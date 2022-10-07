Read full article on original website
Bleacher Report
Nuggets' Jamal Murray Exits Preseason Game vs. Bulls with Minor Thigh Injury
Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray was ruled out of Friday's preseason game against the Chicago Bulls with left thigh soreness, the team announced. Murray notched two points and five assists before exiting. He also appeared in the team's preseason opener against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday, finishing with 10 points, two rebounds and two assists in 15 minutes.
Bleacher Report
Last-Minute NBA Rookie Scale Extension Predictions
The deadline for rookie scale extensions is nigh. The top stars of the 2019 draft class received max money over five additional years ($194.6 million to $233.2 million), including Zion Williamson (No. 1), Ja Morant (No. 2) and Darius Garland (No. 5). Others got solid four-year deals done such as RJ Barrett (No. 3, $107 million to $120 million), Tyler Herro (No. 13, $120 million to $130 million) and Keldon Johnson (No. 29, $74 million to $80 million).
Hornets' Ball leaves preseason game with sprained ankle
Charlotte Hornets All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball sprained his left ankle in the third quarter of a preseason game against the Washington Wizards when he got his foot stepped on while driving to the
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Basketball 2022: 1st-Round Mock Draft and Best Team Names
Barely a week remains before the 2022-23 NBA campaign tips off. If you haven't mapped out your fantasy basketball strategy yet, time is running out. You're in the right place, though, so let's help you steer the ship with a mock first round, a few sleepers to put on your radar, and, most importantly, a group of team names worth your consideration.
Bleacher Report
Bronny James, DJ Wagner, Caitlin Clark Agree to Nike NIL Endorsement Contracts
LeBron James is reportedly no longer the only member of his family with a Nike deal. According to Nick DePaula of ESPN and Boardroom, Nike signed Bronny James and four other student-athletes to name, image and likeness deals. Iowa point guard Caitlin Clark, highly regarded recruit DJ Wagner, Stanford guard Haley Jones and Sierra Canyon guard JuJu Watkins also signed deals with Nike.
Bleacher Report
Lakers' Patrick Beverley Was 'Pissed the F--k off' Marcus Smart Won DPOY over Him
Los Angeles Lakers point guard Patrick Beverley prides himself on his defense, so it should come as no surprise that he believes he has been worthy of being named NBA Defensive Player of the Year. But how did Beverley feel when Boston Celtics point guard became the first backcourt player...
Bleacher Report
Deandre Ayton Says He's Talked to Suns' Monty Williams: Everything's 'Back to Normal'
Rest easy, Phoenix Suns fans. Big man Deandre Ayton and head coach Monty Williams have spoken to each other with 2022-23 season approaching. Duane Rankin of the Arizona Republic asked Ayton if he has spoken with his head coach, and Ayton confirmed as much:. "Yeah, most def. I mean, we...
Bleacher Report
Will NBA Offseason's Riskiest Decisions Pay Off or Backfire?
Before we kick off the 2022-23 NBA season, it's time for a quick look back at some of the riskiest moves of what became a spicy summer. There were a trio of trades that sent All-Stars packing for returns that included three or more first-round picks, despite the fact that the teams sending those picks out were either eliminated in the first round or didn't make the 2022 playoffs at all.
Bleacher Report
Wizards' Bradley Beal Clears Health Protocols; Day-to-Day With Non-COVID Illness
The Washington Wizards announced Monday that Bradley Beal has left the NBA's health and safety protocols and is day-to-day with a non-COVID illness. Ahead of Monday's preseason game against the Charlotte Hornets, the Wizards said they placed Beal into the protocols. The three-time All-Star is coming off an offseason that...
Bleacher Report
76ers' James Harden Says Joel Embiid Is Still Improving: 'He's Second to None'
Bad news for the rest of the NBA: Joel Embiid may only be getting better. "He's second to none," teammate James Harden said, per 76ers reporter Lauren Rosen. "He's one of one. And he continues to get better. We're finally witnessing Joel Embiid—who I think everybody thought he could potentially be some years ago."
Bleacher Report
Lakers Must Go All-In on Russell Westbrook Amid Latest Trade Rumors
As the Los Angeles Lakers continue to navigate the 2022 preseason largely without their superstars, one of L.A.'s most notable players continues to be the subject of trade buzz. The Russell Westbrook experiment was a failure last season. The nine-time All-Star never played particularly well, and the Lakers stumbled to...
Bleacher Report
Lakers News: Jeanie Buss Says She Made Final Decision on Anthony Davis Trade in 2019
Los Angeles Lakers majority governor Jeanie Buss provided the final approval for the Anthony Davis trade in 2019. Buss addressed the deal on the Hulu series Legacy: The True Story of the Los Angeles Lakers (via Brad Sullivan of LakersDaily.com) and called it "a moment of truth." She added that "ultimately, it was my decision to push the button."
Bleacher Report
Warriors' Steve Kerr: Jordan Poole 'Hopefully' About to Sign Contract Extension
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is optimistic about Jordan Poole remaining in the Bay Area for the long term. Kerr praised Poole following his 25-point effort in a 124-121 preseason loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday and alluded to the 23-year-old's impending free agency, per The Athletic's Anthony Slater:
