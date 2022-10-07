Singapore-based brand CHARLES & KEITH has joined forces with Parisian footwear label both, for an exclusive collection inspired by the ancient Japanese art form of Kintsugi. Taking cues from ’90s punk and contemporary streetwear, the collaboration celebrates the art of imperfection, the very thing that Kintsugi too celebrates, through the collection’s gold marble print which features on its accessories. Available in three clean colorways of black, white and marble, the collection features two footwear silhouettes and two bags, comprised of a traditional chelsea boot and a chunky loafer, alongside a baguette shoulder bag and bucket bag.

