Uniopolis Browns "Pink Out" raises money for the Auglaize Co. Cancer Society
Auglaize County, OH (WLIO) - Their colors may be Orange and Brown, but the Uniopolis Browns were all about the pink during their game on Sunday. The midget football team held a “Pink Out” during their game against the Shelby County Wildcats. The “Pink Out” is an annual tradition, and the proceeds go to the Auglaize County Cancer Society. They raise money through raffles, 50/50 drawings, and concession sales. Last year, they donated around $2,000, and they are hoping to do more this year. The cheerleaders and the fans proudly wore their pink to show their support for the cause, which means a lot to the Uniopolis community.
6th Ward Councilman looking for assistance in getting families a turkey for the holidays
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - With the price of turkeys on the rise this year, a Lima Councilman is looking for help to continue to give away turkeys to people who could use some assistance this holiday season. 6th Ward Councilman Derry Glenn is looking for either financial or actual turkey...
Village of Convoy Announces Fundraiser for Convoy Village Square
Press Release from Marie Miller, The Marketing Junkie: The building at the corner of West Tully & Main Streets at one time housed a hardware and grocery store for many years and was condemned due to its condition and was razed by the Van Wert County Landbank, leaving an empty corner lot. The lot was deeded to the Village of Convoy.
Tailgate for Cancer continues to raise money to battle the disease
St. Marys, OH (WLIO) - St. Marys Tailgate for Cancer has raised over $1.5 million since they started, and they are not stopping until cancer is beat. This is the 14th year for the event, which started with a few individuals who wanted to make a difference and to help friends and loved ones who have been affected with cancer and has grown to help many in the community battling the disease. During the event, there are raffles, live and silent auctions, and other activities to raise money for them to give away. After this year’s event, Tailgate for Cancer will be able to cross over the $1 million mark in total donations to the James Cancer Center at the Ohio State University.
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church festival is gearing up for a big year in 2023
Putman County, OH (WLIO) - Food, fun, and Fall were all in the air in Ottoville as their Catholic parish continues a long-standing tradition. The Immaculate Conception Catholic Church held their annual festival. The event was scaled back a little bit this year, but organizers continue to find new activities for people to enjoy. Which includes many games for the kids, live music, and of course, the big highlight of the festival the beef and chicken dinners with all the homemade fixings. The proceeds of the festival go back to help the church, which will be celebrating a major milestone next year.
SESA teaches Unity Elementary students about animals and science
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - An interactive lesson showed Lima youngsters just how fun science can actually be. Science Enhancement for Science Advancement, or SESA, came out to Unity Elementary School in Lima to teach about animals, their habitats, and their adaptations. Rachel Smith from SESA told the students all about animals such as gorillas, bees, and spiders, and topics like camouflage and pollination. Students contributed to discussions, participated in demonstrations, and learned what it would be like to see through the eyes of different animals. The program aims to get children interested in STEM subjects from an early age.
Kirkin' O' the Tartan service celebrates the local Scottish heritage
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The sounds of bagpipes bellowed through the sanctuary of the Market Street Presbyterian Church as they held their 3rd Kirkin’ O’ the Tartan. A Tartan is a cloth with a distinct color pattern that represents a specific Scottish clan, and many different clans were showcased during the service. While this tradition was started in the United States, the roots of this service date back to the 1700s when Scotland was taken over by British rule.
Watch Dawgs making a positive impact at Elida Elementary School
ELIDA, OH (WLIO) - Elida Elementary School brought back a program that was a success at the old school and put it to use at the new building. They are just ordinary guys who are volunteering to be a positive influence. These men are part of the "Watch Dawgs", which is a program sponsored by the school's PTO to provide a positive impact as a male role model. They come into the school and spend time with the students helping with learning skills, socialization, and even time out on the playground.
Doctors want to remind everyone the importance of mammograms
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and health officials want people to understand the importance of catching this disease early. There is no sure way to prevent breast cancer but the American Cancer Society says there are things you can do to possibly lower your risk. Those being to maintaining a healthy weight and being physically active. There are some risk factors you can't change such as getting older or inheriting certain gene changes. One of the most important strategies in preventing death from breast cancer is early detection. You are suggested to get your first mammogram by age 40 and each year following. If your breast cancer is more advanced when detected there is still hope.
Wapakoneta Mason honors first responders in first-ever awards dinner
Auglaize County, OH (WLIO) - First responders don’t always get the thanks and recognition they deserve, so the Wapakoneta Masonic Lodge wanted to change that. They held their first ever First Responders’ Recognition and Awards dinner Sunday night. The Masons decided to honor the men and women that work for the Auglaize Sheriff’s Department, Wapakoneta’s Police, Fire, and EMS. Each of the organizations submitted just accomplishments of three individuals, without their names, and then members of the lodges decided who would get the award. Caleb Schwartz recognized for the Fire and EMS, Patrick Green for the police department and Samuel Blank for the sheriff’s office.
OSU Lima gives high school students a firsthand look at the college
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Ohio State Lima held a discovery day for high school juniors and seniors to learn more about the programs, financial aid, and extracurricular opportunities at the regional campus. They have four fall open houses to talk to potential students and their parents. Ohio State Lima also...
September calls to the Delphos Police Department
Press Release from the Delphos Police Department: The Delphos Police Department received 370 calls for service in the month of September, bringing the total to 3084 calls for the year. The following is a partial list of calls handled for the month of September and do not include traffic citations, crashes, ect.
South Science and Technology Magnet students show off their skills in diagnosing and problem solving
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Students at South Science and Technology Magnet put their problem-solving skills to the test to create an automated machine. Some fifth and sixth-grade enrichment students took on the task of creating a scaled-down version of a computer numerical control machine, which is used to cut out shapes in materials. But the catch is that each of their kits has some problems with it, so the students have to put their engineer caps on to diagnose and find the solution.
Lima woman who did not show up for September sentencing hearing is now in custody
A Lima woman who skipped her sentencing hearing for felonious assault is currently in the Allen County Jail. According to the Allen County Jail website, 23-year-old Janicqua Bailey was booked into the jail Sunday night. She didn't show up in court for her sentencing hearing in September. Bailey was indicted on a charge of felonious assault after a bar fight at J's Pub back in January that left Brandin Fisher-Jones with serious injuries to his face and body. No word when her sentencing will be scheduled. Donovan Denson and Nicholas Williams, who were also charged with the crime, were sentenced to four to six years in prison. A fourth individual, Tysheen Polk was arrested in September and is going through the trial process.
A Findlay woman was killed in a single vehicle crash on I-75
FINDLAY, OH (WLIO) - A Findlay woman died from injuries sustained in a Sunday night crash in Hancock County. Troopers say 30-year-old Shelby Blue was killed after her car rolled over and struck a concrete median wall. She had been entering the northbound lane of I-75 from U.S. Route 68 when she lost control of the car just before 9 p.m. Sunday night. Blue had been wearing her seatbelt but died at the scene. The crash remains under investigation but troopers do not think Blue was impaired.
HS Girls Soccer: Allen East Comebacks Against Cory-Rawson, 6-3
Hello, I'm Tony Quach and I am from Los Angeles, CA. I recently graduated with my master's in journalism from USC and I'm excited to be the Sports Reporter for Your Hometown Stations. Have a story idea? Email me at aquach@wlio.com!
