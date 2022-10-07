Oct. 8, 1885: The Comet alerted readers that “Mr. Jno. W. Hunter, of the firm of J. W. Hunter & Bro., has gone north to select new goods for the fall and winter trade. This firm will have one of the largest stocks of goods ever brought to Johnson City. They will have three thousand dollars worth of Bay State boots and shoes, and this will give some idea of the immense stock they will have. Messrs. Hunter & Bro. are among the most successful firms in this place, and we are glad to know of their continuing success. Mr. R. C. Hunter is the junior member; he was admitted into the firm less than a year ago. They are both good business men and clever gentlemen and are bound to succeed.”

