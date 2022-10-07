ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

4A Oregon high school football statistical leaders through Week 5

By René Ferrán
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16diV8_0iPPDR6Z00

Class 4A football statistical leaders through Week 5, based on information provided by coaches and statisticians.

Leaders will be updated throughout the season. Please send game-by-game stats to rferran.scorebooklive@gmail.com. Is your team missing? Encourage your coach to respond to requests for stats.

Ty Beyer (Woodburn) photo by Leon Neuschwander

Passing yards

Paul Hobson, Baker - 1,180 yards (79 for 130)

Jojo Harrower, Ashland - 1,118 yards (93 for 147)

Cody Leming, Stayton - 901 yards (61 for 116)

Heath Nichol, Sweet Home - 892 yards (82 for 129)

Lamar Cuellar, Klamath Union - 806 yards (34 for 44)

Jackson Davis, Pendleton - 803 yards (72 for 109)

Kaden Harris, Milwaukie - 803 yards (53 for 98)

Gavin Sandoval, Crook County - 795 yards (50 for 81)

Shaw Stork, Henley - 783 yards (42 for 68)

Tanner Hoskins, Tillamook - 769 yards (50 for 83)

Cole Hansen, North Bend - 690 yards (38 for 86)

Dru Boyle, Madras - 618 yards (57 for 118)

Jackson Gibeau, Marist Catholic - 612 yards (37 for 52)

Max Nowlin, Scappoose - 591 yards (67 for 101)

Tyler Tolles, St. Helens - 585 yards (29 for 55)

Kenji Johnson, Parkrose - 568 yards (45 for 128)

Gunner Rothenberger, Junction City - 558 yards (29 for 54)

Passing touchdowns

Paul Hobson, Baker - 14 (4 interceptions)

Jojo Harrower, Ashland - 12 (6 interceptions)

Shaw Stork, Henley - 12 (2 interceptions)

Tyler Tolles, St. Helens - 10 (3 interceptions)

Dru Boyle, Madras - 8 (8 interceptions)

Cody Leming, Stayton - 8 (6 interceptions)

Max Nowlin, Scappoose - 8 (4 interceptions)

Tanner Hoskins, Tillamook - 8 (3 interceptions)

Lamar Cuellar, Klamath Union - 8 (1 interception)

Gunner Rothenberger, Junction City - 7 (3 interceptions)

Kaden Harris, Milwaukie - 7 (3 interceptions)

Cole Hansen, North Bend - 7 (2 interceptions)

Jackson Gibeau, Marist Catholic - 7 (1 interception)

Kaden Muir, Philomath - 6 (5 interceptions)

Cory James, Estacada - 6 (3 interceptions)

Heath Nichol, Sweet Home - 6 (1 interception)

Rushing yards

Jacob Bell, Cascade - 977 yards (145 carries)

Logan Whitlock, Henley - 820 yards (72 carries)

Daniel Iwamizu, Hidden Valley - 655 yards (88 carries)

Judah Werner, Tillamook - 550 yards (74 carries)

Palmer Smith, Crook County - 506 yards (95 carries)

John Lemmons, Marshfield - 493 yards (83 carries)

Trevor Anderson, Mazama - 481 yards (53 carries)

Jake White, Seaside - 475 yards (64 carries)

Ty Beyer, Woodburn - 471 yards (83 carries)

D’Angelo Macedo, Scappoose - 418 yards (70 carries)

Drew Salinas, Marist Catholic - 407 yards (48 carries)

Waylon Riedel, Estacada - 405 yards (53 carries)

Joshua Morris, Parkrose - 393 yards (47 carries)

Cory James, Estacada - 389 yards (61 carries)

Payton Lambert, Pendleton - 363 yards (57 carries)

Drew Prickel, Marist Catholic - 361 yards (37 carries)

Austyn Klingler, Hidden Valley - 355 yards (44 carries)

Brett McKee, Junction City - 353 yards (68 carries)

Rushing touchdowns

Logan Whitlock, Henley - 12

Ty Beyer, Woodburn - 11

Jacob Bell, Cascade - 9

Daniel Iwamizu, Hidden Valley - 8

Drew Prickel, Marist Catholic - 8

Jake White, Seaside - 8

Nolan Abrams, Cascade - 8

Palmer Smith, Crook County - 8

Payton Lambert, Pendleton - 8

Trey Dieringer, Scappoose - 8

Tyson Van Gastel, Mazama - 8

John Lemmons, Marshfield - 7

Levi Walker, Junction City - 7

Waylon Riedel, Estacada - 7

Cory James, Estacada - 6

D’Angelo Macedo, Scappoose - 6

Receiving yards

Tony Ortiz, Klamath Union - 561 yards (21 receptions)

Zeyon Hurliman, Tillamook - 420 yards (20 receptions)

Andrew Sargent, Marist Catholic - 405 yards (19 receptions)

Rasean Jones, Baker - 401 yards (22 receptions)

Eddie Freauff, Crook County - 383 yards (17 receptions)

Hudson Spike, Baker - 368 yards (22 receptions)

Luke Bennett, Henley - 339 yards (16 receptions)

Malaki Myer, Baker - 336 yards (24 receptions)

Mitchell George, Marshfield - 328 yards (32 receptions)

Cael White, Madras - 303 yards (24 receptions)

Kaleb Burnett, Junction City - 295 yards (14 receptions)

Brady Nichols, Sweet Home - 290 yards (15 receptions)

Crosby Lehnerz, Ashland - 272 yards (22 receptions)

Gavin White, Ashland - 267 yards (21 receptions)

Owen Cheynne, Henley - 267 yards (17 receptions)

Jason Padgett, North Bend - 247 yards (7 receptions)

Marcelo Saturen, Ashland - 247 yards (17 receptions)

Eli Freauff, Crook County - 243 yards (11 receptions)

Junior Bradford, Parkrose - 238 yards (17 receptions)

Benito Jennings, Pendleton - 237 yards (22 receptions)

Jace Aguilar, Stayton - 236 yards (17 receptions)

Receiving touchdowns

Andrew Sargent, Marist Catholic - 8

Zeyon Hurliman, Tillamook - 7

Kaleb Burnett, Junction City - 6

Tony Ortiz, Klamath Union - 6

Gavin White, Ashland - 5

Hudson Spike, Baker - 5

Malaki Myer, Baker - 5

Owen Cheynne, Henley - 5

Brady Nichols, Sweet Home - 4

Cael White, Madras - 4

Colby Campbell, Scappoose - 4

Eddie Freauff, Crook County - 4

James Durand, Estacada - 4

Luke Bennett, Henley - 4

Rasean Jones, Baker - 4

Tate Brandon, Milwaukie - 4

Tackles

Ty Beyer, Woodburn - 58

Kaleb Goozee, Crook County - 50

Dayne Lavoie, La Salle Prep - 48

Tauveli Iongi, Parkrose - 48

Trey Dieringer, Scappoose - 47

Warren Haatia, Scappoose - 47

Skytus Smith, Madras - 46

Roman Rasmussen, Marist Catholic - 45

Ty Borde, Stayton - 44

Izzy Jantes, Seaside - 42

Tanner Kraushaar, Seaside - 42

Aiden Hazen, Marist Catholic - 40

Antonio Aguilar, Milwaukie - 40

Gavin Smith, Milwaukie - 39

Palmer Smith, Crook County - 39

Chance Ellingsworth, Stayton - 38

Mitchell George, Marshfield - 38

Gilbert Whitlatch, Tillamook - 37

Owen Elasasser, Woodburn - 37

Trenton Wymore, Cascade - 37

Kale Hubert, Stayton - 36

Tony Ortiz, Klamath Union - 36

Austin Sause, Marshfield - 35

Jaxon Logsdon, Baker - 35

Johan Poland, Madras - 35

Karsten Sande, Cascade - 34

Tackles for loss

Jamar Cuellar, Klamath Union - 25

Lucas Folau, Marshfield - 10

Warren Haatia, Scappoose - 10

Owen Elasasser, Woodburn - 9

Trey Dieringer, Scappoose - 9

Skytus Smith, Madras - 9

Dominic Berg, Seaside - 7

Mitchell George, Marshfield - 7

Tauveli Iongi, Parkrose - 7

Andrew Turner, Estacada - 6

Dominic Nacoste, Estacada - 6

Gilbert Whitlatch, Tillamook - 6

Jelani Scott, Parkrose - 6

Joe Iongi, Parkrose - 6

Kaden Starr, Marist Catholic - 6

Ray Hart, Ashland - 6

Antonio Aguilar, Milwaukie - 5.5

Mark Youngberg, Estacada - 5.5

Waylon Riedel, Estacada - 5.5

Sacks

Jamar Cuellar, Klamath Union - 12.5

Warren Haatia, Scappoose - 8

Dominic Berg, Seaside - 6

Antonio Aguilar, Milwaukie - 5.5

Travis King, Stayton - 4

Andrew Turner, Estacada - 3

Davyn Tuel, Milwaukie - 3

Eric Torralba, Woodburn - 3

George Marandas, Scappoose - 3

Gilbert Whitlatch, Tillamook - 3

James Harvey, Marist Catholic - 3

Trey Dieringer, Scappoose - 3

Interceptions

Tony Ortiz, Klamath Union - 6

Cory James, Estacada - 4

Drake Rogers, Marshfield - 4

Treyce Horton, Mazama - 4

Anthony Jara, The Dalles - 3

Damon Lang, Milwaukie - 3

Jace Aguilar, Stayton - 3

Jonathan Calvert, Marshfield - 3

Mitchell George, Marshfield - 3

Parker McKibbon, Tillamook - 3

Brady Beck, Molalla - 3

Placekicking

Gabe Love, Crook County - 20 points (11 for 13 XP, 3 for 4 FG)

Benito Jennings, Pendleton - 19 points (19 for 20 XP)

John Remily, La Grande - 19 points (19 for 23 XP)

Cruz Veliz, Woodburn - 18 points (18 for 19 XP)

Jaxson Kister, Junction City - 16 points (16 for 19 XP)

Hudson Spike, Baker - 15 points (15 for 19 XP)

Owen Cheynne, Henley - 14 points (16 for 22 XP)

Sebastian Nogales, Marist Catholic - 14 points (14 for 17 XP, 0 for 1 FG)

Marcos Ulloa- Ford, Mazama - 14 points (14 for 16 XP)

Tanner Hoskins, Tillamook - 13 points (13 for 20 XP, 0 for 1 FG)

Sequoia Hall, Hidden Valley - 11 points (11 for 17 XP)

Ivan Mota, Seaside - 11 points (11 for 13 XP, 0 for 1 FG)

Diego Salinas, Stayton - 10 points (10 for 18 XP)

Jackson Walsh, Cascade - 8 points (8 for 10 XP)

Punting

Palmer Smith, Crook County - 39.0 average (13 for 507 yards)

Benito Jennings, Pendleton - 36.8 average (12 for 442 yards)

Cory James, Estacada - 36.7 average (6 for 220 yards)

Ethan Petersen, Cottage Grove - 36.1 average (12 for 433 yards)

Cruz Veliz, Woodburn - 35.7 average (7 for 250 yards)

Grant Ellison, La Salle Prep - 35.6 average (16 for 569 yards)

Kaden Zajic, Sweet Home - 35.6 average (17 for 605 yards)

Jaxon Logsdon, Baker - 35.1 average (11 for 386 yards)

Sebastian Nogales, Marist Catholic - 34.1 average (10 for 341 yards)

Cody Leming, Stayton - 32.8 average (15 for 492 yards)

Kavan Robinson, Marshfield - 32.4 average (14 for 454 yards)

Johan Poland, Madras - 31.6 average (29 for 916 yards)

Zeyon Hurliman, Tillamook - 29.7 average (8 for 238 yards)

Kaden Muir, Philomath - 29.3 average (19 for 556 yards)

Manatu Crichton- Tunai, The Dalles - 28.4 average (13 for 369 yards)

