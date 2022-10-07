Read full article on original website
Natchitoches Times
Natchitoches Central and the Bearcats brawl
The Natchitoches Central Chiefs Volleyball team traveled to Ruston High School to compete in a district match Tuesday, Sept. 27. The Ruston Bearcats have long been a rival of the Chiefs; the student section was packed with Ruston fans anticipating an exciting game. The Chiefs prepared for this game weeks in advance, watching film, taking notes and perfecting their play. Ruston is the most challenging opponent in the Lady Chief’s district this season, so neither team was willing to give up the District Champion title without a fight.
Ruston defeats Alexandria thanks to run game, interceptions
By LaMar Gafford Photo of Ruston coach Jerrod Baugh ALEXANDRIA - All season long, Ruston hoped to make a run to unseat West Monroe atop District 2-5A as the outright champion. After Friday, the Bearcats are 20 percent away from their quest after defeating Alexandria Senior ...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Lakeview pushed Winnfield early, but Tigers pull away in second half to start district
CAMPTI – The big play can be a game changer. It normally turns the tide when two high school football teams meet head on via the gridiron. Coming out of the locker room after the first two hard-fought quarters, Lakeview trailed Winnfield by just seven in the District 3-2A.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Panthers fall at Richwood
MONROE — Lincoln Preparatory School head coach Glen Hall went into Friday night’s game at Richwood looking for his team to put forth a full 48 minutes of play and to finish strong. Instead, the Panthers never got started as the Rams raced to a 48-0 win over...
KNOE TV8
ULM falls to Coastal Carolina in Homecoming game
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Warhawks hosted unbeaten Coastal Carolina for their Homecoming game. The Chanticleers are 27-3 in their last 30 games, including a 59-6 victory against ULM last season. The Warhawks held the Chants scoreless in the second half, but they could not complete the comeback. ULM loses its Homecoming game, 28-21.
KNOE TV8
Carroll and Wossman go to Triple OT, Ruston wins 5th straight against Ash, West Monroe rolls over Pineville
MONROE, La. (KNOE) -The Carroll and Wossman rivalry has been renewed, in a nail biter, the Bulldogs remain undefeated and squeak by the Wildcats, 26 to 18. Ruston has proved themselves to be one of the best teams in the state and they showcase it once again with a dominate 48 to 23 win over Ash. West Monroe had a week off but were back in action against Pineville, they didn’t miss a step and win 54 to nothing.
KNOE TV8
Ouachita, Neville and Sterlington win big in Homecoming games; D’Arbonne Woods completes comeback win over Lakeside
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita defeated West Ouachita 69-7 to improve to 10-0 all-time against the Chiefs. Neville shut out Peabody, 53-0. Sterlington secured a Homecoming win over Bastrop, 42-0. D’Arbonne Woods improved to 5-1 with a comeback 45-22 victory against Lakeside.
CBS Sports
Watch Louisiana Tech vs. UTEP: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
After two games on the road, the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs are heading back home. Their week off comes to an end as they meet up with the UTEP Miners at 7 p.m. ET at Joe Aillet Stadium Saturday. The matchup is expected to be a close one, with Louisiana Tech going off at just a 2.5-point favorite.
KNOE TV8
Oak Grove loses second straight game to Haynesville, Franklin Parish breezes by Grant, Union runs over North Webster, Richwood shuts out Lincoln Prep
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Oak Grove loses second straight game as Haynesville beats the Tigers 28 to 21. Franklin Parish gets back in the win column, beating Grant, 42-20. Union runs over North Webster, 55 to 17. Richwood has a happy Homecoming as they shut out Lincoln Prep, 48-0.
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County marriages through Friday, October 7, 2022
Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in October 2022 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first. Zon Allen Lout, 20, of McNeil and Raegan Alexis Nix, 20, of McNeil, October 7. Derek Randall Haynes, 35,...
KNOE TV8
2022 Ark-La-Miss Fair draws in crowd during final weekend
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The 2022 Ark-La-Miss Fair is drawing in a crowd during its final weekend at the Monroe Civic Center. The Ark-La-Miss Fair opened up to the community on Sept. 30, 2022. This is the first time the fair has returned since COVID-19. The last fair took place in 2019.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Arrest made in Ruston shooting
A Ruston man was booked for attempted second degree murder last Monday after he turned himself in to authorities. Joe Nathan Cahee, 21, of Derby Drive, Ruston, was arrested on a warrant Monday morning following investigation of a disturbance in which a man was shot. Cahee was allegedly involved in...
KTVE/KARD announces Chelsea Monae Williams as News Director
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 6, 2022, KTVE/KARD announced Chelsea Monae Williams as the station’s new News Director. We are excited and proud to announce Chelsea as our new News Director. She has been a mainstay for our station and has earned this position through her hard work and leadership. It is rewarding to […]
ROAD CLOSURE: US 165 south in Morehouse Parish to experience shoulder closure
MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 10, 2022, US 165 south in Morehouse Parish, La. will experience shoulder closure south of Bonita, La. between the intersection of Bonne Idee Road and Thomas Road. The closure is due to installing concrete barriers and attenuators next to US 165 south to accommodate construction occurring next […]
MISSING PERSON: Monroe man found safe by deputies
UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — According to officials, Justin Brown has been found safe. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 43-year-old Justin Brown who was last seen at his residence on Selman Drive in Monroe, La. on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. According to officials, Brown is described as a Black male […]
KTBS
Webster Parish jury finds Ark. man guilty in shooting death of Springhill man
MINDEN, La. -- It took a Webster Parish jury of six men and six women barely an hour to return a guilty verdict in the murder trial of an Arkansas man who killed a Springhill man two years ago. Logan Smith, 23, was charged with the June 19, 2020 shooting...
Monroe Fire to temporarily close its station on Betin/Breard Street
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 10, 2022, the Monroe Fire Department announced the temporary closure of its Betin/Breard Street fire station. According to officials, work is currently being done on the HVAC units inside the station and a mechanical closet. The closure will last for approximately one week and normal operations should resume […]
fgazette.com
FARMERVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT ARRESTS
The Farmerville Police Department and Chief Bim Coulberston report the following. arrests: Robert Anderson, Jr., 47 years of age, Downsville, La. arrested on 8-2-22 for Simple Assault and Disturbing the Peace. Kacee Wyatt, 43 years of age, Downsville, La. arrested on 8-2-22 for Felony Theft. Destranie Stringfellow, 26 years of age, Farmerville, La. arrested on 8-6-22 for FTA-2 Headlamps Required.
fgazette.com
New book, Bayou D’Arbonne Swamp, a must read
I just finished reading an outstanding book, Bayou D’Arbonne Swamp written by retired wildlife biologist, Kelby Ouchley, and it got me thinking about the swamps and woods I grew up around in rural Natchitoches Parish. The “swamp” that stands out most in my memory couldn’t really qualify as a...
KTBS
Cotton Valley gas explosion survivor released from hospital
SHREVEPORT, La. - Reagan Hardaway waved goodbye as he left a Shreveport rehabilitation facility on Friday, Oct. 7. Hardaway was one of three men severely injured in a gas explosion in Cotton Valley in May of 2022. It happened at the company's propane truck loading facility off Old Highway 7...
