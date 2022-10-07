‘Walker Independence’ Premiere: Katherine McNamara on the Skeletons in Abby’s Closet

Read full article on original website
Yakima Herald Republic
Julia Roberts recalls feeling 'ready' to have kids
Julia Roberts had kids at the perfect moment in her life. The 54-year-old actress - who has 17-year-old twins Phinnaeus and Hazel, and Henry, 15, with her husband Daniel Moder - has revealed that she reached a point in her life when she felt "ready" for motherhood. She said: "I...
Yakima Herald Republic
Anne-Marie reveals how she calms herself down before a gig
Anne-Marie says doing her own hair and makeup before a gig gives her a chance to calm her pre-show nerves. The 'Breathing' singer - who has been open about her battle with anxiety - admits the time leading up to her concerts can be "manic" with travelling and the only time she has to relax before walking out on stage is when she's in front of the dressing room mirror getting herself glammed up.
