Miami 118, Houston 110
HOUSTON (110) Martin Jr. 5-9 0-0 13, Tate 1-1 0-0 2, Sengun 1-5 0-0 2, Green 7-18 6-6 25, Porter Jr. 7-13 4-6 21, Eason 8-11 0-1 17, Garuba 2-2 0-1 4, Fernando 2-4 0-0 4, Marjanovic 0-0 0-0 0, Christopher 4-11 0-0 10, Hudgins 0-1 0-0 0, Mathews 3-11 0-0 8, Washington Jr. 1-5 2-3 4. Totals 41-91 12-17 110.
Sports on TV for Tuesday, October 11
GOLF — The Jackson T. Stephens Cup: Second Round, Seminole GC, Juno Beach, Fla. FOX — N.L. Divisional Series: Philadelphia at Atlanta, Game 1. TBS — A.L. Divisional Series: Seattle at Houston, Game 1. 7:30 p.m. TBS — A.L. Divisional Series: Cleveland at NY Yankees, Game 1...
MLB・
Blackhawks claim D Jarred Tinordi off waivers from Rangers
DENVER (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks claimed defenseman Jarred Tinordi off waivers from the New York Rangers on Monday. The 30-year-old Tinordi scored a goal in seven games with New York last season. He was selected by Montreal in the first round of the 2010 draft. The Blackhawks open...
Minnesota 119, L.A. Clippers 117
MINNESOTA (119) McDaniels 4-8 1-1 10, Reid 9-13 2-2 20, Towns 5-11 6-6 19, Edwards 7-15 0-0 14, Russell 4-10 0-0 9, Anderson 0-3 1-2 1, Garza 1-1 0-0 2, Minott 0-0 0-0 0, Prince 2-4 1-2 6, Forbes 5-8 0-0 15, McLaughlin 2-5 0-0 5, Moore Jr. 0-1 0-0 0, Nowell 5-10 0-0 11, Rivers 3-6 1-1 7. Totals 47-95 12-14 119.
Washington 116, Charlotte 107
WASHINGTON (116) Gill 3-5 1-2 7, Kuzma 5-10 2-2 15, Porzingis 5-10 7-7 20, Barton 4-10 0-1 10, Morris 0-8 0-0 0, Hachimura 6-12 3-4 15, Carey Jr. 3-5 1-3 7, Gafford 7-9 0-0 14, Davis 2-4 0-0 4, Dotson 1-1 0-0 2, Goodwin 3-8 0-0 7, Jackson 2-3 0-0 5, Wright 4-8 0-0 10. Totals 45-93 14-19 116.
Philadelphia 113, Cleveland 97
PHILADELPHIA (113) Harris 3-10 4-5 12, Melton 3-8 1-2 7, Tucker 2-6 0-0 6, Harden 3-8 3-3 11, Maxey 6-14 4-4 19, Foster Jr. 1-3 0-0 3, Niang 2-6 0-0 5, Reed 2-5 0-0 4, Champagnie 1-2 0-0 2, Korkmaz 1-3 4-4 6, Milton 5-8 0-0 10, Thybulle 3-6 0-0 9, House Jr. 4-4 0-0 10, Brown Jr. 0-0 0-0 0, Joe 3-5 0-0 7, Springer 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 40-91 16-18 113.
Weekend Sports In Brief
NEW YORK (AP) — Joe Musgrove brushed off chants of “Cheater!” after a bizarre spot check by umpires on the mound, pitching his hometown San Diego Padres into the next round of the playoffs with seven innings of one-hit ball in a 6-0 victory over the New York Mets.
NFL・
