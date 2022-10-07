ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruston, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Natchitoches Times

Natchitoches Central and the Bearcats brawl

The Natchitoches Central Chiefs Volleyball team traveled to Ruston High School to compete in a district match Tuesday, Sept. 27. The Ruston Bearcats have long been a rival of the Chiefs; the student section was packed with Ruston fans anticipating an exciting game. The Chiefs prepared for this game weeks in advance, watching film, taking notes and perfecting their play. Ruston is the most challenging opponent in the Lady Chief’s district this season, so neither team was willing to give up the District Champion title without a fight.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Panthers fall at Richwood

MONROE — Lincoln Preparatory School head coach Glen Hall went into Friday night’s game at Richwood looking for his team to put forth a full 48 minutes of play and to finish strong. Instead, the Panthers never got started as the Rams raced to a 48-0 win over...
RICHWOOD, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Football
City
Ruston, LA
Ruston, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
Ruston, LA
Football
City
Alexandria, LA
KNOE TV8

ULM falls to Coastal Carolina in Homecoming game

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Warhawks hosted unbeaten Coastal Carolina for their Homecoming game. The Chanticleers are 27-3 in their last 30 games, including a 59-6 victory against ULM last season. The Warhawks held the Chants scoreless in the second half, but they could not complete the comeback. ULM loses its Homecoming game, 28-21.
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Carroll and Wossman go to Triple OT, Ruston wins 5th straight against Ash, West Monroe rolls over Pineville

MONROE, La. (KNOE) -The Carroll and Wossman rivalry has been renewed, in a nail biter, the Bulldogs remain undefeated and squeak by the Wildcats, 26 to 18. Ruston has proved themselves to be one of the best teams in the state and they showcase it once again with a dominate 48 to 23 win over Ash. West Monroe had a week off but were back in action against Pineville, they didn’t miss a step and win 54 to nothing.
MONROE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ash#Points Per Game#Medexpress#The 5th Quarter#A Better Way#American Football
magnoliareporter.com

Columbia County marriages through Friday, October 7, 2022

Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in October 2022 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first. Zon Allen Lout, 20, of McNeil and Raegan Alexis Nix, 20, of McNeil, October 7. Derek Randall Haynes, 35,...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
KNOE TV8

2022 Ark-La-Miss Fair draws in crowd during final weekend

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The 2022 Ark-La-Miss Fair is drawing in a crowd during its final weekend at the Monroe Civic Center. The Ark-La-Miss Fair opened up to the community on Sept. 30, 2022. This is the first time the fair has returned since COVID-19. The last fair took place in 2019.
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Arrest made in Ruston shooting

A Ruston man was booked for attempted second degree murder last Monday after he turned himself in to authorities. Joe Nathan Cahee, 21, of Derby Drive, Ruston, was arrested on a warrant Monday morning following investigation of a disturbance in which a man was shot. Cahee was allegedly involved in...
RUSTON, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
MyArkLaMiss

KTVE/KARD announces Chelsea Monae Williams as News Director

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 6, 2022, KTVE/KARD announced Chelsea Monae Williams as the station’s new News Director.   We are excited and proud to announce Chelsea as our new News Director. She has been a mainstay for our station and has earned this position through her hard work and leadership. It is rewarding to […]
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MISSING PERSON: Monroe man found safe by deputies

UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — According to officials, Justin Brown has been found safe. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 43-year-old Justin Brown who was last seen at his residence on Selman Drive in Monroe, La. on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. According to officials, Brown is described as a Black male […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe Fire to temporarily close its station on Betin/Breard Street

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 10, 2022, the Monroe Fire Department announced the temporary closure of its Betin/Breard Street fire station. According to officials, work is currently being done on the HVAC units inside the station and a mechanical closet. The closure will last for approximately one week and normal operations should resume […]
MONROE, LA
fgazette.com

FARMERVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT ARRESTS

The Farmerville Police Department and Chief Bim Coulberston report the following. arrests: Robert Anderson, Jr., 47 years of age, Downsville, La. arrested on 8-2-22 for Simple Assault and Disturbing the Peace. Kacee Wyatt, 43 years of age, Downsville, La. arrested on 8-2-22 for Felony Theft. Destranie Stringfellow, 26 years of age, Farmerville, La. arrested on 8-6-22 for FTA-2 Headlamps Required.
FARMERVILLE, LA
fgazette.com

New book, Bayou D’Arbonne Swamp, a must read

I just finished reading an outstanding book, Bayou D’Arbonne Swamp written by retired wildlife biologist, Kelby Ouchley, and it got me thinking about the swamps and woods I grew up around in rural Natchitoches Parish. The “swamp” that stands out most in my memory couldn’t really qualify as a...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
KTBS

Cotton Valley gas explosion survivor released from hospital

SHREVEPORT, La. - Reagan Hardaway waved goodbye as he left a Shreveport rehabilitation facility on Friday, Oct. 7. Hardaway was one of three men severely injured in a gas explosion in Cotton Valley in May of 2022. It happened at the company's propane truck loading facility off Old Highway 7...
COTTON VALLEY, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy