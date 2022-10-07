Read full article on original website
NSW, Australia, 9th October 2022, ZEXPRWIRE, Looking for a career in the medical field that is both exciting and lucrative, becoming a cosmetic nurse injector may be the perfect choice for you. Juv’ae, a leading provider of aesthetic education, offers an intensive training program that will teach you everything you need to know about this growing industry. With their help, you can achieve your goals and start making a difference in people’s lives. But what does it take to become a cosmetic nurse injector? Juv’ae has all the answers.
Gun injuries to kids rose during pandemic
HealthDay News — Firearm sales in the United States broke records at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, researchers have found that firearm injuries to children also increased during the pandemic's first two years compared to the preceding year. “We experienced an increase in pediatric firearm-related injuries in spite of a decrease in total pediatric emergency department visits during the COVID-19 pandemic," said senior author Dr. Irma Ugalde. She...
