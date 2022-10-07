ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dauphin County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
local21news.com

Student found dead in their dorm room at York College

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A student was found dead earlier today on Oct. 8 in his residence hall, according to a statement from the college. In a release from Richard Satterlee, York College's Dean of Student Development and Campus Life, Andrew Ruehlicke was found unresponsive in his dorm room.
MULLICA HILL, NJ
local21news.com

Fetterman addresses health issues during York County rally

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Exactly one month away from Election Day and the Pennsylvania Senate race remains tight with Lt. Gov. John Fetterman sitting six points ahead of Doctor Oz, according to the latest USA polling data. Fetterman held his first local rally Saturday afternoon since suffering a...
YORK COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dauphin County, PA
Health
Local
Pennsylvania Education
County
Dauphin County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Dauphin County, PA
Education
local21news.com

Three problems continue to plague the mail-in ballot process

York, PA — As Election Day draws near, three major concerns still surround mail-in ballots and the counting process. In some cases, the procedures are different depending on where the voter lives. “It certainly makes life complicated. We are going to make sure that we are set up for...
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Lithium battery fire melts vehicle in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — An individual was met with an unfortunate scene yesterday morning after discovering that their car had been severely damaged from lithium batteries that were left inside of it, according to Dauphin County Hazardous Materials Response Team. Hazard and fire crews were called to the...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Linus High School#Cdc#Nicotine#Thc
local21news.com

'Huge amount' of rats dumped on Steelton, Pa. streets, says mayor

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Steelton Borough Police are searching for the person or people responsible for illegally dumping a large number of domestic rats in the area. Police were first dispatched to the scene on the 800 block of North Front Street for a call about illegal dumping.
STEELTON, PA
local21news.com

The hunt is on for two robbers in Franklin County

FRANKLIN, Pa. (WHP) — Police are searching for two men who robbed a person of their EBT card on Oct. 8 at around 10:05 a.m., according to Chambersburg Police Department. The incident happened on the 600 block of Cumberland Ave., where officials say that the victim was walking home when he was approached by two black individuals in their teens.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Stabbing in York Co. injures one, police say

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — On Oct. 9, just before 7 a.m., Spring Garden Township Police were dispatched for a reported stabbing at J&K Salvage on the 1000 block of King Mill Road, York, PA. When police arrived, they found the victim, a 64-year-old employee. The employee told officers an...
YORK, PA
local21news.com

Volunteers cleaning up 'over 100 dumped' rats in Steelton, Pa.

STEELTON, Pa. — Volunteers from the Eclipse Project, a homeless advocacy group, are trying to gather over 100 domesticated rats that were dumped near a tent city in Steelton. Tune in tonight at 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. for more details that we collected live on the scene.
STEELTON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
FDA
local21news.com

Human remains found by kayakers confirmed to be missing Harrisburg man

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Human skeletal remains that were found by two kayakers at Weise Island, have been confirmed as the remains of a Harrisburg man who went missing last year. The Lancaster County Coroner had revealed that the remains were that of 61-year-old Stephen Salazar, a man...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Three alarm fire heavily damages apartment in Mahanoy City

Mahanoy City, Schuykill Co. — A three alarm fire burned a block in Mahanoy City last night. A family that lived very close to the apartments watched the fire as it unfolded. “Me and my mom were taking out the trash can and we heard an explosion in the backyard," said Justin Espinoza. "Then we saw the fire.”
MAHANOY CITY, PA
local21news.com

Fierce blaze damages two homes in Hamilton Township

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Fire crews battled a raging home fire last night in Hamilton Township, according to United Hook & Ladder Fire Company. Officials say that they were called to the fire on Oct. 9 at around 9:00 p.m. for a report of a "well-involved structure" fire with "exposure issues."
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Axe throwing fundraiser Hatchets for Hope is a hit in Hershey

Hallie Jacobs — “It really let her do what daisies do and that is grow,” says mom, Leidra Horton. Help from the Children’s Miracle Network comes in all different ways, but for six-year-old Daisy Horton, it was her lifeline. “She’s running around, she’s dancing, she’s talking,”...
HERSHEY, PA
local21news.com

Man on the loose after escaping police car while handcuffed

MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are currently searching for a man who escaped custody, after crawling out the cage window of a squad car while he was handcuffed, according to Mifflin County Regional Police Department. Authorities say that Richard Blystone initially had a warrant out for his arrest...
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Pedestrian killed in West Hempfield Township

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on Oct. 7, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Eric Bieber. The incident occurred in the east bound lane of Rt. 30 at 259.5, West Hempfield Township. Bieber says that the man that was killed, 27-year-old...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Nice stretch of gorgeous fall weather continues!

HARRISBURG — A beautiful day turns into a nice fall night! Tonight will be mainly clear with lows in the mid-40s. The sun keeps coming with mostly sunny skies and highs tomorrow, and Wednesday will hit the low 70s. Make some outdoor plans and enjoy this great fall weather!
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Bundle up! Tonight's going to be a cold one

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Mostly clear conditions are expected tonight. It won't be as chilly with overnight lows in the lower 40s. We'll see lots of sunshine through the first half of the week with temperatures moderating closer to 70 again. ANOTHER COLD FRONT:. A cold front approaches...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy