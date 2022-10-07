ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Bleacher Report

Nuggets' Jamal Murray Exits Preseason Game vs. Bulls with Minor Thigh Injury

Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray was ruled out of Friday's preseason game against the Chicago Bulls with left thigh soreness, the team announced. Murray notched two points and five assists before exiting. He also appeared in the team's preseason opener against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday, finishing with 10 points, two rebounds and two assists in 15 minutes.
DENVER, CO
Bleacher Report

Last-Minute NBA Rookie Scale Extension Predictions

The deadline for rookie scale extensions is nigh. The top stars of the 2019 draft class received max money over five additional years ($194.6 million to $233.2 million), including Zion Williamson (No. 1), Ja Morant (No. 2) and Darius Garland (No. 5). Others got solid four-year deals done such as RJ Barrett (No. 3, $107 million to $120 million), Tyler Herro (No. 13, $120 million to $130 million) and Keldon Johnson (No. 29, $74 million to $80 million).
NBA
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Basketball 2022: 1st-Round Mock Draft and Best Team Names

Barely a week remains before the 2022-23 NBA campaign tips off. If you haven't mapped out your fantasy basketball strategy yet, time is running out. You're in the right place, though, so let's help you steer the ship with a mock first round, a few sleepers to put on your radar, and, most importantly, a group of team names worth your consideration.
NBA
Bleacher Report

Bronny James, DJ Wagner, Caitlin Clark Agree to Nike NIL Endorsement Contracts

LeBron James is reportedly no longer the only member of his family with a Nike deal. According to Nick DePaula of ESPN and Boardroom, Nike signed Bronny James and four other student-athletes to name, image and likeness deals. Iowa point guard Caitlin Clark, highly regarded recruit DJ Wagner, Stanford guard Haley Jones and Sierra Canyon guard JuJu Watkins also signed deals with Nike.
NBA
Bleacher Report

Will NBA Offseason's Riskiest Decisions Pay Off or Backfire?

Before we kick off the 2022-23 NBA season, it's time for a quick look back at some of the riskiest moves of what became a spicy summer. There were a trio of trades that sent All-Stars packing for returns that included three or more first-round picks, despite the fact that the teams sending those picks out were either eliminated in the first round or didn't make the 2022 playoffs at all.
NBA
Bleacher Report

Lakers Must Go All-In on Russell Westbrook Amid Latest Trade Rumors

As the Los Angeles Lakers continue to navigate the 2022 preseason largely without their superstars, one of L.A.'s most notable players continues to be the subject of trade buzz. The Russell Westbrook experiment was a failure last season. The nine-time All-Star never played particularly well, and the Lakers stumbled to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
