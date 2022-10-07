Read full article on original website
wfsu.org
Black sororities, fraternities and churches will partner in a big North Florida voter drive in African-American communities
Alumni from Florida A&M's sororities and fraternites have begun a massive get-out-the-vote drive in the region's African-American communities. It got underway Saturday, Oct. 8 in Tallahassee's Frenchtown. The more than 100 enthusiastic sorority sisters. of Delta Sigma Theta included Daphne Hill:. "We all need to vote because it is your...
The spectre of Hurricane Ian lurks in the background during Leon County's 26th Annual Volunteer Firefighter Expo
Leon County's annual celebration of its 6 volunteer fire companies moved to Tallahassee's Tom Brown Park on Saturday. The kids especially enjoyed the chance to check out all the fire-fighting trucks and other gear. Miccosukee Volunteer Fire Company Chief Brian Carroll admitted most of those fire trucks weren't new. His...
A new Blountstown Elementary is underway after Hurricane Michael wrecked the old one four years ago
Today marks the four-year anniversary of Hurricane Michael crashing into the Florida Panhandle as a Category 5 storm. While progress has been made toward putting the ravaged communities back together, there’s still a long way to go. Blountstown elementary students and staff took another step toward recovery last week as they helped break ground on their new school.
