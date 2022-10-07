FITCHBURG—Jefferson junior Payton Schmidt is well-positioned midway through the state tournament. Schmidt shot a 6-over 78 in Monday’s first round of the Division 2 girls golf tournament at University Ridge Golf Course and sits in fifth place on the leaderboard. “I was pretty happy with my putting,” Schmidt said. “The greens are rolling fast. I knew I needed to be in a position where I wouldn’t have tough downhill putts....

JEFFERSON, WI ・ 1 HOUR AGO