Read full article on original website
Related
Hypebae
CHARLES & KEITH and Parisian Label both Release Kintsugi-Inspired Collab
Singapore-based brand CHARLES & KEITH has joined forces with Parisian footwear label both, for an exclusive collection inspired by the ancient Japanese art form of Kintsugi. Taking cues from ’90s punk and contemporary streetwear, the collaboration celebrates the art of imperfection, the very thing that Kintsugi too celebrates, through the collection’s gold marble print which features on its accessories. Available in three clean colorways of black, white and marble, the collection features two footwear silhouettes and two bags, comprised of a traditional chelsea boot and a chunky loafer, alongside a baguette shoulder bag and bucket bag.
Hypebae
Billionaire Boys Club EU Drops Second Installment of Fall 2022 Collection
Billionaire Boys Club EU has delivered the second drop of its Fall 2022 collection, modeled in a lookbook starring London-based jazz musician Ella Knight. The latest release is led by a denim jacket splattered with paint, a detail found on a pair of matching jeans. The outerwear design is complete with BBC branding on the back, while the pants feature the brand’s recognizable astronaut graphic. The same logo is applied to a varsity jacket offered in black/yellow and brown/ivory.
Comments / 0