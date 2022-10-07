‘Heartbeat’ on hold: A Hamilton County judge on Friday issued an order from the bench putting Ohio’s “heartbeat” abortion ban on hold while he considers whether the law violates the state constitution. Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Christian Jenkins already had paused the bill with consecutive two-week restraining orders, but Laura Hancock reports the preliminary injunction issued Friday is a more permanent order that could put the law on the shelf for the duration of the case. That means Ohio reverts to previous law, which allows abortion up to 22 weeks, rather than when fetal cardiac activity is detected, typically at around six weeks.

OHIO STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO