College Station, TX

KBTX.com

Aggies’ young receiving core showed growth at Alabama

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M football’s 24-20 loss to then-top-ranked Alabama was quarterback Haynes King’s first start against an SEC opponent. King’s 253 passing yards were the most by the Aggies since the season opener against Sam Houston. A lot of the young Aggies had...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
KBTX.com

Aggies Grind Out Win at Ole Miss with 87th Minute Goal

OXFORD, Mississippi - Maile Hayes punched home a game-winner with 3:20 left in the match to send the Texas A&M Aggies to a 2-1 victory over the No. 20 Ole Miss Rebels on Sunday afternoon at Ole Miss Soccer Stadium. After Ole Miss converted on a penalty kick to tie...
OXFORD, MS
KBTX.com

Kick Time Announced for South Carolina Game

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- The Texas A&M football game at South Carolina on Saturday, Oct. 22 is set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network, announced Monday by the Southeastern Conference. A&M has claimed all seven previous matchups with South Carolina, as the two teams have met only as...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

A&M drops heartbreaker to top ranked Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Jalen Milroe threw for three touchdowns in his first start and No. 1 Alabama made a final goal-line stand to escape with a 24-20 victory over Texas A&M on Saturday night in a battle of backup quarterbacks. Playing without injured Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young, the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
KBTX.com

Aggies Drop Opening Match Against Mississippi State

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M volleyball team dropped the opening fixture of the two-game matchup versus Mississippi State, 3-0, on Friday night at Reed Arena. Leading the way for the Aggies (10-7, 2-4 SEC) was Logan Lednicky, the freshman finished the game registering 22 kills and nine...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Texas A&M finishes second at SMU Classic

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team placed second out of six teams with 306 points at the SMU Classic on Saturday afternoon. The Aggie relays highlighted the final day as both the 200 medley and 200 free teams recorded top finishes. “We were...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Aggies begin competition at SMU Classic

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team began competition at the SMU Classic on Friday night. The Aggies currently sit in fourth with a score of 129.5, while the University of Texas leads the event with 160 points through day one. “As expected, this...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

New Waverly rallies in the second half to upend Anderson Shiro 35-12

ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - The Anderson-Shiro Owls were unable to bounce back from last week’s district loss to Newton suffering a 35-12 loss to New Waverly Friday night at Owl Stadium. Anderson-Shiro (5-3, 1-2) trailed early, but was able to grab the halftime lead 6-3 thanks to a 4th...
ANDERSON, TX
#Lsu#College Soccer#Sec#The Texas A M Aggies#Lsu Tigers#Texas A M#The Maroon White
KBTX.com

St. Joseph wins big against Galveston O’Connell 59-6

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After the Eagles couldn’t play their last game because their opponent forfeited, they were ready to take the field again against the Galveston O’Connell Buccaneers. Marc Mishler did damage in the air and on the ground passing and rushing for a touchdown in the...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Caldwell Hornets fall to Gonzales Apaches

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - It was homecoming Friday night for the Caldwell Hornets seeking it’s first win of the season against the Gonzales Apaches. Gonzales wasted little time putting points on the board. Gonzales’ Jarren Johnson handed the ball off to David Clack III for the first touchdown of the game just minutes into the first quarter.
CALDWELL, TX
KBTX.com

First Beyond Basketball Meeting Set for Wednesday

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M head women’s basketball head coach will hold her inaugural Beyond Basketball meeting in Aggieland Wednesday Oct. 12 at 8 a.m. in the third-floor ballroom of Reed Arena. Taylor created Beyond Basketball in 2015 with the mission to educate, support and connect women...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Huntsville picks up their second district win over Rudder

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder Rangers had opened up district play at home against Huntsville. Last year the Rangers beat the Hornets in OT en route to their first playoff appearance in school history. The Hornets struck first with a 69 yard touchdown run from Braylon Phelps. Rudder got...
HUNTSVILLE, TX
KBTX.com

Add some flair to your home and garden this fall

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The weather is finally cooling down and for many, that means it’s time to start re-potting and re-planting in your garden. Frazier’s Ornamental Concrete has planters in every size, shape, and color imaginable. From hand-painted flowers and bullfrogs to planters big enough to hold a tree, they’ve got you covered this fall.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Texas Leadership Summit host inaugural event at Brenham High School

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) -A new initiative to grow and prepare leaders has been created in Brenham. The Texas Leadership Summit has been created to help people become leaders and encourage them to stand for their faith and build for the future. “They can be equipped, they can learn how to...
BRENHAM, TX
KBTX.com

Free Music Friday: Reagan Quinn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Local bluegrass artist Regan Quinn joined First News at Four for Free Music Friday on Oct. 7. She performed her single “Like the Wind” which has gotten radio play Texas stations including Maverick 100.9. Some of her upcoming performances this month in College Station...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Texas A&M student arrested after vandalism at Bush Library

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Police say the Texas A&M student accused of arson and burglary at the George Bush Presidential Library complex early Saturday morning admitted to consuming sleep medication and whiskey prior to the vandalism but it’s still unclear why the site was targeted. Kobe Hunter Mcadoo,...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Hurricane Julia to make landfall in Nicaragua Saturday night

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Hurricane Center has reported that Hurricane Hunter aircraft measured that Julia has strengthened into a category one Hurricane before making landfall in Nicaragua Saturday night. Hurricane Hunters reported a maximum sustained wind speed of 75 mph. A hurricane warning is in place for Nicaragua...
BRYAN, TX

