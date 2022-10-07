There has been a lot more than just pumpkin spice in the Fall air in San Angelo. There's been a great deal of anticipation in the air also. At last, some of that anticipation is over. The Circle S Corn Maze and Pumpkin patch has just revealed their 2022 maze design. I get lost just looking at the photos. This year it is Noah's Ark.

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 26 DAYS AGO