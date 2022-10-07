Read full article on original website
wtaw.com
Bryan’s Police Chief Says A Mayoral Candidate’s Campaign Ad That The Department Is Being Defunded Is Not True
Bryan’s police chief says a radio advertisement from a mayoral candidate that BPD has been defunded is wrong. Eric Buske, who contacted WTAW News after hearing the ad, says he has not been contacted by the candidate about BPD’s budget. The chief, who is in his 13th year,...
Did a Texas Nurse Really Lose Her Job Over ‘Implicit Bias’ Training?
A registered, albeit now unemployed, College Station, Texas nurse recently composed an op-ed piece for the Wall Street Journal about how she was fired for her refusal to participate in "Implicit Bias" training. Laura L. Morgan's rationale for refusing to attend the mandatory training was that the training implied she...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
RESERVE DEPUTY VOLUNTEERS TO PROTECT THE CHILDREN OF GRIMES COUNTY SCHOOL
Grime County Reserve Deputy Michael Donnelly has volunteered to fill one of the School Resource Officer positions. He has been filling in at Navasota High Point Elementary for the past two weeks. Grimes County patrol deputies have helped out as well until we they are able to hire a permanent replacement for that campus.
KBTX.com
Local familiar faces take a dive for charity
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Some familiar faces from Bryan and College Station took a dive for charity Friday night. The group sat in a dunk tank during First Friday in Downtown Bryan, all in the name of charity. The Rotary Club of Aggieland sold “throws” to dunk the group in order to benefit their satellite club.
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do Bryan (TX)
Want to know the best and fun things to do in Bryan, TX?. Byran is a beautiful city nestled in the middle of the Brazos Valley, the county of Brazos County in Texas, United States. The city had a population of eighty-three thousand, nine hundred and eighty after the United...
Was Alabama’s AP Poll Drop Too Far?
A tough home win against the Texas A&M Aggies did Alabama football no favors when it came to the Associated Press poll rankings. The Crimson Tide, previously ranked No. 1, fell two places to No. 3. Alabama (6-0, 3-0 SEC) defeated Texas A&M (3-3, 12- SEC) 24-20 in a game which came down to the last play.
Battalion Texas AM
Rec to offer free classes Oct. 10 thru 16
The Texas A&M Student Recreation Center, otherwise known as the Rec, is currently offering free “try before you buy” classes to any member of the student body. Any and all speciality classes, ranging from pilates to ballet to boxing, are completely free from Oct. 10 to 16. Prices...
KBTX.com
Milam County officials locate wanted person
ROCKDALE, Texas (KBTX) - UPDATE: Milam County officials say they have located Rayford and taken him into custody. Law enforcement in Milam County are looking for a man they say was involved in a possible car jacking Friday in Rockdale. Christian Rayford allegedly ran over a victim and then fled...
KBTX.com
Texas A&M student arrested after vandalism at Bush Library
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Police say the Texas A&M student accused of arson and burglary at the George Bush Presidential Library complex early Saturday morning admitted to consuming sleep medication and whiskey prior to the vandalism but it’s still unclear why the site was targeted. Kobe Hunter Mcadoo,...
wtaw.com
Bryan Police Arrest A Local Man Who Is Awaiting 17 Trials On Six New Charges
A Bryan man awaiting 17 trials in Brazos County courts is arrested on six new charges. 33 year old Maurice Rollo Jr., who was jailed for the 25th time in 15 years, remained held Monday afternoon in lieu of bonds totaling $16,000 dollars. Arrest reports from Bryan police state that...
KBTX.com
New details released about vandalism, fire near George Bush Library & Museum
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Police say the Texas A&M student accused of arson and burglary at the George Bush Presidential Library complex early Saturday morning admitted to consuming sleep medication and whiskey prior to the vandalism but it’s still unclear why he chose to target the site. Kobe...
How lipreading Alabama CB saved Tide on final play to beat Texas A&M
This was one of those backyard football moments. One snap … the last play before going in for dinner. That’s where Terrion Arnold found himself at exactly 10:30 Saturday night, up 24-20, three seconds on the clock with Texas A&M at the 2-yard line. The Alabama cornerback sensed the stakes.
1 woman, 2 men shot in crossfire after off-campus party in Prairie View, police say
Witnesses told police a shooting broke out between two cars in front of the Pine Island Apartments as crowds were leaving from the off-campus party.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama fans crash Texas A&M yell practice
A few Alabama fans crashed Texas A&M yell practice Friday in Birmingham. The yell practice is a Texas A&M tradition that started in 1913. During an away game week, the yell leaders lead the yell practice the night before the game. A few Alabama fans showed up to the latest yell practice.
KBTX.com
Say ‘Howdy’ to these Bryan locations and win yourself a prize
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Destination Bryan is highlighting the very best the city has to offer. This time, it’s with their Howdy Challenge. The Howdy Challenge is a free mobile passport featuring 19 of the top things to do, events to attend and businesses to stop by in Bryan. Examples include BigShots Golf Aggieland, the Brazos Valley Farmers’ Market and the Queen Theatre.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Matt Barrie calls Alabama's performance against Texas A&M 'head scratching'
For the 2nd time this season, Alabama avoided disaster. In early September, the Crimson Tide survived a sloppy effort to win at Texas. And they did the same on Saturday night, holding off Texas A&M, 24-20. The Aggies had a chance to win on the final play of the game...
KBTX.com
Brazos Valley Meals on Wheels program in danger of losing facility
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Meals on Wheels has been a lifeline for Brazos Valley seniors in need of food and nourishment for more than four decades and counting. The nonprofit is now in danger of losing the building that they’ve called home for more than 40 years. Property owners have decided to sell the building, leaving Meals on Wheels scrambling for options and hoping for a miracle.
Battalion Texas AM
3 seconds, 2 yards, 1 dream
An hour outside of the SEC headquarters, Texas A&M traveled to Tuscaloosa, Ala., to take on the daunting task of facing 60 minutes of gridiron football against the top-ranked team in the nation, Alabama, a challenge no stranger to A&M. But this time was different. All week, the signs pointed...
15 Texas BBQ Joints Named Among The Best In The South
Southern Living revealed its "Top 50 Barbecue Joints" list.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Nick Saban discusses Alabama's win over Texas A&M: 'That was not our best football'
Nick Saban and company escaped with the win. It wasn’t pretty, but a W is still a W at the end of the day. The Tide turned the ball over 4 times, were without one of the best quarterbacks in the nation, missed 2 field goals and had its opponent ready to deliver the killshot on the 2-yard line.
