Middletown, October 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Smyrna High School football team will have a game with St. Georges Technical High School on October 10, 2022, 13:00:00.
Cape Gazette
Cape breaks open close game to beat Delmar 42-14
Game breakers are heartbreakers in a high school football game, and Cape unleashed several disruptors down to Delmar Oct. 7, beating the Wildcats 42-14 behind highlighted moments from C.J. Fritchman, L.T. Messick and Maurki James. This was a one-score game 21-14 with 4:20 left in the third quarter, so the...
Wilmington, October 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Middletown High School football team will have a game with Delaware Military Academy on October 10, 2022, 15:00:00.
WMDT.com
St. Elizabeth blows out Indian River
DAGSBORO, Del — St. Elizabeth blew out Indian River 39-14 in a game that was over by the second quarter. These two teams were on two different levels and it showed from kickoff. Quasim Benson was a big reason why, he had four rushing touchdowns in the first half...
The Review
Who can stop the Blue Hens? Delaware’s football squad stays undefeated, move to 5-0 after convincing victory against Towson
Dating back to 2000, how many times have the Blue Hens started 5-0 at the beginning of their football season?. This has only happened six times: 2000, 2003, 2007, 2010, 2020 and 2022. Five of those teams at least reached the playoff semifinals, three of them reached the championship game,...
oceancity.com
The Hurricane of 1933: Ocean City, Maryland
Could you imagine Ocean City without the famous Ocean City Inlet? Back in the 1930’s, it was a reality until…. It was August of 1933 and a small tropical storm out in the Atlantic had caught the eye of everyone on the mid Atlantic coast including Ocean City, Maryland. The 50 mph winds were tolerable and non threatening at the time. Slowly as the days went on, the incredible storm picked up speed and had hurled itself into hurricane status territory.
WGMD Radio
UPDATED: Salisbury University’s Sea Gull Century Saturday
Salisbury University’s Sea Gull Century bike tour is today and cyclists will leave the campus for two optional routes across the Lower Eastern Shore. The tour is full – there will be no on-site registration. Riders for the 100 mile tour will leave between 7 and 9am. Starting time for the 63-mile tour is between 9:30 and 10:30am – all riders should be done by 5pm. Drivers watch for increased bicycle traffic on local roads.
Cape Gazette
Lord Baltimore Lions donate park bench in Millville
The Lord Baltimore Lions Club recently donated a new bench for Evans Park in Millville. For the presentation, members gathered in the park Sept. 19 with Mayor Ron Belinko and members of Millville Town Council. The Lions have been looking forward to providing the bench to be enjoyed by the...
WMDT.com
Virginia man charged with murder following weekend stabbing in Milford
MILFORD, Del. – A Virginia man has been arrested after police say he stabbed a man over the weekend. At around 11 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a residence in the 200 block of North Rehoboth Boulevard for a report of a serious assault. Officers made contact with a 43-year-old male suffering from a stab wound to the chest and immediately began live saving measures until EMS staff arrived to continue the efforts and transport him to the Bayhealth Sussex Campus. The victim later died as a result of his injuries.
WBOC
Two Sent to Hospital Following Seaford Shooting
SEAFORD, Del.- Two people were taken to the hospital following a shooting in Seaford late Saturday night. Police say the shooting happened just before midnight on Perkins Street. They tell us the shots came from a car that left the scene by the time officers arrived. The two victims were...
WMDT.com
One injured in shooting at Dover pizza restaurant, investigation underway
DOVER, Del. – Dover Police say one person was injured in a shooting at a local pizza restaurant Sunday afternoon. At around 4:40 p.m., the Dover Police Department received a report of a shooting at Roma’s Pizza, located at 1057 Walker Road. Officers arrived at the scene and located a Dover man suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper torso. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and is listed in stable condition.
firststateupdate.com
Three Injured In Newport Rollover Crash Friday Night
Just after 10:00, Friday evening rescue crews responded to E Market Street in Newport for reports of a rollover crash with injuries. A male patient was transported to AI Dupont with unknown injuries. Two other patients in the vehicle that rolled were transported to Christian Hospital with unknown injuries.
WDEL 1150AM
Man shot at Dover pizza restaurant
A shooting at a Dover restaurant Sunday afternoon left a man injured and caused customers to scatter. According to Dover Police, a man was shot in his upper body while he was inside Roma Pizza Sunday at about 4:41 p.m. The victim was hospitalized in stable condition. Police said that...
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth Art League sets Longwood Gardens bus trip Dec. 8
The Rehoboth Art League is organizing a bus trip to experience A Longwood Christmas Thursday, Dec. 8, at the world-renowned Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square, Pa. Taking in the botanical beauty, participants can celebrate the holiday season and stroll Longwood’s indoor conservatory and outdoor gardens, with more than 400 acres to explore. Lights and decorated trees abound for self-guided tours of the property.
WMDT.com
Seaford Police investigating shots fired complaint on Perkins Street
SEAFORD, Del. – Seaford Police are investigating a shots fire complaint that happened Saturday night. Police say around 11:56 p.m., they were dispatched to the call on Perkins Street. Investigators say two subjects were shot. Both were taken to the hospital, according to police. The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone...
WMDT.com
Fire Won’t Wait, Plan Your Escape
OCEAN CITY, Md. – The Ocean City Fire Department is highlighting fire prevention this week. The department has educated local schools about fire safety prevention. Ryan Whittington with the department says the conversation of turning on your heat around this time of year is a big question. Whether or not you are turning up the heat the fire department wants to make sure you know fire won’t wait, plan your escape.
Pedestrian struck twice and killed on South Dupont Highway
NEW CASTLE, DE – The Delaware State Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck...
Appraisal for rare lavender pearl found in dish served at Delaware restaurant comes back
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (CBS) – You might remember, CBS Philadelphia told you about a couple that found a rare lavender pearl in a clam at a Rehoboth Beach restaurant in August. They now know how much it is worth.The Overlands of Chester County made the surprising finding and enlisted the help of the Gemological Institute of America and Philadelphia jewelry appraisers. The appraisal came back at just over $4,000.For the record, the dish at the restaurant cost $14. They almost sent it back to the chef at first, because it came with peppers.
Cape Gazette
UPS driver Rhonda Fitzhugh back on the job after fall
Roughly five months after breaking her leg, Rehoboth Beach’s longtime UPS driver Rhonda Fitzhugh has returned to delivery packages. To celebrate, she was chauffeured Oct. 6 up and down Rehoboth Avenue on the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company’s vintage engine. “It was great,” said Fitzhugh. “It was very...
