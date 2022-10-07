Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Popular discount retail store opening another new location in North Carolina this month
If you like to find great deals on name-brand clothing, shoes, and home decor without paying full retail prices, then you may be excited to learn that a popular off-price retail store chain will be opening another new location in North Carolina this month. Read on to learn more.
This Greenville, NC Native Spends Up to $8 Million a Month Running His Businesses
This businessman and native of Greenville, NC explains how he spends up to $8 million a month running his businesses.Rolling Stone. A businessman and native of Greenville, North Carolina made a very shocking revelation recently on a podcast that he was featured on that had many people in awe - he stated that he spends anywhere from seven and eight million dollars a month making videos for his popular YouTube channel as well as promoting for several of his other businesses!
WITN
Washington to consider adopting social district
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) -The Washington City Council will consider adopting a social district in its downtown area today. Social districts allow people to drink beer, wine, or cocktails as they walk through a defined area of the city. Washington’s proposed district is limited to Main Street and parts of several intersecting streets. The proposed district would operate Thursdays and Fridays from 5 to 10 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 10 p.m.
WITN
A sunflower field opened gates in Eastern Carolina
AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - Simply Natural Creamery & Jersey Farm opened up its sunflower field Oct. 7. Their farm is located on Carson Edwards road in Ayden, and everyone is welcome to visit their sunflower field for endless rows of flowers. WITN talked to one couple who had just moved...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newbernnow.com
Beautiful Weekend for MumFest — Were You Framed?
The streets of downtown New Bern were packed with businesses and nonprofit groups during MumFest this weekend, thanks to City of New Bern and Swiss Bear staff and volunteers. We wish we had more time to cover more events and MumFest booths and activities. Here’s some of many vendors and attendees:
New Bern’s MumFest returns, bigger, better than ever
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – MumFest kicked off in downtown New Bern on Saturday, and organizers said it is bigger and better than ever. “I talked to the hot dog guy, somehow he knows somebody that’s kind of counting people, and there were 22,000 people that had been here or out by 11:45 this morning,” […]
Pitt Council on Aging holds annual Fall Fest
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Over 1,000 people came out Sunday to the Pitt Council on Aging’s annual Fall Fest. The Fall Fest included over 70 local vendors, food, entertainment and a raffle contest. Rich Zeck, the executive director for the Council on Aging said events like these are important to raise awareness and funds for […]
WITN
People flood the streets of New Bern for Mum Fest 2022
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Thousands of people gathered in the streets of New Bern to experience the thrill of Mum Fest featuring over four hundred vendors, four different performing areas, and more mums than meets the eye. A first-time festivalgoer says “it’s wonderful, - it’s great.” “It’s a really...
RELATED PEOPLE
iheart.com
8 North Carolina Eateries Named Among The 50 Best BBQ Joints In The South
Aside from the typical southern cuisine, the South is known for its varied and distinct regional styles of barbecue, from smoked morsels in Texas and dry-rubbed ribs in Memphis to vinegar-based sauces in the Carolinas. Southern Living searched around the South to find the 50 best BBQ joints around, and several in North Carolina managed to find a spot on the list.
WITN
Kinston to hold inaugural Pride Festival
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - ENC Pride’s inaugural Pride Festival will be held at Pearson Park on Saturday October 8th from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Kinston’s first major PRIDE celebration will be a family-friendly event for all ages that focuses on the values of inclusion and unification. There...
Carolina nights: NC police find ‘Ricky Bobby’ wanted for vandalizing sidewalk
GREENVILLE, N.C. — Police in North Carolina have apprehended a man who was caught on video spray-painting “NASCAR on USA” on city sidewalks. According to a Facebook post by the Greenville Police Department, “Ricky Bobby” was caught after the Sept. 23 spraying, which was done with a stencil.
neusenews.com
Public Notice: Notice to Creditors of Vantenna Aytch (Copy)
All persons, firms, and corporations having claims against Vantenna Aytch, deceased, of Lenoir County case no. 22F544, are notified to exhibit them to the undersigned on or before the 6th day of January 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WITN
Pitt County: Free animal vaccination clinic
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County Animal Services hosted a rabies vaccination clinic for cats and dogs Saturday. The partnership between Pitt County Animal Services (PCAS) and Greenville APS and SPAY hosted a clinic that had free rabies vaccinations for the first 500 pets to show up at the Winterville Community Rural Volunteer Department from 9 am to 1 pm.
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Goldsboro, NC USA
I found a heart on a bush in front of my car in Goldsboro,NC after spending the night there in hospice with my terminal Stepdad. I saw the most amazing sunset the night before and then this morning this heart, all of which I believe are gifts from God letting me know he’s taking care of my loved one.
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Oct. 6, 7 & 8
David R. Cerovac, 70, of Havelock, passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. David was born on March 20, 1952, in Berea, Ohio, to the late Peter and Gwendolyn Cerovac. He was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps where he honorably served. DARRELL...
thewashingtondailynews.com
The day the circus came to town
During a very lovely conversation with ninety-five old Ms. Mollie Stem, I got an answer to a question that puzzled me for a long time. The conversation began by us talking about the Beaufort County Fair that was held in Washington every year usually around October during the 1950’s-and 60’s. Other than Christmas, the County Fair, and the thought of going to it, generally made me do everything to keep my name off of my mom’s ‘naughty list.’ Too many naughty acts as a young child and later what my mom called ‘plain right-out disobedience’ during my teen years made the fair a no-go for me some years. So, I tried my best to do everything right to make sure I would go.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Two roads in Carteret, Onslow counties require temporary closures
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. – Two secondary roads east of Jacksonville are scheduled to close for about a month, so contract railroad crews can replace the railroad crossings at those junctions. The affected crossings are: Riggs Road near Gilcrest Lane in Onslow County Morristown Road near N.C. 58 in Carteret County Both are scheduled to close to […]
Ava Gardner Festival in Smithfield pays homage to late actress' NC roots
SMITHFIELD, N.C. — The Ava Gardner Festival kicked off Friday to celebrate the late actress’ 100th birthday celebration. The three-day festival features new exhibits, video tributes and a concert to celebrate the many facets of Gardner’s life. On Friday night, there was a big band musical tribute...
Jacksonville police deputy chief elected to ROCIC board
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — Jacksonville Public Safety has announced that Deputy Chief Ashley Weaver has been elected as the Regional Organized Crime Information Center (ROCIC) chair for the 2022-23 campaign. The move was made during the ROCIC’s fall conference held in Mobile, Ala., in September. Weaver will continue her duties as deputy chief of investigative services […]
neusenews.com
Evelyn Dove Coleman: Spending Your Time
The late great Otis Redding sang a song called "Sitting On The Dock of the Bay." I have often wondered what inspired him to write those lyrics, where he just sat from sun-up to sun-down, watching ships roll in. What caused him to feel so lonesome?. It really makes a...
Comments / 0