Hopkinton, MA

Business Briefs: Siraco recognized by Mass General Brigham

Mass General Brigham recently recognized Milford Regional Physician Group Medical Director Elizabeth Siraco, M.D., for her outstanding leadership in primary care. Siraco, who resides in Hopkinton with her husband, Steve, an emergency department physician at Milford Regional Medical Center, was recognized by her colleagues as a superior visionary and exceptional team member.
HCA’s Wicked Weekend returns with additional activities

For the past five years, locals, many in costume, have participated in the Hopkinton Center for the Arts’ Halloween 5K run. The HCA Wicked Weekend fundraiser is back again, this time with new activities to attract individuals of all ages. The biggest addition is the Haunted Trail, a “Stranger...
Senior Snippets, Oct. 12 edition

The Hopkinton Senior Center is open Mondays through Thursdays from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. and Fridays from 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. For a more extensive listing of programs and services, including lunch program menus, as well as a newsletter, check hopkintonseniorcenter.com. Anyone with questions can call 508-497-9730. The Senior Center also has a Facebook page that provides updates on resources, programs and events.
Library Corner, Oct. 12 edition

For more information on any of the following programs or other activities at the library, visit hopkintonlibrary.org. The library also can be found on Facebook, @hopkintonlibrary, and on Twitter, @HopkintonPLMA. Books in Bloom. The Hopkinton Garden Club and the Friends of the Library will present Books in Bloom at the...
