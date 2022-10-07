Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Inquirer and Mirror
Golf clinches playoffs with wins over CCA and Rising Tide
(Oct. 10, 2022) The golf team booked its ticket to the state tournament Friday by picking up two wins in one day as the Whalers beat Cape Cod Academy 3.5-2.5 and Rising Tide 5.5-0.5 at Crosswinds Golf Club. The victories ensured Nantucket (8-5) will finish the season at or above...
Inquirer and Mirror
Falmouth beats boys soccer 2-0
(Oct. 7, 2022) The boys soccer team was shutout by Falmouth at home Friday as a pair of goals in quick succession late in the first half proved to be the only scoring in contest. The Clippers beat goalie Edin Vasquez with a pair of nearly identical shots into the...
Inquirer and Mirror
Local runner wins Nantucket Half Marathon
(Oct. 9, 2022) The Nantucket Half Marathon moved to a new course this year, which benefitted islander Joseph “Jojo” Zieff who used his experience running the loop that began and ended at Bartlett’s Farm to finish Sunday’s 13.1 mile race in first place with a time of 1:24:34.
Comments / 0