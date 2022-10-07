ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearborn, MI

1 killed at Michigan hotel; suspect surrenders after 7-hour standoff

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MbWAI_0iPOz6yq00

DEARBORN, Mich. — One man was killed when a gunman opened fire at a Michigan hotel on Thursday, and the suspect surrendered to police after a seven-hour standoff, authorities said.

A 55-year-old clerk at the Hampton Inn in Dearborn was fatally shot, the Detroit Free Press reported.

Law enforcement agencies, including the Dearborn Police Department, Michigan State Police and ATF agents descended upon the downtown hotel after reports of a shooting, according to the newspaper.

The alleged shooter surrendered to police at about 8:30 p.m. EDT, WXYZ-TV reported.

Dearborn police Chief Issa Shahin said the 38-year-old man got into an argument around 1:09 p.m. EDT Thursday, WDIV-TV reported.

“It was a confrontation over the bill,” Shahin said during a news conference. “I don’t know if they were preparing to evict him for noise or a disturbance, but that’s what originated the problem. He was upset about asking for a refund.”

Shahin said the alleged shooter was armed with a rifle and shot the clerk on the third floor of the hotel, WDIV reported. The victim, from Riverview, was taken to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries, according to the television station.

Police have not identified either man.

The clerk was “just trying to do his job,” Shahin told reporters.

Shahin told reporters that the alleged gunman “had a history of mental illness and drug abuse,” WJBK-TV reported.

“I’ve been a chief now for about nine months and far too often we’re running into situations where people suffer from mental illness that are armed with firearms and the outcomes are often tragic,” Shahin said during the news conference. “There is a broader issue here than what is just happening in the city of Dearborn. The combination of mental illness and access to firearms.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit News

Detroit man charged with murder in fatal shooting of Dearborn hotel worker

A Detroit man was charged with murder Sunday in the shooting death of a Dearborn hotel employee. Reichard Lee Williams-Lewis, 37, was arraigned on charges including premeditated first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder and felonious assault Sunday by Judge Gene Hunt in Dearborn's 19th District Court. Police took Williams-Lewis...
DEARBORN, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Riverview, MI
City
Detroit, MI
City
Dearborn, MI
Dearborn, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Detroit News

Off-duty Detroit police officer injured in early Monday shooting

An off-duty Detroit police officer was wounded early Monday morning after suspects fired shots at the vehicle he and a woman were in, officials said. The shooting happened at about 4 a.m. in the 19400 block of Fielding Street near Evergreen and Seven Mile on the city's west side, police said.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Pilot gun buyback program launches this month

Details are set for firearm buybacks by seven county law enforcement agencies at four locations on Oct. 22. People turning in firearms will get generic Visa-type gift cards worth $100 for handguns; $200 for long guns; and $300 for assault rifles. People turning in guns will be asked for identifying information at the time of the buyback.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Michigan State Police#Violent Crime#The Hampton Inn#The Detroit Free Press#Wxyz Tv#Wdiv Tv
CBS Detroit

Detroit attorney helped convince active shooter to surrender in Dearborn

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - It was a seven-hour long standoff that left one man dead and another in handcuffs. Dearborn police say a 38-year-old man from Riverview is in custody after shooting and killing a 55-year-old Hampton Inn hotel clerk on Thursday. Police say it all began with a "billing dispute" between the gunman and hotel staff. Despite dozens of local, state and federal police, as well as the family members called to the scene to assist, it was Detroit attorney Gabi Silver who the gunman wanted to talk to. "I was taking my dog to the vet, I arrived at the...
DEARBORN, MI
The Flint Journal

Border agents, Michigan police stop armed suspect from abducting infant

DETROIT – U.S. Border Patrol agents and officers from multiple police departments worked together to stop an infant abduction this week. The ordeal began at approximately 10 a.m. on Wednesday when agents from the Gibraltar station learned that officers from the Flat Rock Police Department were pursuing a suspect who had allegedly abducted a child while armed with a handgun.
FLAT ROCK, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox2detroit.com

Michigan man ignores $100,000 lottery call • Detroit rapper's song about trashed car • Jellyfish in Brighton

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Washtenaw County man ignores an unrecognized call from Michigan Lottery that he'd won $100,000 from a second chance game, a Detroit rapper's newest song calls out his insurance company and a Livonia collision shop when his car was damaged even more at the business, and jellyfish were spotted by a FOX 2 Photo Journalist floating on the surface of Spring Mill Pond near Brighton: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
BRIGHTON, MI
WTOL 11

Man shot overnight in west Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was shot overnight in west Toledo. He has been transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. Toledo police said the shooting happened around midnight at Orchard Farms Apartments in the 4300 block of West Alexis Road. Police are investigating the incident. If you have...
TOLEDO, OH
CBS Detroit

FedEx employee arrested after stealing $96K in merchandise from Eastpointe Footlocker store

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A FedEx driver has been arrested after stealing merchandise that was supposed to be delivered to a Footlocker store in Eastpointe, according to the Eastpointe Police Department.Morris Jones, 40, was arraigned in the 38th District Court on charges of embezzlement and receiving and concealing stolen property.On Oct. 3 at about 4:30 p.m., officers responded to the reported embezzlement and spoke with a Footlocker Regional Loss Prevention agent and a FedEx Security Specialist who discovered that the driver was taking merchandise home with him, instead of delivering it. They identified the driver as Jones.Jones had been stealing the property for some time, and he stole over $96,000 in merchandise.A search warrant was executed at Jones' home in the 23000 block of Courtland and police located merchandise that was logged to be at Footlocker property.The investigation is ongoing.Jones was arrested at the scene and police requested a warrant on a female accomplice. He was given a $25,000 personal bond and he must wear a GPS tether. 
EASTPOINTE, MI
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
13K+
Followers
26K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy