KBTX.com
Aggies’ young receiving core showed growth at Alabama
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M football’s 24-20 loss to then-top-ranked Alabama was quarterback Haynes King’s first start against an SEC opponent. King’s 253 passing yards were the most by the Aggies since the season opener against Sam Houston. A lot of the young Aggies had...
KBTX.com
Aggies Grind Out Win at Ole Miss with 87th Minute Goal
OXFORD, Mississippi - Maile Hayes punched home a game-winner with 3:20 left in the match to send the Texas A&M Aggies to a 2-1 victory over the No. 20 Ole Miss Rebels on Sunday afternoon at Ole Miss Soccer Stadium. After Ole Miss converted on a penalty kick to tie...
KBTX.com
Kick Time Announced for South Carolina Game
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- The Texas A&M football game at South Carolina on Saturday, Oct. 22 is set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network, announced Monday by the Southeastern Conference. A&M has claimed all seven previous matchups with South Carolina, as the two teams have met only as...
KBTX.com
A&M drops heartbreaker to top ranked Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Jalen Milroe threw for three touchdowns in his first start and No. 1 Alabama made a final goal-line stand to escape with a 24-20 victory over Texas A&M on Saturday night in a battle of backup quarterbacks. Playing without injured Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young, the...
KBTX.com
Aggies Drop Opening Match Against Mississippi State
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M volleyball team dropped the opening fixture of the two-game matchup versus Mississippi State, 3-0, on Friday night at Reed Arena. Leading the way for the Aggies (10-7, 2-4 SEC) was Logan Lednicky, the freshman finished the game registering 22 kills and nine...
KBTX.com
Texas A&M finishes second at SMU Classic
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team placed second out of six teams with 306 points at the SMU Classic on Saturday afternoon. The Aggie relays highlighted the final day as both the 200 medley and 200 free teams recorded top finishes. “We were...
KBTX.com
Aggies begin competition at SMU Classic
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team began competition at the SMU Classic on Friday night. The Aggies currently sit in fourth with a score of 129.5, while the University of Texas leads the event with 160 points through day one. “As expected, this...
KBTX.com
New Waverly rallies in the second half to upend Anderson Shiro 35-12
ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - The Anderson-Shiro Owls were unable to bounce back from last week’s district loss to Newton suffering a 35-12 loss to New Waverly Friday night at Owl Stadium. Anderson-Shiro (5-3, 1-2) trailed early, but was able to grab the halftime lead 6-3 thanks to a 4th...
KBTX.com
St. Joseph wins big against Galveston O’Connell 59-6
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After the Eagles couldn’t play their last game because their opponent forfeited, they were ready to take the field again against the Galveston O’Connell Buccaneers. Marc Mishler did damage in the air and on the ground passing and rushing for a touchdown in the...
KBTX.com
Caldwell Hornets fall to Gonzales Apaches
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - It was homecoming Friday night for the Caldwell Hornets seeking it’s first win of the season against the Gonzales Apaches. Gonzales wasted little time putting points on the board. Gonzales’ Jarren Johnson handed the ball off to David Clack III for the first touchdown of the game just minutes into the first quarter.
KBTX.com
First Beyond Basketball Meeting Set for Wednesday
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M head women’s basketball head coach will hold her inaugural Beyond Basketball meeting in Aggieland Wednesday Oct. 12 at 8 a.m. in the third-floor ballroom of Reed Arena. Taylor created Beyond Basketball in 2015 with the mission to educate, support and connect women...
KBTX.com
Somerville takes down Snook in the battle of the ‘Baker Highway Bowl’
SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - It was rivalry week and homecoming in Somerville as the Yeguas hosted the Snook Bluejays under the bright lights for week seven of Friday Football Fever. Somerville took an early lead. With under three minutes left in the first quarter Somerville quarterback Ian Teague lobed a...
KBTX.com
Huntsville picks up their second district win over Rudder
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder Rangers had opened up district play at home against Huntsville. Last year the Rangers beat the Hornets in OT en route to their first playoff appearance in school history. The Hornets struck first with a 69 yard touchdown run from Braylon Phelps. Rudder got...
KBTX.com
Add some flair to your home and garden this fall
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The weather is finally cooling down and for many, that means it’s time to start re-potting and re-planting in your garden. Frazier’s Ornamental Concrete has planters in every size, shape, and color imaginable. From hand-painted flowers and bullfrogs to planters big enough to hold a tree, they’ve got you covered this fall.
KBTX.com
Texas Leadership Summit host inaugural event at Brenham High School
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) -A new initiative to grow and prepare leaders has been created in Brenham. The Texas Leadership Summit has been created to help people become leaders and encourage them to stand for their faith and build for the future. “They can be equipped, they can learn how to...
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: Ferret received lifesaving pacemaker at Texas A&M
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s not every day that veterinarians at the Texas A&M Small Animal Teaching Hospital (SATH) get to sew a pacemaker onto a beating heart roughly the size of a grape!. But when Hypnos, a 5-year-old ferret, arrived at the SATH with a very slow heart...
KBTX.com
Free Music Friday: Reagan Quinn
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Local bluegrass artist Regan Quinn joined First News at Four for Free Music Friday on Oct. 7. She performed her single “Like the Wind” which has gotten radio play Texas stations including Maverick 100.9. Some of her upcoming performances this month in College Station...
KBTX.com
Texas A&M student arrested after vandalism at Bush Library
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Police say the Texas A&M student accused of arson and burglary at the George Bush Presidential Library complex early Saturday morning admitted to consuming sleep medication and whiskey prior to the vandalism but it’s still unclear why the site was targeted. Kobe Hunter Mcadoo,...
KBTX.com
Dash for Down Syndrome celebration hosted at Wolf Pen Creek Park
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Sunday was the Dash for Down Syndrome event at Wolf Pen Creek Park in College Station. The annual fundraiser is hosted by the Down Syndrome Association of Brazos Valley and there was a great turnout for families who enjoyed music, games, and the walk. “We...
KBTX.com
Hurricane Julia to make landfall in Nicaragua Saturday night
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Hurricane Center has reported that Hurricane Hunter aircraft measured that Julia has strengthened into a category one Hurricane before making landfall in Nicaragua Saturday night. Hurricane Hunters reported a maximum sustained wind speed of 75 mph. A hurricane warning is in place for Nicaragua...
