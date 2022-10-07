Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock

Read full article on original website
Dynex Capital, Inc. Declares October Common Stock Dividend and Announces Certain Preliminary Financial Results
Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE: DX) ("Dynex" or the "Company") announced today that the Company's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.13 per common share for October 2022. The dividend is payable on November 1, 2022 to shareholders of record on October 21, 2022. The Company also announced certain preliminary information about its financial condition as of September 30, 2022.
Shinhan Asset Management Selects Burgiss for Private Capital Benchmarking Analytics
Burgiss, a leading provider of private capital market data and analytics, announced today that Shinhan Asset Management, one of the largest asset management companies in South Korea, has chosen Burgiss to aid in its journey toward developing more robust and relevant benchmarking analytics. Like many other Korean asset owners, Shinhan...
Kayne Partners Named to Inc.’s 2022 List of Founder-Friendly Investors
Annual roundup highlights the private equity and venture capital firms with the best track records of success backing entrepreneurs. Kayne Partners (“KPF”) is pleased to announce their recognition in being named to Inc.’s fourth annual Founder-Friendly Investors list, honoring the private equity and venture capital firms with the best track records of success backing entrepreneurs.
AM Best’s Market Briefing at 2022 Singapore International Reinsurance Conference to Deliver Global and Regional Trend Analysis
AM Best’s Insurance Market Briefing - Singapore International Reinsurance Conference (SIRC) will explore the state of the global and Asia-Pacific reinsurance markets on Tuesday, 1 November as part of the SIRC 2022 “Re-Connecting” event. The market briefing will take place at 4:00 p.m. (SGT) in the Heliconia...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) on Behalf of Investors
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Opendoor Technologies Inc. (“Opendoor” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: OPEN) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws. On September 19, 2022, Bloomberg reported that Opendoor appeared to have lost money on...
Trex Capital Asia is Revolutionizing Fast Finance Again with Leased SBLC’s and Representative Pay
Based in Hong Kong, Trex Capital Asia has made a name for itself in private equity and venture capital. Our the past couple of years, due to Covid lockdowns the company has made a pivot to world wide project financing. The company unveiled a product earlier this year called the...
Flashpoint Venture Capital Launches an Office in New York to Support Its US Activity
Flashpoint Venture Capital, an international technology investment firm that manages equity and debt funds that are focused on US and international tech start-ups originating in Emerging Europe and Israel, has opened a new office in New York. The office opening will provide a focal point for Flashpoint’s activities as it seeks to increase its on-the-ground presence in the US.
Nanobiotix: Voting Rights and Shares Capital of the Company
In accordance with Articles L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) Regulatory News:. Nanobiotix (Paris:NANO) (NASDAQ:NBTX):. Market: Euronext Paris / Nasdaq. Euronext Compartment: B. ISIN code: FR0011341205. Nasdaq: NBTX. Bloomberg: NANO:FP. Reuters:...
ROSEN, NATIONAL TRIAL COUNSEL, Encourages Stitch Fix, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - SFIX
If you purchased Stitch Fix securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Stitch Fix class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=8552 or call Phillip Kim, Esq....
Traders News Source Senior Editor, Mark Roberts Interviews David J. Gandini, Chairman & CEO SOBR Safe Inc.
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2022 / Traders News Source, a leading independent equity research and corporate access firm focused on small and mid-cap publicly traded companies recently issued a new C-Level interview with SOBR Safe. Mark had the pleasure of recently conducting the Interview with David...
SolarWinds to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Thursday, November 3, and Present at SolarWinds Day Virtual Event
SolarWinds (NYSE: SWI), a leading provider of simple, powerful, and secure IT management software, today announced it will report its financial results for the third quarter of 2022 on Thursday, November 3, 2022. SolarWinds will host a conference call to discuss its financial results for the third quarter of 2022...
Award-Winning Marketing and PR Agency, Luna PR Announces Strategic Partnership with P3 Network
Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - October 10, 2022) - P3 Network, a leading blockchain, and digital assets thought leadership platform announced its strategic partnership with Luna PR, one of the leading marketing agencies in the web 3 space. To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:. "We...
3 Day Project Management for Life Sciences Non-Project Managers: Pharmaceutical/ Biotechnology and Medical Devices (October 24-26, 2022) - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Project Management for Non-Project Managers - PM in the Life Sciences - Pharmaceutical/ Biotechnology and Medical Devices" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This seminar will address those project management critical tasks within each project phase that must be performed flawlessly for effective project execution to occur and...
London Bad/Subprime Credit Loan Expert – Home Improvement Remortgaging Launched
Polar Mortgages, a UK-based firm that provides professional mortgaging advice, has launched an updated range of services: low-interest refinancing solutions for subprime borrowers. London,United Kingdom - October 10, 2022 /PressCable/ — With the latest announcement, the company offers flexible and affordable remortgaging solutions for home improvement loans. Polar Mortgages provides...
Cyware Grows Marketing Leadership in North America with Industry Veteran New Hires
Cyware, the industry’s leading provider of the technology platform to build low-code SOAR and threat intel automation powered Cyber Fusion Centers for enterprises and MSSPs/MDRs, and threat intelligence sharing solutions for ISACs and ISAOs, announced the appointment of Willy Leichter, Vice President of Marketing, Jeff Bell, Director of Demand Generation, and Mark Bermingham, Director of Product Marketing. In their new roles, Willy, Jeff, and Mark will expand the company's marketing capabilities.
Materialise NV to Report Third Quarter 2022 Earnings on Thursday, October 27, 2022
Materialise NV (NASDAQ: MTLS), a leading provider of additive manufacturing software and of sophisticated 3D printing services, today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 6:30 a.m. ET/12:30 p.m. CET. Senior management will hold a conference...
China Skyline Telecom Co. Ltd. Showcases A Host Of Use Cases Of Its Messaging Platform
Buka covers more than 200 countries and regions, including Europe and America, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, South Asia, and North Africa. China - China Skyline Telecom Co. Ltd., today in China, announced its extensive offering of different SMS and voice services for various business functions and its varied use cases.
DocSales is expanding into the United States. Brazilian Entrepreneur Brings Innovation and Sales Automation
10/10/2022, Winter Park, Florida // PRODIGY: Feature Story //. After growing in Brazil for 2.5 years, DocSales is expanding into the United States. Having successfully founded multiple other businesses, Mauricio Kigiela, DocSales’ Founder, has noticed many issues in the sales closing process that have come up and wants to create solutions for other companies.
Kelly-Moore Announces Leadership Changes
- Steve De Voe assumes role of President and Chief Revenue Officer. Kelly-Moore Paints, the largest independent U.S.-based paint manufacturer and retailer, today announced changes to its executive leadership team to support the company’s future growth and expansion. Charles Gassenheimer was named Chief Executive Officer of Kelly-Moore Paints. Gassenheimer...
Global Smart Bedding Market Report 2022: Rising Internet Penetration to Boost Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Smart Bedding Market By Product Type (Smart Mattress, Smart Pillow, Others includes Smart Duvet, Smart Mattress Pad, etc.), By Application (Residential, Hospital, Hospitality), By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global smart bedding market is anticipated to...
