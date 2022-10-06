SyFy's new horror-comedy series Reginald the Vampire asks the question: What would happen if a regular person suddenly became a vampire? The show features Spider-Man: No Way Home actor Jacob Batalon as the lead character, Reginald, who finds himself in need of support from his friends — and frienemies — when he is turned into a blood-sucking creature of the night. Starring as Reginald's friends are Em Haine as Sarah Kinney — Reginald's crush — and Marguerite Hanna as their slushie shop co-worker Ashley. There is also Aren Buchholz as the shop manager, Todd, who seems intent on making Reginald's life harder than it has to be.

TV SERIES ・ 4 HOURS AGO