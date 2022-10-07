Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Weekend Getaways in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
4 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
What Happened to Blair Adams - His Death Remains a MysterySam H ArnoldKnoxville, TN
Silent and Live Auctions at this Hotel Help Charities for Children, Local and Footways-Related CausesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Walland, TN
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Related
Johnson City Press
Science Hill, Greeneville, C-D favored in district tourneys
It’s postseason time for girls soccer, and district tournament action is in full force this week. Teams face elimination battles Monday and Tuesday with championship matches scheduled for each of the three classifications Thursday.
Johnson City Press
Bucs learn to appreciate a win
With its chances of repeating as Southern Conference champions gone, the East Tennessee State football team has a new goal: appreciate every win it can get. A 44-21 victory over VMI was the Bucs’ first SoCon win in four tries. No three-loss team has ever won the SoCon, so ETSU has to settle for other goals. And finally getting a conference victory was the big reward Saturday.
Johnson City Press
Unicoi spoils Cloudland homecoming
ROAN MOUNTAIN — Unicoi County spoiled a party on Friday night. The Blue Devils used a consistent offensive attack to take a 49-8 victory over a short-handed Cloudland squad on homecoming night at Orr Field.
Johnson City Press
Unaka's win over Claiborne creates some buzz
Friday’s win for Unaka may not have caught the attention of many football fans in Northeast Tennessee, but it was significant on two fronts. First, the Class 1A Rangers easily handled a Class 3A team that had been competitive this season. Second, Unaka kept in place its hope to post back-to-back winning seasons for only the fourth time in school history.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Johnson City Press
Boone reaches 7-0 with tough win over Hilltoppers
GRAY — Holding a four-point lead and in a good place with halftime closing in, Science Hill tried to convert a third-and-11 play from its own 7-yard line with a pass play. Against Daniel Boone’s ferocious defense, it turned into a disaster.
Johnson City Press
Watch now: Wasps sting rival Cavs
EMORY — Sophomore Robert Carter provided the Virginia-Wise football team with an early-game highlight Saturday. It turned out to be one of very few highlights for the Cavaliers in their 34-14 South Atlantic Conference loss to Emory & Henry in what was billed as Southwest Virginia Bowl V at Fred Selfe Stadium.
Johnson City Press
Photo gallery: Science Hill at Daniel Boone football
Region 1-5A leader Daniel Boone remained unbeaten with a 22-14 win over 6A Science Hill in a non-region battle of Washington County rivals on Friday at Nathan Hale Stadium. The Trailblazers improve to 7-0 with the victory.
Johnson City Press
Bucs throttle VMI, get Quarles first SoCon win
LEXINGTON, Va. — East Tennessee State is finally in the win column in the Southern Conference football standings. Jacob Saylors scored three touchdowns and Tyler Keltner kicked three field goals as the Bucs beat VMI 44-21 Saturday at Alumni Memorial Field.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Johnson City Press
'GameDay' heading back to Knoxville for UT-'Bama
KNOXVILLE — Unbeatens Tennessee and Alabama have ESPN’s attention. The network’s “College GameDay” extravaganza will visit the Vols’ campus for the second time this season when the nation’s third-ranked team calls on No. 6 UT for a Southeastern Conference showdown on Saturday.
Johnson City Press
Roberts, Fisher lead East's homecoming offensive onslaught
BLUFF CITY — Sullivan East added to its homecoming festivities with another offensive explosion Friday night at Alumni Field. The Patriots routed visiting Union County 54-12 behind three touchdowns from running back Kaden Roberts and 244 yards passing by Drake Fisher.
Johnson City Press
Teacher Spotlight falls on East High's Dillon Faver
BLUFF CITY — Coach and teacher Dillon Faver is this month's Kingsport Times News Teacher Spotlight nominee from Sullivan East High School.
Johnson City Press
Roundup: Rye Cove keeps rolling with win over Eastside
CLINCHPORT — Landon Lane rushed for two touchdowns and threw for another to send Rye Cove to a 35-14 Cumberland District victory over Eastside. Lane had 13 carries for 64 yards and completed 9 of 13 passes for 118 yards. Will Rollins had a team-best 76 rushing yards, and Payton Darnell finished with 60 yards and two touchdowns on the ground along with a 29-yard touchdown reception.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Johnson City Press
Carter County Online Academy providing a new way to earn a diploma and start a career.
ELIZABETHTON — Most people in Carter County are very familiar with the 14 schools operated by the Carter County School System. But there is another school that most are not as familiar with, which includes 100 students in grades 4 through 12, and offers a Carter County high school diploma to its graduates.
Johnson City Press
WETS-FM launches fall fund drive
WETS-FM, the regional public radio station housed on ETSU’s campus, needs listener support to continue funding its operations. Nurturing a trusted relationship with its listeners, public radio is critical in American society because it generates a more informed public.
Johnson City Press
Virginia author speaking at Kingsport Public Library
The Behind the Book series returns to the Kingsport Public Library this week, featuring a discussion with Virginia author Rita Sims Quillen. Quillen will be discussing her newest book "Some Notes You Hold."
Johnson City Press
Kingsport city staff highlighting supereating goats on Facebook page
Cement Hill may be home to the newest line of superstars. The cast of characters, though, aren’t even human. They are goats -superstar goats.
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Oct. 8
Oct. 8, 1885: The Comet alerted readers that “Mr. Jno. W. Hunter, of the firm of J. W. Hunter & Bro., has gone north to select new goods for the fall and winter trade. This firm will have one of the largest stocks of goods ever brought to Johnson City. They will have three thousand dollars worth of Bay State boots and shoes, and this will give some idea of the immense stock they will have. Messrs. Hunter & Bro. are among the most successful firms in this place, and we are glad to know of their continuing success. Mr. R. C. Hunter is the junior member; he was admitted into the firm less than a year ago. They are both good business men and clever gentlemen and are bound to succeed.”
Johnson City Press
Five restored trestles add 2.5 miles to Mendota Trail
BRISTOL, Va. — Work is complete on the restoration of five trestles on the Mendota Trail, which will add 2.5 miles to the foot and bicycle path. The public is invited to attend a grand opening and ribbon cutting on Oct. 14 at the Mendota trailhead in Mendota, Virginia. The event is related to the completed restoration of five trestles on the Mendota Trail, according to a news release.
Johnson City Press
The Campaign for ETSU exceeds fundraising goal by $43 million
The Campaign for ETSU has raised over $163 million, East Tennessee State University officials announced Friday night. During its annual Distinguished President’s Trust (DPT) dinner Friday, ETSU leaders provided an update on The Campaign for ETSU.
Comments / 0