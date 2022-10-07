RENO, Nev. (AP) — Michael Boyle kicked a 43-yard field goal on an untimed down at the end of the game to lift Colorado State over Nevada 17-14 on Friday night to end a 10-game losing streak that was the nation’s longest. It was Colorado State’s first win since a 36-7 victory at New Mexico on Oct. 16, 2021. Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi led the Rams 53 yards in just over two minutes to set up Boyle’s game-winning kick. Boyle missed a 48-yard field goal attempt as the clock expired, but he got another shot when Nevada was penalized for running into the kicker. A game cannot end on a defensive penalty. It was the Rams’ only score on offense. Avery Morrow had 168 yards rushing on 24 carries for Colorado State (1-4, 1-0 Mountain West Conference). Fowler-Nicolosi was just 11-of-22 passing for 78 yards with two interceptions.

