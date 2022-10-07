The Sailors played their second match on Saturday against the home team, Rocky River. After dropping their first set, the Sailors answered back with a second set win. Rocky River took an early lead, and despite Vermilion coming back to tie multiple times, the Pirates defeated the Sailors in extra points 26-24. Leading scorers included Gracie Starcovic with 16 kills and Maddie Stout with 14. Stout had 14 service points, Angelique Garcia had 11, and Starcovic had 9 which included a game high 3 aces. Kaitlin Colahan had a solo block along with 3 assist block kills. Maddie Taylor had 10 digs followed by Starcovic, Angelique Garcia and Stout each with 8. Rachael Lapka had 11 assists while Garcia had 19. Starcovic (20), Marissa Garcia (10), and Maddie Taylor (13) led the serve receive. The Sailors enter into the last week of the regular season against Perkins at home on Tuesday. Come out and support the Sailors and the Chimmy Challenge fundraiser benefitting Pediatric Cancer research!

ROCKY RIVER, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO