Tallahassee, FL

wfsu.org

Black sororities, fraternities and churches will partner in a big North Florida voter drive in African-American communities

Alumni from Florida A&M's sororities and fraternites have begun a massive get-out-the-vote drive in the region's African-American communities. It got underway Saturday, Oct. 8 in Tallahassee's Frenchtown. The more than 100 enthusiastic sorority sisters. of Delta Sigma Theta included Daphne Hill:. "We all need to vote because it is your...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
A new Blountstown Elementary is underway after Hurricane Michael wrecked the old one four years ago

Today marks the four-year anniversary of Hurricane Michael crashing into the Florida Panhandle as a Category 5 storm. While progress has been made toward putting the ravaged communities back together, there’s still a long way to go. Blountstown elementary students and staff took another step toward recovery last week as they helped break ground on their new school.
BLOUNTSTOWN, FL

