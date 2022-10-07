ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where to Watch and Stream Go Ahead, Brazil! Free Online

Cast: Reginaldo Faria Antônio Fagundes Natália do Vale Elizabeth Savalla Carlos Zara. Mid-1970s. When the military regime's "economic miracle" and the victory of the Brazilian football team on the World Cup serve as a distraction for the persecution of opposition leaders by the political police of the dictatorship. Under this context, Jofre Godoi da Fonseca, an alienated middle-class man, is mistaken for Sarmento, a political activist he met at an airport prior to his assassination. He is then arrested for being "subversive".
Where to Watch and Stream O Melhor Verão das Nossas Vidas Free Online

Cast: Giulia Nassa Bia Torres Laura Castro Giovanna Chaves Enrico Lima. Three girls are invited to participate in a music festival in their summer. However, they discover that they are in summer school, so they need to find a way to go to the musical festival without their parents finding out.
Where to Watch and Stream A Celebration of the Music from Coco Free Online

Best sites to watch A Celebration of the Music from Coco - Last updated on Oct 10, 2022. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch A Celebration of the Music from Coco online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for A Celebration of the Music from Coco on this page.
Where to Watch and Stream Buena Vista Social Club: Adios Free Online

Best sites to watch Buena Vista Social Club: Adios - Last updated on Oct 10, 2022. Best free ad supported sites: Redbox ,The Roku Channel. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Buena Vista Social Club: Adios online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Buena Vista Social Club: Adios on this page.
Is Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War The Final Arc of Tite Kubo's Manga Series?

Bleach anime is finally back with the debut of Thousand-Year Blood War on October 10. The new shonen anime is adapting a major arc from Tite Kubo's popular manga series, and will run for four cours (quarter of a year). The first episode of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, titled The Blood Warfare, has already been released on TV Tokyo in Japan, and fans can now stream it on Hulu in the United States, and Disney Plus internationally.
Last Of Us Ellie Actor Was 'Encouraged Not To Play the Game'

The Last of Us is set to be released on HBO in 2023, set in a post-apocalyptic world as we follow characters Joel (played by Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (played by Bella Ramsey) on their journey of survival to find a cure for a horrifying plague that spread and extinguished a majority of mankind. Watch the Last of Us teaser trailer below:
House of the Dragon Episode 8: Helaena Possibly Predicted Her Own Terrifying Fate

House of the Dragon Episode 8 is already turning out to be one of the most talked-about episodes so far and there's a good reason for that. The Lord of the Tides featured the first major clash between the Greens and the Blacks where the latter emerged victorious. In addition to that, Helaena Targaryen dropped another ominous prophecy and this time, it might be referring to her own terrifying fate!
Star Wars Reveals Surprising New Details About Yoda's Exile in Dagobah

It's been over four decades since Lucasfilm kickstarted the original Star Wars trilogy and while diehard fans of the franchise would think that they already know everything there is to know about Episodes VI, V, and VI, it turns out that there's still a lot left to unpack 40 something years later.
House of the Dragon: Emma D'Arcy Goes Viral for Sultry Negroni Description

There is little doubt that Rhaenyra Targaryen knows exactly what she wants and she often gets what she wants. That might be something that the princess shares with Emma D'Arcy who also knows what works best for them. A recent interview featuring D'Arcy and House of the Dragon co-star Olivia Cooke is going viral because of the way D'Arcy describes their favorite drink.
LOTR: Rings of Power Writers Shut Down Sexist Comments on Elven Warrior Galadriel Being 'Too Masculine'

Adapting big novel franchises into films and series is no laughing matter. It takes in-depth review and research of the original source material to delve in and understand the language its fans have grown to love and understand. However, in Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power, fans have shared their thoughts and criticisms on Elven Warrior Galadriel being ‘too masculine.’
HBO's R-rated Velma Series Recalls Shaggy's Real Name

HBO’s upcoming R-rated Velma series features more than the titular character’s story and the origins of how the Scooby gang came to be. Shaggy’s backstory, as his real canon name appeared in the poster, is going to play a huge part in the series, a never-seen-before side to the original characters.
Guardians of the Galaxy: British Reality Show Might Have Spoiled James Gunn's Volume 3 Plans

If there's one thing we know about James Gunn, it's that he likes to incorporate good music from the yesteryears and dance sequences into his projects, and this year alone, he made DC's Peacemaker a sure-fire hit amongst fans thanks to its infectious intro where the entire cast led by John Cena is seen grooving to the show's theme song. Now, it looks like his "final" Guardians of the Galaxy film will also feature a grand dance number and a British reality show might have spoiled it for him.
House of the Dragon Episode 8 Brings Back Important Character in the Dance of the Dragons

There was a lot going on in House of the Dragon Episode 8. In addition to worrying about two of the lords of the most powerful Houses from Old Valyria being close to death, it was also confirmed that the younger Targaryens are ready to kill each other at any given moment. However, The Lord of the Tides also brought back a major character who will play a huge role in the Dance of the Dragons.
DCEU Scoop Sheds Light on Rumored Solo Batfleck Project

The DC Extended Universe is seemingly in the midst of a major renaissance with Warner Bros. Discovery at the helm and it looks like CEO David Zaslav is truly committed to making the franchise as formidable as it can possibly be, after years of failing to hit the mark with fans and critics.
House of the Dragon Episode 9 Preview Confirms Major Death as The Green Council Takes Over

If there's one thing we know about Game of Thrones, it's the fact that the ninth episode is always something to watch out for. So it's no surprise that people are already expecting big things in House of the Dragon Episode 9. Not surprisingly, the teaser for next Sunday's episode doesn't disappoint as a major death is instantly confirmed while the Green Council is shown making preparations to take over Westeros.
