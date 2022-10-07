Read full article on original website
Woonsocket Call
Kayne Partners Named to Inc.’s 2022 List of Founder-Friendly Investors
Annual roundup highlights the private equity and venture capital firms with the best track records of success backing entrepreneurs. Kayne Partners (“KPF”) is pleased to announce their recognition in being named to Inc.’s fourth annual Founder-Friendly Investors list, honoring the private equity and venture capital firms with the best track records of success backing entrepreneurs.
Trex Capital Asia is Revolutionizing Fast Finance Again with Leased SBLC’s and Representative Pay
Based in Hong Kong, Trex Capital Asia has made a name for itself in private equity and venture capital. Our the past couple of years, due to Covid lockdowns the company has made a pivot to world wide project financing. The company unveiled a product earlier this year called the...
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MIRM) today announced that on October 10, 2022, the Compensation Committee of Mirum’s Board of Directors granted inducement awards consisting of non-qualified stock options to purchase 52,650 shares of common stock and 26,400 restricted stock units (“RSUs”) to nine new employees under Mirum’s 2020 Inducement Plan. The Compensation Committee of Mirum’s Board of Directors approved the awards as an inducement material to the new employees’ employment in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).
London Bad/Subprime Credit Loan Expert – Home Improvement Remortgaging Launched
Polar Mortgages, a UK-based firm that provides professional mortgaging advice, has launched an updated range of services: low-interest refinancing solutions for subprime borrowers. London,United Kingdom - October 10, 2022 /PressCable/ — With the latest announcement, the company offers flexible and affordable remortgaging solutions for home improvement loans. Polar Mortgages provides...
Packing Service Inc. Explains How Crates And Pallets Benefit The Environment
Packing Service Inc., the best Shipping Company in the business, has offered crucial information on how crates and pallets benefit the environment. Since being established in 2003, Packing Service Inc. has raised the bar for packing and shipping services in the country with its attention to detail and strong customer support. In fact, the company, which has been a member of the Better Business Bureau since 2007 is today considered the leader in on-site packing and shipping services nationwide. It has achieved a brilliant 97% customer satisfaction rate, which speaks volumes about the quality of its services.
