‘The Midnight Club’: Mike Flanagan Addresses Ilonka & Kevin’s Special Bond
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 1 of The Midnight Club.]. If you’ve tuned into Mike Flanagan‘s latest Netflix series, The Midnight Club, you’re familiar with some of the unanswered questions Ilonka (Iman Benson) and Kevin (Igby Rigney) that linger after the finale.
‘The Goldbergs’ Welcomes David Hasselhoff in First Look (PHOTOS)
The Goldbergs are welcoming a special guest to the show for the October 12 episode, “Man of the House,” as TV icon David Hasselhoff stops by and we have your exclusive first look. The Knight Rider actor is spending time with the Goldberg kids in the show’s landmark...
‘LOTR: The Rings of Power’ Cast on Finally Getting to Talk About the Series (VIDEO)
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power cast had a big weekend at New York Comic Con 2022 with the debut of the finale trailer and a glimpse into Episode 8. Cynthia Addai-Robinson (Queen Regent Míriel), Benjamin Walker (High King Gil-galad), and Daniel Weyman (The Stranger) also sat down with Andrea Towers in TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine’s New York Comic Con studio to talk about the Prime Video series. They also discussed what it’s been like watching the season play out with fans, family, and friends, plus fan theories about the show’s secret identities.
‘Quantum Leap’: Addison Actor Caitlin Bassett Reacts to That Episode 4 Twist
'Quantum Leap' star Caitlin Bassett addresses the twist for Addison (Bassett) and Ben (Raymond Lee) in episode 4 of NBC's revival series. Here's how it will affect future leaps.
‘House of the Dragon’ Showrunner Says Vaemond Becomes a ‘Sympathetic Character’ in Episode 8
Vaemond Velaryon vies for the throne of Driftmark in 'House of the Dragon' Episode 8. Ryan Condal says he becomes a 'sympathetic character.'
‘Quantum Leap’: NBC Orders 6 More Episodes of Reboot’s First Season
NBC is throwing more support behind Quantum Leap with the order of six more episodes, bringing Quantum Leap Season 1’s episode total to 18. The network announced the additions on Monday, October 10. The reboot is currently the No. 1 new show in the 18-49 demo and is one of the highest-rated new shows of the Fall 2022 season.
Quantum Leap Recap: Magic Opens Up About That Sam Beckett Jump
This week’s Quantum Leap took it back to the ‘80s again. After helping a boxer change his family’s tragic fate, Ben this time around found himself in the body of a bounty hunter named Eva in 1981. His mission seemed trivial: finding the bounty hunter’s target, Carla, who disappeared after skipping a court date over unpaid parking tickets. But there was so much more to the story. Carla was the head of a local drug cartel and was planning to flee to Mexico. Teaming up with Eva’s boyfriend and partner Jake (guest star Justin Hartley), Ben and Addison captured the mob boss,...
‘The Challenge’: Johnny Bananas on Returning for ‘Ride or Dies’ Feeling Like an ‘Outsider’
Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio is back on The Challenge after taking off a couple of seasons following his Total Madness win, and while Ride or Dies, given the drama and betrayal so prevalent on the MTV competition, might sound impossible, he doesn’t think so. “We’ve said in the...
Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd reunion delights 'Back to the Future' fans
Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd delighted "Back to the Future" fans when they were reunited at the weekend, 37 years after the release of the sci-fi comedy. The pair, who respectively starred as time-traveling high school student Marty McFly and eccentric "Doc" Emmett Brown in the 1985 blockbuster and its two sequels, appeared together at New York Comic Con on Saturday to speak on a panel about the modern classic's legacy.
Rooney Mara and Claire Foy don elegant dresses as they lead myriad stars down red carpet at event for drama Women Talking
Rooney Mara and Claire Foy looked stylish at a red carpet event for Women Talking in New York City on Monday. Mara, 37, donned a black dress with thin straps that stopped around her knees, revealing much of her long legs. The gown ended in thick ruffles, and she tied...
