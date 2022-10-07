ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 killed at Michigan hotel; suspect surrenders after 7-hour standoff

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
DEARBORN, Mich. — One man was killed when a gunman opened fire at a Michigan hotel on Thursday, and the suspect surrendered to police after a seven-hour standoff, authorities said.

A 55-year-old clerk at the Hampton Inn in Dearborn was fatally shot, the Detroit Free Press reported.

Law enforcement agencies, including the Dearborn Police Department, Michigan State Police and ATF agents descended upon the downtown hotel after reports of a shooting, according to the newspaper.

The alleged shooter surrendered to police at about 8:30 p.m. EDT, WXYZ-TV reported.

Dearborn police Chief Issa Shahin said the 38-year-old man got into an argument around 1:09 p.m. EDT Thursday, WDIV-TV reported.

“It was a confrontation over the bill,” Shahin said during a news conference. “I don’t know if they were preparing to evict him for noise or a disturbance, but that’s what originated the problem. He was upset about asking for a refund.”

Shahin said the alleged shooter was armed with a rifle and shot the clerk on the third floor of the hotel, WDIV reported. The victim, from Riverview, was taken to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries, according to the television station.

Police have not identified either man.

The clerk was “just trying to do his job,” Shahin told reporters.

Shahin told reporters that the alleged gunman “had a history of mental illness and drug abuse,” WJBK-TV reported.

“I’ve been a chief now for about nine months and far too often we’re running into situations where people suffer from mental illness that are armed with firearms and the outcomes are often tragic,” Shahin said during the news conference. “There is a broader issue here than what is just happening in the city of Dearborn. The combination of mental illness and access to firearms.”

