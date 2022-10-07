Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Apply now to get $500 in stimulus money each monthJake WellsCook County, IL
Do you find old dolls creepy? Then the Chicago History Museum's 'haunted' doll exhibit is for youJennifer GeerChicago, IL
My List of 16 foods you must try while in Chicago and SuburbsChicago Food KingChicago, IL
116 Rescued Dogs and Cats Flown From Florida to Chicago After Being Made Homeless by Hurricane IanToby HazlewoodNaples, FL
Related
Porterville Recorder
Chicago 115, Toronto 98
Percentages: FG .506, FT .842. 3-Point Goals: 13-32, .406 (Drummond 3-3, Green 2-3, Dosunmu 2-4, LaVine 2-6, Terry 1-2, Vucevic 1-3, Williams 1-3, White 1-5, Caruso 0-1, DeRozan 0-1, Jones Jr. 0-1). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Dosunmu 2, Jones Jr.). Turnovers: 23 (LaVine 5, DeRozan...
Porterville Recorder
Minnesota 119, L.A. Clippers 117
Percentages: FG .495, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 13-37, .351 (Forbes 5-6, Towns 3-6, Prince 1-3, McDaniels 1-4, McLaughlin 1-4, Nowell 1-4, Russell 1-4, Anderson 0-2, Edwards 0-2, Reid 0-2). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Anderson, Garza, McDaniels, McLaughlin, Reid). Turnovers: 15 (Russell 3, Edwards 2, Forbes...
Porterville Recorder
Blackhawks claim D Jarred Tinordi off waivers from Rangers
DENVER (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks claimed defenseman Jarred Tinordi off waivers from the New York Rangers on Monday. The 30-year-old Tinordi scored a goal in seven games with New York last season. He was selected by Montreal in the first round of the 2010 draft. The Blackhawks open...
Porterville Recorder
Sacramento 126, Portland 94
Percentages: FG .403, FT .839. 3-Point Goals: 10-29, .345 (Simons 4-8, Grant 2-3, Sharpe 2-3, Sarr 1-3, Johnson 1-4, Brown III 0-1, Little 0-1, Nurkic 0-1, Watford 0-1, Lillard 0-4). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Grant 2, Little, Nurkic). Turnovers: 21 (Nurkic 5, Miller 4, Johnson...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Porterville Recorder
Austin, Colorado draw 1-1; Driussi one shy of Golden Boot
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Diego Rubio scored the tying goal for the Colorado Rapids in a 1-1 draw with Austin on Sunday. Rubio’s goal, with an assist from Lalas Abubaker, came in the third minute of second-half stoppage time for the Rapids. Lalas Abubakar got an assist on the goal.
Porterville Recorder
Oklahoma City 144, Maccabi Ra'anana 97
MACCABI RA'ANANA (97) Garcia Morales 4-11 2-2 10, Garcia Morales 15-26 5-5 40, Garcia Morales 6-14 3-8 15, Garcia Morales 3-6 0-0 7, Garcia Morales 5-14 1-1 12, Garcia Morales 0-0 0-0 0, Garcia Morales 0-3 0-0 0, Garcia Morales 2-4 0-0 6, Garcia Morales 1-2 0-0 2, Garcia Morales 0-0 0-0 0, Garcia Morales 0-3 0-2 0, Garcia Morales 2-4 0-0 5, Garcia Morales 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 38-87 11-18 97.
Porterville Recorder
Sports on TV for Tuesday, October 11
GOLF — The Jackson T. Stephens Cup: Second Round, Seminole GC, Juno Beach, Fla. FOX — N.L. Divisional Series: Philadelphia at Atlanta, Game 1. TBS — A.L. Divisional Series: Seattle at Houston, Game 1. 7:30 p.m. TBS — A.L. Divisional Series: Cleveland at NY Yankees, Game 1...
MLB・
Porterville Recorder
Colorado 1, Austin FC 1
Second Half_1, Austin FC, Driussi, 22 (penalty kick), 81st minute; 2, Colorado, Rubio, 16 (Abubakar), 90th+3. Goalies_Colorado, William Yarbrough, Clinton Irwin; Austin FC, Bradley Stuver, Andrew Tarbell. Yellow Cards_Gutierrez, Colorado, 66th; Yarbrough, Colorado, 80th. Referee_Pierre-Luc Lauziere. Assistant Referees_Adam Garner, Brian Dunn, Alejandro Mariscal. 4th Official_Mathew Corrigan. A_20,738. Lineups. Colorado_William Yarbrough;...
RELATED PEOPLE
Porterville Recorder
Monday's Transactions
ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with RHP Spencer Strider on a six-year contract. PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with manager Rob Thompson on a two-year contract. ATLANTA FALCONS — Traded LB Deion Jones and a 2024 seventh-round draft pick to Cleveland in exchange for a 2024 sixth-round draft pick.
Porterville Recorder
New Orleans 111, San Antonio 97
Percentages: FG .440, FT .842. 3-Point Goals: 15-39, .385 (Murphy III 7-10, Graham 3-7, Valanciunas 2-5, Nance Jr. 1-1, Williamson 1-1, Marshall 1-6, H.Jones 0-1, Alvarado 0-2, Butler Jr. 0-2, Plowden 0-2, Temple 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Butler Jr. 3, Alvarado, H.Jones, Plowden, Williamson).
Porterville Recorder
L.A. Lakers 124, Golden State 121
Percentages: FG .500, FT .944. 3-Point Goals: 17-39, .436 (Ryan 6-9, Nunn 4-7, Walker IV 3-6, Davis 2-4, Christie 1-1, Swider 1-6, Bryant 0-1, Gabriel 0-1, Harrison 0-1, Reaves 0-1, Toscano-Anderson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Christie, Davis, Gabriel, Reaves, Toscano-Anderson). Turnovers: 17 (Nunn 3,...
Porterville Recorder
Weekend Sports In Brief
NEW YORK (AP) — Joe Musgrove brushed off chants of “Cheater!” after a bizarre spot check by umpires on the mound, pitching his hometown San Diego Padres into the next round of the playoffs with seven innings of one-hit ball in a 6-0 victory over the New York Mets.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Porterville Recorder
Today in Sports History: Favre throws his 500th TD pass
1890 — The first 100-yard dash under 10 seconds is run by John Owens at 9.8 in an AAU track and field meet in Washington. 1902 — Laurie Auchterlonie beats Stewart Gardner with a 307-total to win the U.S. Open golf title. 1925 — The New York Giants...
Huskies Will Return to Late Night for ESPN Game at Cal in 2 Weeks
Legendary Seattle sports figure will be part of the halftime show.
Comments / 0