A juvenile boy was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a hunting accident over the weekend near Motley. According to a release from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 9 at about 8:19 a.m., they received a reported of a hunting accident in Moose Lake Township. The 12-year-old victim was reportedly hunting squirrels with his uncle, a 47-year-old man from St. Paul, when his uncle accidentally shot him.

MOTLEY, MN ・ 4 HOURS AGO