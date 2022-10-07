Read full article on original website
Athens couple hosts bi-weekly LGBTQIA+ youth game meet-ups
Every other Wednesday, Ash Dasuqi and their partner, Misty Porter, host board game meet-ups for LGBTQIA+ youth in the Athens area. Dasuqi started these meet-ups with Porter, when someone reached out to them, expressing a need for more LGBTQIA+ youth-related activities. “The first year of the pandemic I just kept...
Seeking spirits: Gina Kruzel works in paranormal realm
With tattooed sleeves, leather boots and turquoise jewelry, Gina Kruzel, 61, seems like an average hippie biker. Under the surface, however, Kruzel is a 40-year paranormal worker in the metaphysical field. Kruzel's love for the metaphysical realm started at a young age. She would read mythology about ancient Greek gods,...
‘Julius Caesar’ embraces the right to vote
On Oct. 6, the Virginia Hahne Theater, 19 S. College St., was tightly packed with an audience eagerly awaiting the opening night of Julius Caesar. As the first show put up by the School of Theater this academic year, it took the stage by storm. William Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar is...
OU students begin housing search earlier than previous years
Many Ohio University students who will live in off-campus housing during the 2023-24 school year signed leases early in the Fall Semester to attain desirable Athens housing, and next year, rental agencies expect the housing process to begin even earlier. During the off-campus rental-search season for the 2021-22 school year,...
Local group organizes rally for reproductive rights
Local reproductive rights group Athenians for Bodily Autonomy, or ABA, held a rally on Sunday to promote abortion access. The rally began at 2 p.m. in front of the Athens County Courthouse. Louise Stewart, an ABA member and English Ph.D. student, helped organize the protest. Stewart said the rally is...
Football: Ohio shows improvement in 55-38 win against Akron
This season, Ohio has struggled to play like a well-rounded team. In its past five games, when the offense is doing well, the defense isn't. When the defense steps up, the offense takes a step down. That wasn't the case against Akron. The Bobcats looked complete Saturday, defeating the Zips...
Football: Ohio leans on Sam Wiglusz and Sieh Bangura in Akron blowout
Saturday’s 55-34 win against Akron was all about two players for Ohio: a redshirt freshman seeing his first real college game time this season and a graduate transfer from one of the biggest programs in the country. Sieh Bangura, the redshirt freshman from Bowie, Maryland, and Sam Wiglusz, who...
Soccer: Ohio blown out 4-0 by Bowling Green
Ohio (6-5-2, 2-3-1 Mid-American Conference) traveled to Bowling Green (5-4-3, 3-1-2 MAC) on Sunday for its sixth conference match of the season. The Falcons set the tone early, possessing the ball through their defense until an opportunity arose to attack the Bobcats' goal. That opportunity would come just four minutes into the game, when Kennedy White sent a ball through the Bobcats' defense as freshman Brynn Gardner, the Falcons' assist leader was making her run towards goal.
Athens Football: Athens crushes Wellston 46-0 for first win
After starting the season 0-7, Athens picked up a statement win against Wellston Friday night, winning 46-0. “Our kids needed it. Our coaching staff needed it. Everybody who supports the program needed this one tonight,” head coach Nathan White said. “You know, I keep telling our kids you haven't seen it on Friday nights, but we're getting better every day.”
