew Sargent, Marist Catholic - 8
Zeyon Hurliman, Tillamook - 7
Kaleb Burnett, Junction City - 6
Tony Ortiz, Klamath Union - 6
Gavin White, Ashland - 5
Hudson Spike, Baker - 5
Malaki Myer, Baker - 5
Owen Cheynne, Henley - 5
Brady Nichols, Sweet Home - 4
Cael White, Madras - 4
Colby Campbell, Scappoose - 4
Eddie Freauff, Crook County - 4
James Durand, Estacada - 4
Luke Bennett, Henley - 4
Rasean Jones, Baker - 4
Tate Brandon, Milwaukie - 4
Tackles
Ty Beyer, Woodburn - 58
Kaleb Goozee, Crook County - 50
Dayne Lavoie, La Salle Prep - 48
Tauveli Iongi, Parkrose - 48
Trey Dieringer, Scappoose - 47
Warren Haatia, Scappoose - 47
Skytus Smith, Madras - 46
Roman Rasmussen, Marist Catholic - 45
Ty Borde, Stayton - 44
Izzy Jantes, Seaside - 42
Tanner Kraushaar, Seaside - 42
Aiden Hazen, Marist Catholic - 40
Antonio Aguilar, Milwaukie - 40
Gavin Smith, Milwaukie - 39
Palmer Smith, Crook County - 39
Chance Ellingsworth, Stayton - 38
Mitchell George, Marshfield - 38
Gilbert Whitlatch, Tillamook - 37
Owen Elasasser, Woodburn - 37
Trenton Wymore, Cascade - 37
Kale Hubert, Stayton - 36
Tony Ortiz, Klamath Union - 36
Austin Sause, Marshfield - 35
Jaxon Logsdon, Baker - 35
Johan Poland, Madras - 35
Karsten Sande, Cascade - 34
Tackles for loss
Jamar Cuellar, Klamath Union - 25
Lucas Folau, Marshfield - 10
Warren Haatia, Scappoose - 10
Owen Elasasser, Woodburn - 9
Trey Dieringer, Scappoose - 9
Skytus Smith, Madras - 9
Dominic Berg, Seaside - 7
Mitchell George, Marshfield - 7
Tauveli Iongi, Parkrose - 7
Andrew Turner, Estacada - 6
Dominic Nacoste, Estacada - 6
Gilbert Whitlatch, Tillamook - 6
Jelani Scott, Parkrose - 6
Joe Iongi, Parkrose - 6
Kaden Starr, Marist Catholic - 6
Ray Hart, Ashland - 6
Antonio Aguilar, Milwaukie - 5.5
Mark Youngberg, Estacada - 5.5
Waylon Riedel, Estacada - 5.5
Sacks
Jamar Cuellar, Klamath Union - 12.5
Warren Haatia, Scappoose - 8
Dominic Berg, Seaside - 6
Antonio Aguilar, Milwaukie - 5.5
Travis King, Stayton - 4
Andrew Turner, Estacada - 3
Davyn Tuel, Milwaukie - 3
Eric Torralba, Woodburn - 3
George Marandas, Scappoose - 3
Gilbert Whitlatch, Tillamook - 3
James Harvey, Marist Catholic - 3
Trey Dieringer, Scappoose - 3
Interceptions
Tony Ortiz, Klamath Union - 6
Cory James, Estacada - 4
Drake Rogers, Marshfield - 4
Treyce Horton, Mazama - 4
Anthony Jara, The Dalles - 3
Damon Lang, Milwaukie - 3
Jace Aguilar, Stayton - 3
Jonathan Calvert, Marshfield - 3
Mitchell George, Marshfield - 3
Parker McKibbon, Tillamook - 3
Brady Beck, Molalla - 3
Placekicking
Gabe Love, Crook County - 20 points (11 for 13 XP, 3 for 4 FG)
Benito Jennings, Pendleton - 19 points (19 for 20 XP)
John Remily, La Grande - 19 points (19 for 23 XP)
Cruz Veliz, Woodburn - 18 points (18 for 19 XP)
Jaxson Kister, Junction City - 16 points (16 for 19 XP)
Hudson Spike, Baker - 15 points (15 for 19 XP)
Owen Cheynne, Henley - 14 points (16 for 22 XP)
Sebastian Nogales, Marist Catholic - 14 points (14 for 17 XP, 0 for 1 FG)
Marcos Ulloa- Ford, Mazama - 14 points (14 for 16 XP)
Tanner Hoskins, Tillamook - 13 points (13 for 20 XP, 0 for 1 FG)
Sequoia Hall, Hidden Valley - 11 points (11 for 17 XP)
Ivan Mota, Seaside - 11 points (11 for 13 XP, 0 for 1 FG)
Diego Salinas, Stayton - 10 points (10 for 18 XP)
Jackson Walsh, Cascade - 8 points (8 for 10 XP)
Punting
Palmer Smith, Crook County - 39.0 average (13 for 507 yards)
Benito Jennings, Pendleton - 36.8 average (12 for 442 yards)
Cory James, Estacada - 36.7 average (6 for 220 yards)
Ethan Petersen, Cottage Grove - 36.1 average (12 for 433 yards)
Cruz Veliz, Woodburn - 35.7 average (7 for 250 yards)
Grant Ellison, La Salle Prep - 35.6 average (16 for 569 yards)
Kaden Zajic, Sweet Home - 35.6 average (17 for 605 yards)
Jaxon Logsdon, Baker - 35.1 average (11 for 386 yards)
Sebastian Nogales, Marist Catholic - 34.1 average (10 for 341 yards)
Cody Leming, Stayton - 32.8 average (15 for 492 yards)
Kavan Robinson, Marshfield - 32.4 average (14 for 454 yards)
Johan Poland, Madras - 31.6 average (29 for 916 yards)
Zeyon Hurliman, Tillamook - 29.7 average (8 for 238 yards)
Kaden Muir, Philomath - 29.3 average (19 for 556 yards)
Manatu Crichton- Tunai, The Dalles - 28.4 average (13 for 369 yards)
