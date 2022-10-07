Read full article on original website
Monday's Scores
Colman-Egan def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 21-25, 25-19, 25-11, 25-21 Elkton-Lake Benton def. Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op, 25-5, 25-9, 25-14 Estelline/Hendricks def. Sisseton, 25-23, 25-19, 25-18 Garretson def. Lennox, 25-10, 25-10, 25-18 Howard def. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, 25-18, 25-13, 25-18 Ipswich def. Mobridge-Pollock, 25-21, 12-25, 25-16, 22-25, 15-13 St. Francis Indian def. Crazy Horse,...
Iowa Boy's Prep Football Poll
The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2022 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:. Class 5A. RecordPtsPrv. 1. Pleasant Valley (7)7-0951. 2. West Des Moines Dowling (3)6-1902. 3. Southeast Polk6-1744. 4....
WIAA girls golf: Jefferson's Payton Schmidt fifth after day one of state tournament
FITCHBURG—Jefferson junior Payton Schmidt is well-positioned midway through the state tournament. Schmidt shot a 6-over 78 in Monday’s first round of the Division 2 girls golf tournament at University Ridge Golf Course and sits in fifth place on the leaderboard. “I was pretty happy with my putting,” Schmidt said. “The greens are rolling fast. I knew I needed to be in a position where I wouldn’t have tough downhill putts....
