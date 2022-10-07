Read full article on original website
Oath Keepers lawyer and federal judge in screaming match in court over US Capitol riot case
A conversation between a federal judge and a lawyer for one of the Oath Keepers charged with seditious conspiracy ended in a screaming match on Wednesday, when the lawyer suggested she would argue at trial that her client deleted evidence after the riot because he was directed to by another lawyer.
Jury convicts QAnon believer who thought he was storming the White House during the Capitol riot
WASHINGTON — A federal jury on Friday convicted a QAnon believer who chased down U.S. Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman on Jan. 6, 2021, finding the defendant guilty on all charges against him. Doug Jensen, an Iowa man who was one of the first 10 rioters to enter the...
A QAnon supporter who told police to 'go arrest the vice president' at the Capitol riot and then scaled the walls of the Capitol building and chased an officer up a staircase has been convicted for Jan. 6
Days after the riot, Douglas Jensen turned himself in to the Des Moines Police Department because "he thought he was in trouble," investigators said.
Pennsylvania's Republican nominee for governor, Doug Mastriano, once said women should be charged with murder for violating an abortion ban
The state senator, at the time of the 2019 interview, was a lead sponsor of legislation that would ban abortions after a heartbeat is detected.
Experts warn Supreme Court supporting 'dangerous' GOP legal theory could destroy US democracy
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Progressive campaigners in North Carolina warned Monday that a once-fringe conservative legal theory set to be taken up by the U.S. Supreme Court in the coming months poses a serious threat to representative democracy.
DOJ, White House silent on status of lawsuit against Georgia's 'Jim Crow' voting law as midterms loom
Roughly 15 months after the Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against the state of Georgia over an election integrity law it deemed to be "racially discriminatory" and would suppress votes, the Biden administration has little to say about the status of that lawsuit and whether Georgia’s upcoming midterm election results will be tainted by the "Jim Crow" legislation.
New footage confirms fake Trump elector spent hours inside Georgia elections office day it was breached
Washington CNN — Newly obtained surveillance video shows for the first time what happened inside a Georgia county elections office the day its voting systems are known to have been breached on January 7, 2021. A Republican county official in Georgia and operatives working with an attorney for former...
Ketanji Brown Jackson invokes 14th Amendment history during Supreme Court voting rights hearing
Participating in her second day of oral arguments on Tuesday, Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson tangled with Alabama's solicitor general in a case challenging Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, which bars racial discrimination in voting policies. The justices agreed to review a lower court’s opinion that found...
Supreme Court Could Overturn Gun Control Brought In After Vegas Shooting
The effective ban on bump stocks was introduced by former President Donald Trump in 2018 following the deadly shooting that left 58 people dead.
No charges filed in fatal Secret Service shooting outside ambassador’s residence
Federal prosecutors aren’t filing charges against two Secret Service officers who shot and killed a 19-year-old outside the residence of Peru’s ambassador to the United States, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia. The U.S. attorney’s office said there was...
BET
Florida Asks U.S. Supreme Court To Uphold Its Controversial Social Media Law
Florida asked the U.S. Supreme Court to decide whether the Constitution permits social media companies to limit political speech on their platforms. The state made that request in a petition filed Sept. 21 that asks the high court to resolve conflicting rulings by two different federal appeals courts, Reuters reports.
KTLO
Federal judge declares 6 sections of Arkansas election law unconstitutional
U.S. District Judge Kristine G. Baker (left) and Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston (Photos courtesy of Arkansas Democrat-Gazette) A federal judge in Little Rock has declared as unconstitutional six sections of Arkansas election law pertaining to “new political parties.”. In an opinion and order filed Friday, U.S. District...
9News
Judge grants temporary restraining order to Dominion CEO after threat to Denver office
DENVER — The CEO of Dominion Voting Systems, a company that makes election voting machines, has filed a restraining order against a man he says was scoping out the company's Denver office. A judge granted a temporary restraining order against the El Paso County man who documents say visited...
Americans under felony indictment have a right to buy guns, judge rules
Sept 20 (Reuters) - A federal law prohibiting people under felony indictment from buying firearms is unconstitutional, a federal judge in Texas has concluded, citing a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that significantly expanded gun rights.
Federal judge halts key parts of New York’s new gun law
A federal judge halted key provisions Thursday of New York’s latest attempt to restrict who can carry a handgun in public and where firearms can be brought, saying multiple parts of a law the state passed this year are unconstitutional.
Supreme Court's gun ruling opens door to next fight: Where can they be carried?
Washington — State laws prohibiting people from carrying firearms in "sensitive" locations are providing the foundation for the next battle involving the Second Amendment in the wake of a recent Supreme Court decision, with the question in the courts shifting from whether Americans can have guns at home or in public to where they can be carried.
Judge who voided Minnesota abortion limits blocks appeal bid
MINNEAPOLIS — A Minnesota judge who struck down key restrictions on abortion in the state has rejected a bid by a county prosecutor who hopes to appeal the ruling.Ramsey County District Judge Thomas Gilligan ruled Tuesday night that Traverse County Attorney Matthew Franzese is not entitled to intervene in the case. Franzese had hoped to pursue an appeal after Attorney General Keith Ellison declined to challenge Gilligan's previous ruling that Minnesota's restrictions were unconstitutional.Earlier in July, Gilligan threw out a series of laws enacted over the years, including a mandatory 24-hour waiting period, a requirement that both parents be notified...
Biden DOJ indicts 11 pro-life activists for protesting outside abortion clinic
President Biden's Justice Department charged 11 pro-life activists with FACE Act violations. The group is accused of blocking access to a Tennessee abortion clinic.
Judge extends pause on ‘Heartbeat’ abortion law amid legal challenge: Capitol Letter
‘Heartbeat’ on hold: A Hamilton County judge on Friday issued an order from the bench putting Ohio’s “heartbeat” abortion ban on hold while he considers whether the law violates the state constitution. Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Christian Jenkins already had paused the bill with consecutive two-week restraining orders, but Laura Hancock reports the preliminary injunction issued Friday is a more permanent order that could put the law on the shelf for the duration of the case. That means Ohio reverts to previous law, which allows abortion up to 22 weeks, rather than when fetal cardiac activity is detected, typically at around six weeks.
Josh Hawley blasts FBI's arrest of pro-life activist: Time to 'take the gloves off' and defend rule of law
Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., joined "Hannity" to discuss his efforts to demand answers and hold the FBI and DOJ accountable after the arrest of a Catholic leader at his home in Pennsylvania.
