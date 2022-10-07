Read full article on original website
Senior Snippets, Oct. 12 edition
The Hopkinton Senior Center is open Mondays through Thursdays from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. and Fridays from 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. For a more extensive listing of programs and services, including lunch program menus, as well as a newsletter, check hopkintonseniorcenter.com. Anyone with questions can call 508-497-9730. The Senior Center also has a Facebook page that provides updates on resources, programs and events.
Hopkinton Today: Monday, Oct. 10
Good morning, Hopkinton! Welcome to the daily update we call Hopkinton Today — a quick recap of yesterday’s news, highlights of what’s on tap, and a photo and video of the day. As part of the Main Street Corridor Project this week, the eastbound detour from Grove...
HCA’s Wicked Weekend returns with additional activities
For the past five years, locals, many in costume, have participated in the Hopkinton Center for the Arts’ Halloween 5K run. The HCA Wicked Weekend fundraiser is back again, this time with new activities to attract individuals of all ages. The biggest addition is the Haunted Trail, a “Stranger...
Benton Cassie, 39
Benton Cassie, 39, died suddenly on Oct. 3 at his home in Hopkinton. Born in El Salvador, he was the son of Lawrence Cassie and the late Sandra (Wood) Cassie. Benton was a 2002 graduate of Hopkinton High School and a 2011 graduate of Worcester Polytechnic Institute with a degree in civil engineering. He worked for Sira Naturals in Milford.
Business Briefs: Siraco recognized by Mass General Brigham
Mass General Brigham recently recognized Milford Regional Physician Group Medical Director Elizabeth Siraco, M.D., for her outstanding leadership in primary care. Siraco, who resides in Hopkinton with her husband, Steve, an emergency department physician at Milford Regional Medical Center, was recognized by her colleagues as a superior visionary and exceptional team member.
Deep roster leads HHS golfers to success
Hopkinton High School golf coach Bill Phaneuf has a problem that most coaches would love to have. With tournament time right around the corner, he has so many skilled players that finding a lineup of six for the districts or the states will be a challenge. “It’s been a great...
