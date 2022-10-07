FRANKLIN, Pa. (WHP) — Police are searching for two men who robbed a person of their EBT card on Oct. 8 at around 10:05 a.m., according to Chambersburg Police Department. The incident happened on the 600 block of Cumberland Ave., where officials say that the victim was walking home when he was approached by two black individuals in their teens.

