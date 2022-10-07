ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Porterville Recorder

Chicago 115, Toronto 98

Percentages: FG .506, FT .842. 3-Point Goals: 13-32, .406 (Drummond 3-3, Green 2-3, Dosunmu 2-4, LaVine 2-6, Terry 1-2, Vucevic 1-3, Williams 1-3, White 1-5, Caruso 0-1, DeRozan 0-1, Jones Jr. 0-1). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Dosunmu 2, Jones Jr.). Turnovers: 23 (LaVine 5, DeRozan...
CHICAGO, IL
Porterville Recorder

Minnesota 119, L.A. Clippers 117

Percentages: FG .495, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 13-37, .351 (Forbes 5-6, Towns 3-6, Prince 1-3, McDaniels 1-4, McLaughlin 1-4, Nowell 1-4, Russell 1-4, Anderson 0-2, Edwards 0-2, Reid 0-2). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Anderson, Garza, McDaniels, McLaughlin, Reid). Turnovers: 15 (Russell 3, Edwards 2, Forbes...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Porterville Recorder

Blackhawks claim D Jarred Tinordi off waivers from Rangers

DENVER (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks claimed defenseman Jarred Tinordi off waivers from the New York Rangers on Monday. The 30-year-old Tinordi scored a goal in seven games with New York last season. He was selected by Montreal in the first round of the 2010 draft. The Blackhawks open...
CHICAGO, IL
Porterville Recorder

Sacramento 126, Portland 94

Percentages: FG .403, FT .839. 3-Point Goals: 10-29, .345 (Simons 4-8, Grant 2-3, Sharpe 2-3, Sarr 1-3, Johnson 1-4, Brown III 0-1, Little 0-1, Nurkic 0-1, Watford 0-1, Lillard 0-4). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Grant 2, Little, Nurkic). Turnovers: 21 (Nurkic 5, Miller 4, Johnson...
PORTLAND, OR
Porterville Recorder

Austin, Colorado draw 1-1; Driussi one shy of Golden Boot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Diego Rubio scored the tying goal for the Colorado Rapids in a 1-1 draw with Austin on Sunday. Rubio’s goal, with an assist from Lalas Abubaker, came in the third minute of second-half stoppage time for the Rapids. Lalas Abubakar got an assist on the goal.
AUSTIN, TX
Porterville Recorder

Oklahoma City 144, Maccabi Ra'anana 97

MACCABI RA'ANANA (97) Garcia Morales 4-11 2-2 10, Garcia Morales 15-26 5-5 40, Garcia Morales 6-14 3-8 15, Garcia Morales 3-6 0-0 7, Garcia Morales 5-14 1-1 12, Garcia Morales 0-0 0-0 0, Garcia Morales 0-3 0-0 0, Garcia Morales 2-4 0-0 6, Garcia Morales 1-2 0-0 2, Garcia Morales 0-0 0-0 0, Garcia Morales 0-3 0-2 0, Garcia Morales 2-4 0-0 5, Garcia Morales 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 38-87 11-18 97.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Porterville Recorder

Sports on TV for Tuesday, October 11

GOLF — The Jackson T. Stephens Cup: Second Round, Seminole GC, Juno Beach, Fla. FOX — N.L. Divisional Series: Philadelphia at Atlanta, Game 1. TBS — A.L. Divisional Series: Seattle at Houston, Game 1. 7:30 p.m. TBS — A.L. Divisional Series: Cleveland at NY Yankees, Game 1...
MLB
Porterville Recorder

Colorado 1, Austin FC 1

Second Half_1, Austin FC, Driussi, 22 (penalty kick), 81st minute; 2, Colorado, Rubio, 16 (Abubakar), 90th+3. Goalies_Colorado, William Yarbrough, Clinton Irwin; Austin FC, Bradley Stuver, Andrew Tarbell. Yellow Cards_Gutierrez, Colorado, 66th; Yarbrough, Colorado, 80th. Referee_Pierre-Luc Lauziere. Assistant Referees_Adam Garner, Brian Dunn, Alejandro Mariscal. 4th Official_Mathew Corrigan. A_20,738. Lineups. Colorado_William Yarbrough;...
AUSTIN, TX
Wes Mccauley
Porterville Recorder

Monday's Transactions

ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with RHP Spencer Strider on a six-year contract. PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with manager Rob Thompson on a two-year contract. ATLANTA FALCONS — Traded LB Deion Jones and a 2024 seventh-round draft pick to Cleveland in exchange for a 2024 sixth-round draft pick.
NFL
Porterville Recorder

New Orleans 111, San Antonio 97

Percentages: FG .440, FT .842. 3-Point Goals: 15-39, .385 (Murphy III 7-10, Graham 3-7, Valanciunas 2-5, Nance Jr. 1-1, Williamson 1-1, Marshall 1-6, H.Jones 0-1, Alvarado 0-2, Butler Jr. 0-2, Plowden 0-2, Temple 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Butler Jr. 3, Alvarado, H.Jones, Plowden, Williamson).
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Porterville Recorder

L.A. Lakers 124, Golden State 121

Percentages: FG .500, FT .944. 3-Point Goals: 17-39, .436 (Ryan 6-9, Nunn 4-7, Walker IV 3-6, Davis 2-4, Christie 1-1, Swider 1-6, Bryant 0-1, Gabriel 0-1, Harrison 0-1, Reaves 0-1, Toscano-Anderson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Christie, Davis, Gabriel, Reaves, Toscano-Anderson). Turnovers: 17 (Nunn 3,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Porterville Recorder

Weekend Sports In Brief

NEW YORK (AP) — Joe Musgrove brushed off chants of “Cheater!” after a bizarre spot check by umpires on the mound, pitching his hometown San Diego Padres into the next round of the playoffs with seven innings of one-hit ball in a 6-0 victory over the New York Mets.
NFL
#First Period 1
Porterville Recorder

Today in Sports History: Favre throws his 500th TD pass

1890 — The first 100-yard dash under 10 seconds is run by John Owens at 9.8 in an AAU track and field meet in Washington. 1902 — Laurie Auchterlonie beats Stewart Gardner with a 307-total to win the U.S. Open golf title. 1925 — The New York Giants...
NFL

