Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sallie Gilmer: Teen girl charged with murdering her father with help from her boyfriendLavinia Thompson
Women’s Soccer: No. 16 Buckeyes play to 2-2 draw against NebraskaThe LanternLincoln, NE
2 Towns in Nebraska Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensNebraska State
Women’s Volleyball: Ohio State opens conference play with weekend split at Iowa, No. 3 NebraskaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
klin.com
Nebraska Completes Michigan Swing with Wolverine Sweep
A second consecutive weekend of road games had No. 3 Nebraska on a swing through the state of Michigan, culminating in a sweep of the Wolverines 25-14, 26-24, 25-19. The victory improves Nebraska to 14-1 on the season and 6-0 in the Big Ten Conference. With Purdue’s 3-1 loss to Wisconsin Saturday, the Huskers are the only remaining undefeated team in league play.
klin.com
Mickey Joseph is Leading a Big Red Revival
Call it good karma, call it administrative brilliance, call it whatever you want. There’s quite a comeback story being written in Lincoln. Nebraska football may be coming back from the dead. While one man seemingly neglected the responsibility of the task at hand, another man has taken on the...
klin.com
Lincoln Man Awakes To Gunfire Hitting His House
A frightening ordeal for a Lincoln man in the 700 block of Peach Street late Saturday night. The 38 year old man called police saying he was asleep in his home when he heard several gunshots. “The victim then noticed one of the rounds traveled through his front window, through...
klin.com
Four Men Robbed In Lincoln Garage
Lincoln Police are investigating after four men say they were robbed in the 1900 block of SW 27th Street around 10:00 Friday night. The men, who are between the ages of 34 and 42, say they were in a garage when two unknown men with masks approached them. The suspects...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
klin.com
Woman Assaulted During Lincoln Home Invasion
Lincoln Police are investigating a home invasion robbery that happened around 2:30 Sunday morning near 25th and H Street. LPD says a suspect climbed up to the 3rd floor balcony of an apartment and knocked on the patio door. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says the man who lives there heard a...
klin.com
CHS Howl-O-Ween Offers Discount Dog Adoption Rates
Lincoln’s Capital Humane Society (CHS) is offering discounted rates of 50 percent for puppies and dogs aged at least five months this Halloween season. The promotional event, called “Howl-O-Ween,” will take place at the Pieloch Pet Adoption Center Tuesday, Oct. 11, to Friday, Oct. 14 from 11:30 AM to 7 PM and on Saturday, Oct. 15, and Sunday, Oct. 16 from noon to 5 PM. The Pieloch Pet Adoption Center can be found at 6500 70th St.
klin.com
Lincoln Volunteers Wanted for Free Tax Help
The Center on Children, Families, and Law at UNL, in collaboration with the IRS, is seeking volunteers to help low to moderate-income families prepare their taxes for the upcoming filing season. Organizers say these volunteers are vital to helping the families who need it. Volunteers will work in the Volunteer...
klin.com
Electric Vehicle Survey Available
Until October 17th residents can take a survey about electric vehicles in Lincoln. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities reports six surveys are targeted towards specific groups: electric vehicle dealers, service providers, charging providers, businesses and organizations with charging stations, fleet operators, and the general public. Participants are welcome to complete multiple surveys.
IN THIS ARTICLE
klin.com
LSO Handing Out Reflective Trick Or Treat Bags To Kids
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office will be helping ensure Halloween is a safe night for all kids this year. Sheriff Terry Wagner says they will be handing out reflective trick or treat bags to all K-6 students this month. Wagner says each bag has safety tips on the front....
Comments / 0