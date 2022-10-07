Read full article on original website
A&M falls short against Alabama 24-20
Editor’s note: These are the immediate stats for A&M’s game against Alabama. A full recap will follow after the post-game press conference and will be linked here when available. Texas A&M football traveled to Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Oct. 8 to face Alabama for its third conference game of...
A&M falls to Mississippi State in 3 at home
Texas A&M volleyball returned back home to Reed Arena for a pair of matches against Mississippi State, beginning Friday, Oct. 7, at 6 p.m. Game 1 ended in a loss for A&M after a tight matchup and powerful play from both teams. The Aggies headed into this match in hopes...
Attempted arson on West Campus
Editor's Note: At time of publication, no conviction has been made, and updates will be published as available. Texas A&M student in custody after attempting arson at Annenberg Presidential Conference Center and setting fire to a car. At 3:25 a.m. Oct. 8, A&M police responded to a 911 call at...
