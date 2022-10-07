New COVID-19 Cases in County Still Exceed 2,200, But Continue Weeks of Decline

Nurse Kennedy Garcia, a U.S. Navy Lieutenant Junior Grade, prepares her personal protective equipment before entering the isolation room of a COVID-19 positive patient in the ICU. Dec. 9, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

San Diego County public health officials on Thursday reported 2,284 new COVID-19 cases over the past week, along with seven more deaths.

The count covers cases recorded over the seven-day period that ended Monday. The number of daily cases over that time:

Monday – 243

Sunday – 170

Saturday –236

Friday – 305

Sept. 29 – 488

Sept. 28 – 467

Sept. 27 – 475

The numbers continued a steady decline, from the 2,402 reported over the last week, and the 2,634 cases announced on Sept 22.

With the update, there have been 924,478 total COVID cases in the county and 5,498 deaths since the pandemic began in early 2020.

Among the deaths, four victims were women and three were men who died between Aug. 31 and Sept. 25. Two of the people were 80 years or older, two were in their 70s, two were in their 60s, and one was in the 50s.

Five were fully vaccinated and two were unvaccinated, while five had underlying medical conditions and two had suspected medical conditions.

Meanwhile, 171 patients are being treated in county hospitals for COVID, down from Sunday’s count of 191. But doctors admitted 22 to intensive care, according to state data, up from 16 on Sunday.