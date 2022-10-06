ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey Shore Man Terrorizes Amazon Driver, Prosecutor Says

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
John Vincentini Photo Credit: Ocean County Prosecutor's Office

A 62-year-old Jersey Shore man has been charged with terrorizing an Amazon driver, authorities said.

John Vincentini, of Lacey Township, was driving in Lacey Township and followed an Amazon delivery driver into a cul-de-sac as the driver was making deliveries on Sept. 5, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

Vincentini parked his vehicle in such a way as to block the Amazon driver’s vehicle and proceeded to confront the driver, asking him why he was in his neighborhood, authorities said. He further inquired as to whether the driver understood that it was a racist neighborhood, Billhimer said.

Vincentini then asked the driver whether he wanted him to go back to his car, get his rifle, and shoot the driver in the head, Billhimer said. The Amazon driver then drove away and contacted the Lacey Township Police Department, the prosecutor said.

On Wednesday, Oct. 5, Vincentini surrendered to the Lacey Township Police Department. He was processed and released on a summons pending future appearances in Ocean County Superior Court. He was charged with bias intimidation and making terroristic threats.

