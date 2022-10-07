ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meadville, PA

Meadville, PA
Meadville, PA
Meadville, PA
Salon

Experts warn Supreme Court supporting 'dangerous' GOP legal theory could destroy US democracy

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Progressive campaigners in North Carolina warned Monday that a once-fringe conservative legal theory set to be taken up by the U.S. Supreme Court in the coming months poses a serious threat to representative democracy.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

DOJ, White House silent on status of lawsuit against Georgia's 'Jim Crow' voting law as midterms loom

Roughly 15 months after the Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against the state of Georgia over an election integrity law it deemed to be "racially discriminatory" and would suppress votes, the Biden administration has little to say about the status of that lawsuit and whether Georgia’s upcoming midterm election results will be tainted by the "Jim Crow" legislation.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Judge who voided Minnesota abortion limits blocks appeal bid

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minnesota judge who struck down key restrictions on abortion in the state has rejected a bid by a county prosecutor who hopes to appeal the ruling.Ramsey County District Judge Thomas Gilligan ruled Tuesday night that Traverse County Attorney Matthew Franzese is not entitled to intervene in the case. Franzese had hoped to pursue an appeal after Attorney General Keith Ellison declined to challenge Gilligan's previous ruling that Minnesota's restrictions were unconstitutional.Earlier in July, Gilligan threw out a series of laws enacted over the years, including a mandatory 24-hour waiting period, a requirement that both parents be notified...
MINNESOTA STATE
Cleveland.com

Judge extends pause on ‘Heartbeat’ abortion law amid legal challenge: Capitol Letter

‘Heartbeat’ on hold: A Hamilton County judge on Friday issued an order from the bench putting Ohio’s “heartbeat” abortion ban on hold while he considers whether the law violates the state constitution. Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Christian Jenkins already had paused the bill with consecutive two-week restraining orders, but Laura Hancock reports the preliminary injunction issued Friday is a more permanent order that could put the law on the shelf for the duration of the case. That means Ohio reverts to previous law, which allows abortion up to 22 weeks, rather than when fetal cardiac activity is detected, typically at around six weeks.
OHIO STATE

