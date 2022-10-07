ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Last-Minute NBA Rookie Scale Extension Predictions

The deadline for rookie scale extensions is nigh. The top stars of the 2019 draft class received max money over five additional years ($194.6 million to $233.2 million), including Zion Williamson (No. 1), Ja Morant (No. 2) and Darius Garland (No. 5). Others got solid four-year deals done such as RJ Barrett (No. 3, $107 million to $120 million), Tyler Herro (No. 13, $120 million to $130 million) and Keldon Johnson (No. 29, $74 million to $80 million).
Bleacher Report

Will NBA Offseason's Riskiest Decisions Pay Off or Backfire?

Before we kick off the 2022-23 NBA season, it's time for a quick look back at some of the riskiest moves of what became a spicy summer. There were a trio of trades that sent All-Stars packing for returns that included three or more first-round picks, despite the fact that the teams sending those picks out were either eliminated in the first round or didn't make the 2022 playoffs at all.
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Basketball 2022: 1st-Round Mock Draft and Best Team Names

Barely a week remains before the 2022-23 NBA campaign tips off. If you haven't mapped out your fantasy basketball strategy yet, time is running out. You're in the right place, though, so let's help you steer the ship with a mock first round, a few sleepers to put on your radar, and, most importantly, a group of team names worth your consideration.
Bleacher Report

Kyrie Irving Says Nets 'Want to Erase Everything That Was Said' by Critics

Kyrie Irving is hoping to change the narrative after three up-and-down years with the Brooklyn Nets. "We want to erase everything that was said about our team the last few years in terms of our weaknesses," Irving told reporters Saturday. "We want to turn those into our strengths—and it starts with developing good practice habits. And going out in the game and not just talking about it, and actually doing it."
Bleacher Report

Bronny James, DJ Wagner, Caitlin Clark Agree to Nike NIL Endorsement Contracts

LeBron James is reportedly no longer the only member of his family with a Nike deal. According to Nick DePaula of ESPN and Boardroom, Nike signed Bronny James and four other student-athletes to name, image and likeness deals. Iowa point guard Caitlin Clark, highly regarded recruit DJ Wagner, Stanford guard Haley Jones and Sierra Canyon guard JuJu Watkins also signed deals with Nike.
Bleacher Report

Lakers Must Go All-In on Russell Westbrook Amid Latest Trade Rumors

As the Los Angeles Lakers continue to navigate the 2022 preseason largely without their superstars, one of L.A.'s most notable players continues to be the subject of trade buzz. The Russell Westbrook experiment was a failure last season. The nine-time All-Star never played particularly well, and the Lakers stumbled to...
Bleacher Report

MLB Playoff Picture 2022: Reviewing Experts' Picks for Updated World Series Bracket

The American and National League Divisional Series are set following a Wild Card Round that saw stunning upsets, historically long games and some superb pitching. San Diego, Philadelphia and Seattle all played spoiler, while Cleveland survived 15 innings against Tampa to cash their ticket to New York. Who do the...
MLB

