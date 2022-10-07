COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Caleb Porter was fired as coach of the Columbus Crew on Monday, one day after the team failed to make the Major League Soccer playoffs. Porter had a regular-season record of 45-43-7 in four seasons and won the MLS Cup in 2020. But the Crew missed the playoffs in his three other seasons. Columbus needed a win or tie Sunday at Orlando City to make the postseason this year, but lost 2-1.

