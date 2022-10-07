Read full article on original website
Rams Defense Steps-Up as Colorado State Takes Down Nevada to Win, 17-14
Word is vaccines for the Green Infection will be free to Reno residents beginning Saturday. On Friday night, Colorado State's defense played like a public menace to the Nevada offense, producing turnovers and coming up with third-down stops, making up for an offense which couldn't turn promise into production. Not even with running back Avery Morrow producing the first 100-yard game of his career.
CFB world reacts to mind-boggling first-down call
The referees calling Friday night’s game between the Colorado State Rams and Nevada Wolfpack have been making some pretty brutal calls (and non-calls), but nothing will compare to the truly mind-blogging first-down call they made in the second quarter. Winless Colorado State led the Wolfpack 14-0 late in the...
Nevada, Colorado State head coaches caught in heated pregame exchange
Colorado State and Nevada squared off on Friday evening in Reno. The Rams entered the game winless with an 0-4 mark, while the Wolf Pack were 2-3 after a loss to Air Force on Sep. 23. Before the game, things got a little testy between CSU head coach Jay Norvell...
Boyle's 2nd-chance FG to end game snaps Rams' 10-game skid
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Michael Boyle kicked a 43-yard field goal on an untimed down at the end of the game to lift Colorado State over Nevada 17-14 on Friday night to end a 10-game losing streak that was the nation’s longest. It was Colorado State’s first win since a 36-7 victory at New Mexico on Oct. 16, 2021. Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi led the Rams 53 yards in just over two minutes to set up Boyle’s game-winning kick. Boyle missed a 48-yard field goal attempt as the clock expired, but he got another shot when Nevada was penalized for running into the kicker. A game cannot end on a defensive penalty. It was the Rams’ only score on offense. Avery Morrow had 168 yards rushing on 24 carries for Colorado State (1-4, 1-0 Mountain West Conference). Fowler-Nicolosi was just 11-of-22 passing for 78 yards with two interceptions.
Look: College Football Coaches Have Heated Conversation Before Kickoff
College football fans are ready for a full day of Saturday games, but received a small appetizer with some interesting Friday night game. Once of which included a little pre-game smack talk between opposing head coaches. Nevada coach Ken Wilson and Colorado State head coach Jay Norvell were spotted getting into it before kickoff.
Climate change magnifies health impacts of wildfire smoke in care deserts
DRESSLERVILLE, Nev. — Smoke began billowing into the skies of northwestern Nevada in September, clouding the mountains, dimming the sun — and quashing residents’ hopes that they would be spared from wildfires and the awful air quality the blazes produce. The lung-irritating particles were blowing in from...
Link between Cheyenne and Northern Colorado among public transit proposals in Mountain West
There’s been talk of expanding public transportation options around the Mountain West, and some of those ideas are starting to be set in motion. Transportation officials in Colorado and Wyoming are collaborating on a mass transit feasibility study as they consider adding a new bus route between Cheyenne, Wyo., and the northern Front Range in Colorado. About 7,000 vehicle trips begin and end in those areas every day.
3 Great Seafood Places in Nevada
If you live in Nevada or wish to travel there soon, I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Nevada that are known for serving high-quality food and that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
Ganahl to skip 9News debate with Polis in Fort Collins, calls TV station's coverage 'biased'
Claiming she's standing up to intimidation from a Denver TV station, Colorado gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl's campaign on Friday said the Republican won't participate in a statewide televised debate with Democratic Gov. Jared Polis later this month. Sponsored by 9News, Colorado Politics, the Denver Gazette and three local TV stations from around the state, the debate was scheduled for Oct. 27 on the Colorado State University campus in Fort Collins. Polis, who is seeking a second term, agreed in July to show up for the...
Loveland, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Loveland, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Severance High School football team will have a game with Thompson Valley High School on October 08, 2022, 09:00:00.
New roundabout opens in northern Colorado
WELD COUNTY, Colo. — After more than five months of construction, a new roundabout has opened in Weld County. Located just north of Greeley, the 35th Avenue and O Street roundabout opened to traffic on Sept. 30. Construction on the roundabout began in April with Weld County traffic officials...
Boa constrictor found meandering through Fort Collins suburb
A Fort Collins resident was caught off guard, however, when one of those transplants, reptilian in nature, was found meandering through a suburb in late September, the name of which is Bagheera.
WCSD issues statement as threat rumors for Reed High spread
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District is addressing rumors of a threat made against Reed High School in Sparks. In a Connect Ed call, WCSD says they are aware of the rumors circulating on social media of an incident supposed to take place at Reed High School.
Update: Voluntary evacuations lifted in Larimer County
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Fire officials in Larimer County have lifted voluntary evacuations for the area of Red Mountain Road east of Highway 287 and north to the Wyoming state line, according to a Facebook post from the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office. A wildfire on Great Twins Road...
Two Lamborghinis destroyed in fiery Colorado crash
Two luxury sports cars were destroyed on Thursday night in an accident that occurred near the Denver intersection of Colfax Avenue and Speer Boulevard, right in front of the Denver Fire Department's Station 1. According to officials from the fire department, one of the vehicles caught fire following the crash.
Driver hits crowd at Colorado bar; 1 killed, 4 hospitalized
GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) — One person was killed and four people sent to the hospital for their injuries after a man drove his pickup truck through a crowd gathered outside a Colorado bar following an altercation early Sunday morning, local authorities said. Three people were taken into custody by...
Miss Teen Idaho wins Miss Teen USA 1st Runner Up [photos]
Eagle High School Graduate Miss Idaho Teen USA Jenna Beckstrom has won the first runner-up in the Miss Teen USA contest held over the weekend in Reno, Nevada. The Miss Teen USA Pageant is associated with the Miss USA and Miss Universe Pageants. Contestants have to win state contests between the ages of 14-19. The pageant featured fifty-one contestants from all over the country.
South Fort Collins Sanitation District & Fort Collins-Loveland Water District Announce Separation
Initiated by the SFCSD, anticipated separation is planned for Q1 2023 after nearly 60 years with shared operations. The South Fort Collins Sanitation District (SFCSD) and Fort Collins-Loveland Water District (FCLWD) announced recently that they are working on mutually agreeable changes to their facilities and management sharing agreement at the request of the SFCSD to separate operations and become two fully independent districts. The anticipated separation is planned to be completed by the end of 2023.
Owner Of Iconic Colorado Diner Passed Away. Is His Famous Diner Closing Now?
While it wasn't built in the 1950s, this fun classic-themed Colorado restaurant has brought people great food with a side of nostalgia for decades. Sadly, the amazing owner of this historic Diner has passed away... What does this mean for this Colorado classic?. Is This Famous Colorado DIner Closing Down?
The Land Before Mine: Fort Collins Couple Debates City Over Historic Status
A Fort Collins couple trying to sell a piece of property on North College recently learned that history has a way of catching up with you. The couple asked to not have their names used in this article and are referred to as the property owner throughout. “We put the...
