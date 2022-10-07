Read full article on original website
Related
vermilionathletics.org
Varsity Football Falls to Huron 51-7
The Sailors fell to Huron 51-7 Friday night. Huron found the end zone five times in the first quarter of play to open up a 35-0 lead after one. The Sailors put together a long scoring drive just before half, capped by an Aaron Mathis one yard touchdown run. Caleb German tacked on the extra point. Huron found the end zone one more time in the second half and added a safety.
vermilionathletics.org
Varsity Volleyball falls to Rocky River
The Sailors played their second match on Saturday against the home team, Rocky River. After dropping their first set, the Sailors answered back with a second set win. Rocky River took an early lead, and despite Vermilion coming back to tie multiple times, the Pirates defeated the Sailors in extra points 26-24. Leading scorers included Gracie Starcovic with 16 kills and Maddie Stout with 14. Stout had 14 service points, Angelique Garcia had 11, and Starcovic had 9 which included a game high 3 aces. Kaitlin Colahan had a solo block along with 3 assist block kills. Maddie Taylor had 10 digs followed by Starcovic, Angelique Garcia and Stout each with 8. Rachael Lapka had 11 assists while Garcia had 19. Starcovic (20), Marissa Garcia (10), and Maddie Taylor (13) led the serve receive. The Sailors enter into the last week of the regular season against Perkins at home on Tuesday. Come out and support the Sailors and the Chimmy Challenge fundraiser benefitting Pediatric Cancer research!
vermilionathletics.org
Varsity Volleyball defeats Berea-Midpark
The Sailors traveld to Rocky River on Saturday where they took part in a tri-match with the first match scheduled against Berea-Midpark. The Sailors defeated the Titans in two sets. Leading scorers included Gracie Starcovic with 8 kills followed by Kaitlin Colahan and Maddie Stout each with 5. Stout had 3 aces and 11 points in the match. Starcovic and Stout each had 6 digs. Meagan Rini had a solo block. Rachael Lapka had 5 assists while Angelique Garcia had 11. Stout had 9 serve receptions while Maddie Taylor and Marissa Garcia each had 6.
vermilionathletics.org
Freshman Football Beats Huron 52-16
The freshman football team pounced on the Tigers early Saturday morning as they defeated Huron 52-16. Evan Kuhns found the end zone on a 7 yard run on the Sailors first possession of the game, and he added the two-point conversion. After the defense forced a three and out Kuhns found the end zone again this time from 37 yards out and the Sailors led 14-0 after one.
Comments / 0