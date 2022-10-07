Read full article on original website
Level 3 Predatory Offender Moving to Grand Rapids Area
A convicted Level 3 sex offender is being released from prison next week and will be living in the Grand Rapids area. 41-year-old Ryan Dorry will be moving to the vicinity of Wendigo Road and Danson Road in rural Grand Rapids on Monday, Oct. 10. According to a fact sheet...
12-Year-Old Boy Seriously Injured in Hunting Accident Near Motley
A juvenile boy was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a hunting accident over the weekend near Motley. According to a release from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 9 at about 8:19 a.m., they received a reported of a hunting accident in Moose Lake Township. The 12-year-old victim was reportedly hunting squirrels with his uncle, a 47-year-old man from St. Paul, when his uncle accidentally shot him.
