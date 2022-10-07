ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justin Bieber Has Reportedly Cut Ties With Ye

Following his problematic YEEZY show at Paris Fashion Week, Ye has been called out by numerous celebrities for being a “bully” and a “joke” as he continues to attack individuals on social media, including Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson. According to reports, the rapper has had a falling out with Justin Bieber after he attacked the singer’s wife Hailey on Instagram.
Tom Cruise Will Be the First-Ever Actor To Shoot a Film in Outer Space

For the first time in history, Tom Cruise could be shooting a movie in outer space. The Top Gun actor has reportedly joined forces with The Bourne Identity director Doug Liman on a movie that involves filming in outer space, which was pitched back in 2020 but put on hold due to the pandemic.
