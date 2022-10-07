ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

New Orleans 111, San Antonio 97

Percentages: FG .440, FT .842. 3-Point Goals: 15-39, .385 (Murphy III 7-10, Graham 3-7, Valanciunas 2-5, Nance Jr. 1-1, Williamson 1-1, Marshall 1-6, H.Jones 0-1, Alvarado 0-2, Butler Jr. 0-2, Plowden 0-2, Temple 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Butler Jr. 3, Alvarado, H.Jones, Plowden, Williamson).
Columbus Crew fire coach Caleb Porter after missing playoffs

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Caleb Porter was fired as coach of the Columbus Crew on Monday, one day after the team failed to make the Major League Soccer playoffs. Porter had a regular-season record of 45-43-7 in four seasons and won the MLS Cup in 2020. But the Crew missed the playoffs in his three other seasons. Columbus needed a win or tie Sunday at Orlando City to make the postseason this year, but lost 2-1.
MLS
Minnesota 119, L.A. Clippers 117

MINNESOTA (119) McDaniels 4-8 1-1 10, Reid 9-13 2-2 20, Towns 5-11 6-6 19, Edwards 7-15 0-0 14, Russell 4-10 0-0 9, Anderson 0-3 1-2 1, Garza 1-1 0-0 2, Minott 0-0 0-0 0, Prince 2-4 1-2 6, Forbes 5-8 0-0 15, McLaughlin 2-5 0-0 5, Moore Jr. 0-1 0-0 0, Nowell 5-10 0-0 11, Rivers 3-6 1-1 7. Totals 47-95 12-14 119.
Oklahoma City 144, Maccabi Ra'anana 97

MACCABI RA'ANANA (97) Garcia Morales 4-11 2-2 10, Garcia Morales 15-26 5-5 40, Garcia Morales 6-14 3-8 15, Garcia Morales 3-6 0-0 7, Garcia Morales 5-14 1-1 12, Garcia Morales 0-0 0-0 0, Garcia Morales 0-3 0-0 0, Garcia Morales 2-4 0-0 6, Garcia Morales 1-2 0-0 2, Garcia Morales 0-0 0-0 0, Garcia Morales 0-3 0-2 0, Garcia Morales 2-4 0-0 5, Garcia Morales 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 38-87 11-18 97.
Chicago 115, Toronto 98

CHICAGO (115) DeRozan 7-12 7-7 21, Jones Jr. 2-5 2-2 6, Vucevic 6-10 0-0 13, Dosunmu 5-10 2-2 14, LaVine 3-9 1-2 9, Williams 1-8 3-4 6, Drummond 3-5 0-0 9, Caruso 4-5 0-0 8, Green 7-8 1-2 17, Terry 2-3 0-0 5, White 3-10 0-0 7. Totals 43-85 16-19 115.
Blackhawks claim D Jarred Tinordi off waivers from Rangers

DENVER (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks claimed defenseman Jarred Tinordi off waivers from the New York Rangers on Monday. The 30-year-old Tinordi scored a goal in seven games with New York last season. He was selected by Montreal in the first round of the 2010 draft. The Blackhawks open...
Austin, Colorado draw 1-1; Driussi one shy of Golden Boot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Diego Rubio scored the tying goal for the Colorado Rapids in a 1-1 draw with Austin on Sunday. Rubio’s goal, with an assist from Lalas Abubaker, came in the third minute of second-half stoppage time for the Rapids. Lalas Abubakar got an assist on the goal.
Monday's Transactions

ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with RHP Spencer Strider on a six-year contract. PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with manager Rob Thompson on a two-year contract. ATLANTA FALCONS — Traded LB Deion Jones and a 2024 seventh-round draft pick to Cleveland in exchange for a 2024 sixth-round draft pick.
NFL
Ohio High School Football Poll

Others receiving 12 or more points: Perrysburg 38. Centerville 37. Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Austintown-Fitch 30. 12, Westerville South 26. 13, Trenton Edgewood 18. 14, Uniontown Lake 17. 15, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 12. DIVISION III. 1. Hamilton Badin (15)8-0176. 2. Chardon (3)7-1160. 3. Canfield6-1122. 4. Tipp City...
OHIO STATE

