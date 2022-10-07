Read full article on original website
Related
740thefan.com
Sheyenne, Valley City top 11AA, 11A football rankings
(KFGO/KNFL) West Fargo Sheyenne is the new #1 team this week in the North Dakota Class 11AA football rankings, while Valley City holds the top spot in Class 11A. The polls are votes on by members of the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters (NDAPSSA). With Sheyenne’s 34-7 win...
740thefan.com
North Dakota 9B Football Pairings released
(KFGO/KNFL) High school playoff football starts this weekend, as the opening round of the North Dakota 9B playoffs being on Saturday. Eight games will be played statewide. Hatton-Northwood (3-5) at Wyndmere-Lidgerwood (6-2) Richland (4-4) at Maple River (5-3) Larimore (4-4) at North Star (4-4) Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood (4-5) vs. Surrey (5-3) Kidder...
740thefan.com
West Fargo wins OT thriller for ND State Soccer title
(KFGO/KNFL) West Fargo needed double overtime to win the school’s fifth boys’ soccer championship. Ibrahim Bangura’s goal in the second overtime was the winner as the Packers beat Davies 2-1 at West Fargo High School on Saturday afternoon. It’s the first state soccer title for the Packers...
740thefan.com
ND State Soccer Scoreboard
(KFGO/KNFL) Fargo Davies and West Fargo will meet for the ND State High School Soccer title on Saturday in West Fargo.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
740thefan.com
Bison and Jacks #1 and #2 in Stats Perform FCS poll ahead of Saturday showdown.
(KFGO/KNFL) NDSU and South Dakota State are ranked as the top two teams in FCS this week in the Stats Perform poll this week. The Bison and Jackrabbits are both 5-1 overall and 3-0 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference ahead of their showdown at the Fargodome on Saturday. The...
740thefan.com
Cobbers rout Macalester for homecoming win
(Concordia Athletics) MOORHEAD—It was all sunshine and happy memories as Concordia rattled off 29 unanswered points and downed Macalester 36-7 in the annual Homecoming game. If the team win wasn’t enough for a Homecoming celebration, then senior running back Peyton Mortenson added the pom-pom on top of the cheer. Mortenson rushed for three touchdowns and a season-high 166 yards to lead the offensive output. He also recorded a personal milestone in the second quarter when he became the 27th player in program history to reach the 1,000-yard rushing mark.
740thefan.com
NDSU holds off Indiana State 31-26
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – TaMerik Williams rushed for a career-high 145 yards and three touchdowns to spark No. 1-ranked North Dakota State to a 31-26 road win over Indiana State in the Missouri Valley Football Conference on Saturday, Oct. 8. James Kaczor made a team-high 10 tackles including two...
740thefan.com
MSUM offense has big day in win over Minot St.
(MSUM Athletics) MOORHEAD — The Minnesota State University Moorhead football team defeated Minot State, 36-14 in the Dragons’ Homecoming contest Saturday at Scheels Field in Moorhead, Minn. MSUM is now 2-4 overall and in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference while Minot State fell to 0-6 both overall and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
740thefan.com
Four-goal first paces No. 3 North Dakota past Holy Cross, 6-0
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (UND Athletics) – No. 3 North Dakota struck four times in a 4:20 span in the first period to jump out in front and never look back in a 6-0 opening win over Holy Cross on Friday night from Ralph Engelstad Arena. Jackson Blake scored his...
740thefan.com
Governor’s pheasant opener set for this weekend
WORTHINGTON, Minn. – New public hunting land will be dedicated Friday afternoon in southwestern Minnesota’s Nobles Country as part of the Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener. Nearly 300 acres will be added to the Ransom Ridge Wildlife Management Area near Rushmore. The land features rolling hills and prairie...
740thefan.com
Minnesota DNR Conservation Officer Reports –Oct 10, 2022
CO Ben Huener (Roseau) continued field training with COC Hams. They spent time checking anglers and waterfowl hunters on Lake of the Woods and the Thief Lake Wildlife Management Area. Violations encountered were taking a protected bird (seagull), shooting before legal hours, unplugged shotgun, no license in possession, failure to transfer title, and no fire extinguisher onboard. Low bird numbers were observed despite falling temperatures.
740thefan.com
Man struck and killed by car in northern Minnesota
CASS LAKE, Minn. – A Bemidji man is the victim of a deadly pedestrian crash in Cass County. The State Patrol says 52-year-old Steven Reyes was walking through the intersection of Highways 2 and 271 when he was struck by a pickup truck. Troopers say Reyes died at the scene.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
740thefan.com
Maplelag Resort near Detroit Lakes destroyed by fire
CALLAWAY, Minn. (KFGO) – Fire has destroyed Maplelag resort northeast of Detroit Lakes. Becker County Sheriff Todd Glander says the blaze was reported shortly after 8:30 a.m. Monday. He says two employees smelled smoke. Glander says several fire departments from around the county responded including Callaway, Detroit Lakes, White...
740thefan.com
U.S. Border Patrol arrests dozen illegal aliens crossing into northwest Minnesota from Canada
WARROAD, MINN – Twelve people were arrested in northwestern Minnesota after they had illegally entered the country from Canada. On Sep. 25, a U.S. Border Patrol agent in Warroad was alerted that two vehicles had illegally crossed the Canadian border near Roseau. The agent found two cars that matched the description of those the suspects were driving at a Grygla gas station.
740thefan.com
ND House candidate charged after assault in Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. – A candidate for North Dakota District 24 House of Representatives has been charged with simple assault. Police Chief Phil Hatcher said Kaitlyn Huss, 33, was arrested for assault after officers were called to a Valley City bar shortly after 2:30 a.m. Friday. Huss is the...
740thefan.com
2,560-pound pumpkin from Minnesota wins California contest; sets record
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. – A horticulture teacher from Minnesota has set a new U.S. record for the heaviest pumpkin after raising a giant gourd weighing 2,560 pounds. Travis Gienger, of Anoka, Minnesota won an annual pumpkin-weighing contest in Northern California Monday. Gienger drove the gargantuan gourd for 35...
740thefan.com
Legislative candidate arrested for Valley City assault withdraws from the race
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (KFGO) — Kaitlyn Huss, a Dem-NPL candidate for North Dakota District 24 House of Representatives, who was charged with simple assault on Friday, October 7th has dropped out of the race. On Saturday Huss issued a statement saying she deeply regrets the incident. She goes on...
740thefan.com
Over 1,100 drivers in Minnesota cited in latest ‘Click it or Ticket’ campaign
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Over 1,100 motorists were given seat belt citations during the latest one-week “Click it or Ticket” campaign. Mike Hanson with the Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety said the state’s seat belt compliance rate is over 92 percent and a third of the state’s fatalities occur every year because of unbelted motorists.
740thefan.com
Fire destroys home in rural Barnes County
ECKELSON, N.D. (KFGO/NewsDakota.com) – A family is without a home after a fire Thursday afternoon in rural Barnes County. Rural Fire Chief Tim Lyter said the house, about five miles south of the I-94 Eckelson exit between Jamestown and Valley City, was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived on the scene around 12:45 p.m.
740thefan.com
Minnesotans encouraged to apply for heating assistance now
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota is expected to receive around $120 million in federal money to help homeowners and renters pay their heating bills this winter. Michael Schmitz with the Minnesota Energy Assistance Program said families should apply now for assistance. “Last year, we served 127,000 households,” Schmitz said....
Comments / 0