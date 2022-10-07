Read full article on original website
Sophia Loren, 88, looks more glamorous than ever in a chic white suit and dripping with diamonds at her restaurant opening in Milan
She's always been the epitome of glamour. And Sophia Loren looked better than ever as she attended her restaurant opening in Milan on Monday just weeks after her 88th birthday. The actress dazzled in a chic white trouser suit to launch the latest of her eponymous eateries in Italy. The...
Hypebae
Justin Bieber Has Reportedly Cut Ties With Ye
Following his problematic YEEZY show at Paris Fashion Week, Ye has been called out by numerous celebrities for being a “bully” and a “joke” as he continues to attack individuals on social media, including Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson. According to reports, the rapper has had a falling out with Justin Bieber after he attacked the singer’s wife Hailey on Instagram.
If A Man Has Ever Taken Credit For Something You’ve Done, We Want To Hear About It
It's happened to the best of us.
Kanye West's Twitter, Instagram accounts restricted after anti-Semitic posts
WASHINGTON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Kanye West's accounts on Twitter and Instagram were restricted over the weekend, with the social media platforms saying they removed posts by the rapper that online users condemned as anti-Semitic.
Hypebae
Tom Cruise Will Be the First-Ever Actor To Shoot a Film in Outer Space
For the first time in history, Tom Cruise could be shooting a movie in outer space. The Top Gun actor has reportedly joined forces with The Bourne Identity director Doug Liman on a movie that involves filming in outer space, which was pitched back in 2020 but put on hold due to the pandemic.
