"One Chip Challenge" trend banned in Harrisburg schools after hospitalizations
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — The popular "One Chip Challenge" trend where someone eats a chip made with Carolina Reaper and Scorpion peppers, has been banned from the School District of Harrisburg after sending multiple students in other districts to the hospital. In an official press release from Oct. 5,...
Student found dead in their dorm room at York College
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A student was found dead earlier today on Oct. 8 in his residence hall, according to a statement from the college. In a release from Richard Satterlee, York College's Dean of Student Development and Campus Life, Andrew Ruehlicke was found unresponsive in his dorm room.
Fetterman addresses health issues during York County rally
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Exactly one month away from Election Day and the Pennsylvania Senate race remains tight with Lt. Gov. John Fetterman sitting six points ahead of Doctor Oz, according to the latest USA polling data. Fetterman held his first local rally Saturday afternoon since suffering a...
PHOTO GALLERY: Scenes of the Strinestown Community Fire Company in action
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The Strinestown Community Fire Company extinguished an overnight fire in Newberry Township, York County on Monday morning. For more, visit the company's Facebook page:. .
UPDATE | Cumberland County shelter-in-place lifted, false alarm
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | CBS 21 News was on the scene of the evacuation area where a police officer said that the rumors about someone barricading themselves were false. Officials say that the incident turned out to be a mild disturbance and that they are clearing...
What issues do Pennsylvanians care about in the upcoming elections?
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Election Day is now less than a month away. As the races are tightening up and candidates are hitting the campaign trails harder, CBS 21 wanted to see which issues matter to YOU. Megan Magensky stopped by Front Street Diner to chat with folks...
Three problems continue to plague the mail-in ballot process
York, PA — As Election Day draws near, three major concerns still surround mail-in ballots and the counting process. In some cases, the procedures are different depending on where the voter lives. “It certainly makes life complicated. We are going to make sure that we are set up for...
Lithium battery fire melts vehicle in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — An individual was met with an unfortunate scene yesterday morning after discovering that their car had been severely damaged from lithium batteries that were left inside of it, according to Dauphin County Hazardous Materials Response Team. Hazard and fire crews were called to the...
'Huge amount' of rats dumped on Steelton, Pa. streets, says mayor
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Steelton Borough Police are searching for the person or people responsible for illegally dumping a large number of domestic rats in the area. Police were first dispatched to the scene on the 800 block of North Front Street for a call about illegal dumping.
The hunt is on for two robbers in Franklin County
FRANKLIN, Pa. (WHP) — Police are searching for two men who robbed a person of their EBT card on Oct. 8 at around 10:05 a.m., according to Chambersburg Police Department. The incident happened on the 600 block of Cumberland Ave., where officials say that the victim was walking home when he was approached by two black individuals in their teens.
Stabbing in York Co. injures one, police say
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — On Oct. 9, just before 7 a.m., Spring Garden Township Police were dispatched for a reported stabbing at J&K Salvage on the 1000 block of King Mill Road, York, PA. When police arrived, they found the victim, a 64-year-old employee. The employee told officers an...
Volunteers cleaning up 'over 100 dumped' rats in Steelton, Pa.
STEELTON, Pa. — Volunteers from the Eclipse Project, a homeless advocacy group, are trying to gather over 100 domesticated rats that were dumped near a tent city in Steelton. Tune in tonight at 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. for more details that we collected live on the scene.
Human remains found by kayakers confirmed to be missing Harrisburg man
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Human skeletal remains that were found by two kayakers at Weise Island, have been confirmed as the remains of a Harrisburg man who went missing last year. The Lancaster County Coroner had revealed that the remains were that of 61-year-old Stephen Salazar, a man...
Three alarm fire heavily damages apartment in Mahanoy City
Mahanoy City, Schuykill Co. — A three alarm fire burned a block in Mahanoy City last night. A family that lived very close to the apartments watched the fire as it unfolded. “Me and my mom were taking out the trash can and we heard an explosion in the backyard," said Justin Espinoza. "Then we saw the fire.”
Fierce blaze damages two homes in Hamilton Township
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Fire crews battled a raging home fire last night in Hamilton Township, according to United Hook & Ladder Fire Company. Officials say that they were called to the fire on Oct. 9 at around 9:00 p.m. for a report of a "well-involved structure" fire with "exposure issues."
Axe throwing fundraiser Hatchets for Hope is a hit in Hershey
Hallie Jacobs — “It really let her do what daisies do and that is grow,” says mom, Leidra Horton. Help from the Children’s Miracle Network comes in all different ways, but for six-year-old Daisy Horton, it was her lifeline. “She’s running around, she’s dancing, she’s talking,”...
Man on the loose after escaping police car while handcuffed
MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are currently searching for a man who escaped custody, after crawling out the cage window of a squad car while he was handcuffed, according to Mifflin County Regional Police Department. Authorities say that Richard Blystone initially had a warrant out for his arrest...
Pedestrian killed in West Hempfield Township
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on Oct. 7, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Eric Bieber. The incident occurred in the east bound lane of Rt. 30 at 259.5, West Hempfield Township. Bieber says that the man that was killed, 27-year-old...
Nice stretch of gorgeous fall weather continues!
HARRISBURG — A beautiful day turns into a nice fall night! Tonight will be mainly clear with lows in the mid-40s. The sun keeps coming with mostly sunny skies and highs tomorrow, and Wednesday will hit the low 70s. Make some outdoor plans and enjoy this great fall weather!
Bundle up! Tonight's going to be a cold one
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Mostly clear conditions are expected tonight. It won't be as chilly with overnight lows in the lower 40s. We'll see lots of sunshine through the first half of the week with temperatures moderating closer to 70 again. ANOTHER COLD FRONT:. A cold front approaches...
