ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Bleacher Report

Will NBA Offseason's Riskiest Decisions Pay Off or Backfire?

Before we kick off the 2022-23 NBA season, it's time for a quick look back at some of the riskiest moves of what became a spicy summer. There were a trio of trades that sent All-Stars packing for returns that included three or more first-round picks, despite the fact that the teams sending those picks out were either eliminated in the first round or didn't make the 2022 playoffs at all.
NBA
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Basketball 2022: 1st-Round Mock Draft and Best Team Names

Barely a week remains before the 2022-23 NBA campaign tips off. If you haven't mapped out your fantasy basketball strategy yet, time is running out. You're in the right place, though, so let's help you steer the ship with a mock first round, a few sleepers to put on your radar, and, most importantly, a group of team names worth your consideration.
NBA
Bleacher Report

Last-Minute NBA Rookie Scale Extension Predictions

The deadline for rookie scale extensions is nigh. The top stars of the 2019 draft class received max money over five additional years ($194.6 million to $233.2 million), including Zion Williamson (No. 1), Ja Morant (No. 2) and Darius Garland (No. 5). Others got solid four-year deals done such as RJ Barrett (No. 3, $107 million to $120 million), Tyler Herro (No. 13, $120 million to $130 million) and Keldon Johnson (No. 29, $74 million to $80 million).
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Bleacher Report

Kyrie Irving Says Nets 'Want to Erase Everything That Was Said' by Critics

Kyrie Irving is hoping to change the narrative after three up-and-down years with the Brooklyn Nets. "We want to erase everything that was said about our team the last few years in terms of our weaknesses," Irving told reporters Saturday. "We want to turn those into our strengths—and it starts with developing good practice habits. And going out in the game and not just talking about it, and actually doing it."
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Dennis Schröder
Person
Darvin Ham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Visa Issues Resolved#Espn#Fiba#The Boston Celtics

Comments / 0

Community Policy