College Station, TX

RESERVE DEPUTY VOLUNTEERS TO PROTECT THE CHILDREN OF GRIMES COUNTY SCHOOL

Grime County Reserve Deputy Michael Donnelly has volunteered to fill one of the School Resource Officer positions. He has been filling in at Navasota High Point Elementary for the past two weeks. Grimes County patrol deputies have helped out as well until we they are able to hire a permanent replacement for that campus.
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
Local familiar faces take a dive for charity

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Some familiar faces from Bryan and College Station took a dive for charity Friday night. The group sat in a dunk tank during First Friday in Downtown Bryan, all in the name of charity. The Rotary Club of Aggieland sold “throws” to dunk the group in order to benefit their satellite club.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
College Station, TX
College Station, TX
College Station, TX
23 Best & Fun Things to Do Bryan (TX)

Want to know the best and fun things to do in Bryan, TX?. Byran is a beautiful city nestled in the middle of the Brazos Valley, the county of Brazos County in Texas, United States. The city had a population of eighty-three thousand, nine hundred and eighty after the United...
BRYAN, TX
Was Alabama’s AP Poll Drop Too Far?

A tough home win against the Texas A&M Aggies did Alabama football no favors when it came to the Associated Press poll rankings. The Crimson Tide, previously ranked No. 1, fell two places to No. 3. Alabama (6-0, 3-0 SEC) defeated Texas A&M (3-3, 12- SEC) 24-20 in a game which came down to the last play.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Rec to offer free classes Oct. 10 thru 16

The Texas A&M Student Recreation Center, otherwise known as the Rec, is currently offering free “try before you buy” classes to any member of the student body. Any and all speciality classes, ranging from pilates to ballet to boxing, are completely free from Oct. 10 to 16. Prices...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Milam County officials locate wanted person

ROCKDALE, Texas (KBTX) - UPDATE: Milam County officials say they have located Rayford and taken him into custody. Law enforcement in Milam County are looking for a man they say was involved in a possible car jacking Friday in Rockdale. Christian Rayford allegedly ran over a victim and then fled...
MILAM COUNTY, TX
Texas A&M student arrested after vandalism at Bush Library

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Police say the Texas A&M student accused of arson and burglary at the George Bush Presidential Library complex early Saturday morning admitted to consuming sleep medication and whiskey prior to the vandalism but it’s still unclear why the site was targeted. Kobe Hunter Mcadoo,...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Alabama fans crash Texas A&M yell practice

A few Alabama fans crashed Texas A&M yell practice Friday in Birmingham. The yell practice is a Texas A&M tradition that started in 1913. During an away game week, the yell leaders lead the yell practice the night before the game. A few Alabama fans showed up to the latest yell practice.
Say ‘Howdy’ to these Bryan locations and win yourself a prize

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Destination Bryan is highlighting the very best the city has to offer. This time, it’s with their Howdy Challenge. The Howdy Challenge is a free mobile passport featuring 19 of the top things to do, events to attend and businesses to stop by in Bryan. Examples include BigShots Golf Aggieland, the Brazos Valley Farmers’ Market and the Queen Theatre.
BRYAN, TX
Brazos Valley Meals on Wheels program in danger of losing facility

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Meals on Wheels has been a lifeline for Brazos Valley seniors in need of food and nourishment for more than four decades and counting. The nonprofit is now in danger of losing the building that they’ve called home for more than 40 years. Property owners have decided to sell the building, leaving Meals on Wheels scrambling for options and hoping for a miracle.
BRYAN, TX
3 seconds, 2 yards, 1 dream

An hour outside of the SEC headquarters, Texas A&M traveled to Tuscaloosa, Ala., to take on the daunting task of facing 60 minutes of gridiron football against the top-ranked team in the nation, Alabama, a challenge no stranger to A&M. But this time was different. All week, the signs pointed...
COLLEGE STATION, TX

