Best Halloween Movies on Disney+
October may be marked with candy and costumes as kids prepare for a night of trick-or-treating, but for Halloween lovers, it also means the start of Halloween movie bingeing. Colder temperatures and longer nights make for perfect movie bingeing, and with its family-focused content, Disney+ makes for the perfect place for month-long spooky scares that the entire family can enjoy.
'House of the Dragon' Rotten Tomatoes Rating: Where It Currently Stands
House of the Dragon had a strong start with critics and fans, and it only seems to be getting stronger. At the time of this writing just before the premiere of Episode 8, the show has has an 86 percent positive score among critics on Rotten Tomatoes, and an 83 percent positive score among fans. With a few more weeks to go it seems all but certain that Season 1 will end on a high note.
Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (October 10)
October is in full swing, and so is Netflix's list of incoming titles for the month. Heading into the second full week of October — and of spooky season — the streaming giant is set to make a splash, with a total of 24 new titles set to be added, and nearly all of them are Netflix original series and films.
SyFy's 'Reginald the Vampire' Cast Reveals How They Would Handle a Blood-Sucking BFF
SyFy's new horror-comedy series Reginald the Vampire asks the question: What would happen if a regular person suddenly became a vampire? The show features Spider-Man: No Way Home actor Jacob Batalon as the lead character, Reginald, who finds himself in need of support from his friends — and frienemies — when he is turned into a blood-sucking creature of the night. Starring as Reginald's friends are Em Haine as Sarah Kinney — Reginald's crush — and Marguerite Hanna as their slushie shop co-worker Ashley. There is also Aren Buchholz as the shop manager, Todd, who seems intent on making Reginald's life harder than it has to be.
'Big Shot' Star John Stamos on How Show Is Tied to Bob Saget (Exclusive)
Big Shot Season 2 will begin streaming on Disney+ on Wednesday, and the story is very close to John Stamos, the series star. The new season will focus on the legacy of Coach Marvyn Korn (Stamos), and it's something Stamos pitched after the death of his former Full House and Fuller House castmate Bob Saget. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Stamos talked about how much Saget impacted Big Shot.
Marvel Halts Production on New Movie Amid Behind-the-Scenes Troubles
Marvel Studios will need more time to bring vampire hunter Blade back to the screen. Two weeks after director Bassim Tariq left Blade, Marvel is reportedly putting the project on hold while the studio searches for a replacement. The film will star Mahershala Ali as the title character, previously played by Wesley Snipes in the 1998 Blade movie.
Jessica Simpson's Memoir Adapted Into a TV Show, 'Full House' Favorite to Star
Jessica Simpson's memoir, Open Book, is being turned into a TV show of the same name. Variety reported that Amazon Freevee has ordered a half-hour scripted pilot based on the memoir, which was published in early 2020. The publication also reported that the main roles have already been cast, with Full House star John Stamos set to appear in the show.
Angela Lansbury Dead: 'Murder, She Wrote' Legend Was 96
Dame Angela Lansbury died on Tuesday morning, her family announced. She was 96 and would have marked her 97th birthday on Oct. 16. Lansbury was one of the last surviving leading stars of the Golden Age of Hollywood, earning her first Oscar nomination in 1945. She was also known to younger generations as the voice of Mrs. Potts in Disney's Beauty and the Beast, while television viewers loved her as Jessica Fletcher on Murder, She Wrote.
