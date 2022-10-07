ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Smoke clears, winds increase, convergence zone returns

Seattle - Smoky conditions continue overnight as temperatures fall into the lower 50s. Patchy fog will briefly return tomorrow morning as the winds relax. Winds will increase Monday evening as we get ready for a new approaching system. A cold front will allow for the winds to be gusty - especially across the Strait, Coast, and across the South sound.
Fall warmth continues through the weekend with a slight cooldown on the way

SEATTLE - Summer heat lives on in October. Highs Saturday jumping into the upper 70s for Seattle. A few spots around the region tied or broke records. Overnight we'll cool into the low to mid 50s and those temperatures feel more like September rather than October. Look for areas of fog early Sunday morning before giving way to sunny skies.
Above-average October warmth and wildfire smoke

We are tracking another weekend of above-average temperatures! Unfortunately, we are also forecasting more smoke. Highs today will come close to records at Sea-Tac and Olympia. Bellingham will likely soar past an old record, warming to about 74 degrees today. There is an Air Quality Alert in effect until late...
Rare catch: Angler lands shortbill spearfish off Washington coast

A Seattle angler, fishing Friday out of Westport, Washington, on a tuna boat trolling 45 miles west of the Columbia River mouth, landed a shortbill spearfish. Spearfish, native to Hawaii and the Mediterranean, are believed to have never before been caught off the Washington or Oregon coasts. The last rare West Coast catch was reported in 2017 off Southern California.
Crews work to recover body of 17-year-old who fell over Keekwulee Falls near Snoqualmie

KING COUNTY, Wash. - Crews are working to recover the body of a teenager who fell over Keekwulee Falls on Saturday. According to Eastside Fire & Rescue (EFR), they received a 911 call about a fallen hiker just before 8:00 a.m. EFR crews along with the Snoqualmie Fire Department, Bellevue Medics, King County Search and Rescue, started a recovery mission at around 9:45 a.m.
Renton Police: Australian man goes missing during his trip to Washington state

The Renton Police Department (RPD) is asking the public for help in finding an elderly Australian man who went missing during his trip to Washington state. According to the RPD, 68-year-old Stanley Haviland started experiencing symptoms of severe confusion while staying at a hotel in the SeaTac area. An ambulance took him to Valley Medical Center on Wednesday for treatment, and he was discharged from the hospital later that evening.
Photos: Mariners fans during the historic comeback win!

SEATTLE, Wash. — Mariners fans showing support for their team during the historic comeback win in the wild-card series against the Blue Jays!. After the Mariners' 10-9 Victory in Toronto, Seattle will be on to Houston to take on the Astros in the ALDS!. #SeaUsRise #GoMs.
First week of October in Seattle leaves 8 injured by gunfire, 1 killed

SEATTLE - For the second time in barely more than two days gunfire ended with injuries in Seattle. Unfortunately, the latest round of gun violence killed one victim. The shooting happened near 12th Avenue and East Fir Street shortly before sunrise in the Yesler Terrace neighborhood. Seattle police say the first week of October has seen eight people injured by gunfire and one person killed.
SEATTLE, WA

