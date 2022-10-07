Ohio (6-5-2, 2-3-1 Mid-American Conference) traveled to Bowling Green (5-4-3, 3-1-2 MAC) on Sunday for its sixth conference match of the season. The Falcons set the tone early, possessing the ball through their defense until an opportunity arose to attack the Bobcats' goal. That opportunity would come just four minutes into the game, when Kennedy White sent a ball through the Bobcats' defense as freshman Brynn Gardner, the Falcons' assist leader was making her run towards goal.

BOWLING GREEN, OH ・ 2 HOURS AGO